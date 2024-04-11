Esso: towards sale of activities in southern France
This project includes the sale of the Fos-sur-Mer refinery, as well as the Toulouse (Fondeyre) and Villette de Vienne depots. As part of this transaction, 310 employees working at these sites would be transferred to the new Rhône Energies entity.
The proposed transaction will have no impact on Esso's other activities, which will continue to serve the fuel market in the south of France. Subject to customary approvals, it is expected to be finalized by the end of 2024.
