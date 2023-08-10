ESSO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
30 JUNE 2023
AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
I have reviewed the interim consolidated financial information of Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries, and the interim separate financial information of Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited. These comprise the consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 30 June 2023, the consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, the related consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity, and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and the condensed notes to the interim financial information. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim consolidated and separate financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim consolidated and separate financial information based on my review.
Scope of review
I conducted my review in accordance with the Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim consolidated and separate financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".
PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Ltd.
Amornrat Pearmpoonvatanasuk
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 4599
Bangkok
4 August 2023
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2023
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
Notes
2023
2022
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
567,444
586,070
566,642
586,070
Trade receivables
6
6,318,729
8,429,771
6,318,729
8,429,771
Amounts due from related parties
13 g
4,240
15
64,654
52,520
Inventories
24,140,026
23,893,410
24,140,026
23,893,410
Other receivables
7
2,944,719
15,873,001
2,944,719
15,873,001
Group of assets classified as held-for-sale
14
1,924,476
-
1,924,476
-
Other current assets
1,577,592
3,140,197
1,660,718
3,224,263
Total current assets
37,477,226
51,922,464
37,619,964
52,059,035
Non-current assets
Financial assets measured at fair value
through other comprehensive income
5
1,473,750
1,093,981
1,473,750
1,093,981
Investments in an associate
2,088,217
2,197,477
1,729,360
1,729,360
Investments in subsidiaries
-
-
114,593
114,593
Long-term loans to related parties
13 h
-
-
3,681,926
3,687,725
Property, plant and equipment
9
22,553,477
22,982,043
18,368,694
18,797,260
Right-of-use assets
9
3,621,087
3,823,186
3,676,288
3,827,492
Intangible assets
9
78,804
125,961
78,804
125,961
Deferred income tax assets
875,015
673,093
763,870
564,601
Prepaid rental and deferred charges
322,949
89,957
322,949
89,957
Other non-current assets
3,854,274
2,633,279
3,854,317
2,633,239
Total non-current assets
34,867,573
33,618,977
34,064,551
32,664,169
Total assets
72,344,799
85,541,441
71,684,515
84,723,204
The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial information.
2
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2023
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
Notes
2023
2022
2023
2022
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Bank overdrafts and short-term borrowings
from financial institutions
10
4,329,862
9,739,338
4,329,862
9,739,338
Trade and other payables
4,244,012
5,872,021
4,243,899
5,871,504
Amounts due to related parties
13 g
12,362,894
10,691,998
12,362,645
10,694,002
Current portion of long-term borrowings
from financial institutions
10
1,165,867
1,667,067
1,165,867
1,667,067
Current portion of long-term loans
from related parties
13 i
3,833,334
3,666,667
3,833,334
3,666,667
Short-term loans from related parties
13 i
13,973,724
16,696,199
13,973,724
16,697,027
Current income tax payables
72
269
-
-
Current portion of lease liabilities
302,822
319,210
324,070
323,744
Short-term provisions for employee benefits
891,608
971,593
891,608
971,593
Liabilities included with group of assets
classified as held-for-sale
14
56,300
-
56,300
-
Total current liabilities
41,160,495
49,624,362
41,181,309
49,630,942
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings from
financial institutions
10
833,333
1,415,667
833,333
1,415,667
Long-term loans from related parties
13 i
-
2,750,000
1,371
2,751,034
Lease liabilities
2,025,876
2,117,860
2,047,122
2,117,860
Long-term provisions for employee benefits
2,654,722
2,429,416
2,654,722
2,429,416
Other non-current liabilities
47
68
5
26
Total non-current liabilities
5,513,978
8,713,011
5,536,553
8,714,003
Total liabilities
46,674,473
58,337,373
46,717,862
58,344,945
The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial information.
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2023
(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
2023
2022
2023
2022
Liabilities and equity (continued)
Equity
Share capital
Authorised share capital
3,467,916,666 ordinary shares
with par value of Baht 4.9338 each
17,110,007
17,110,007
17,110,007
17,110,007
Issued and paid-up share capital
3,460,858,000 ordinary shares
with paid-up value of Baht 4.9338 each
17,075,181
17,075,181
17,075,181
17,075,181
Share premium
4,031,711
4,031,711
4,031,711
4,031,711
Retained earnings
Appropriated
Legal reserve
1,253,410
1,253,410
1,253,410
1,253,410
Unappropriated
2,668,954
4,145,455
1,970,751
3,325,116
Other components of equity
633,636
690,877
635,600
692,841
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
25,662,892
27,196,634
24,966,653
26,378,259
Non-controlling interests
7,434
7,434
-
-
Total equity
25,670,326
27,204,068
24,966,653
26,378,259
Total liabilities and equity
72,344,799
85,541,441
71,684,515
84,723,204
The accompanying notes form part of this interim financial information.
