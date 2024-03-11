Esso: gradual restart at Fos-sur-Mer refinery
These operations have been prepared in such a way as to limit nuisances of all kinds. Nevertheless, from the date of restart, and for around ten days, episodes of flaring and noise may be observed intermittently.
This scheduled technical shutdown enabled maintenance work to be carried out on equipment normally in service. Some equipment has also been replaced by the latest generation, notably to reduce CO2 emissions.
