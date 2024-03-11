Esso: gradual restart at Fos-sur-Mer refinery

March 11, 2024 at 08:42 am EDT Share

Oil company Esso has announced that the units at its Fos-sur-Mer refinery, shut down since January 20 as part of a major scheduled shutdown, are due to restart successively from last Friday.



These operations have been prepared in such a way as to limit nuisances of all kinds. Nevertheless, from the date of restart, and for around ten days, episodes of flaring and noise may be observed intermittently.



This scheduled technical shutdown enabled maintenance work to be carried out on equipment normally in service. Some equipment has also been replaced by the latest generation, notably to reduce CO2 emissions.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.