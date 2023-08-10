ESSO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

30 JUNE 2023

AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the interim consolidated financial information of Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries, and the interim separate financial information of Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited. These comprise the consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 30 June 2023, the consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, the related consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity, and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and the condensed notes to the interim financial information. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim consolidated and separate financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim consolidated and separate financial information based on my review.

Scope of review

I conducted my review in accordance with the Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim consolidated and separate financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Ltd.

Amornrat Pearmpoonvatanasuk

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 4599

Bangkok

4 August 2023

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2023

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

Notes

2023

2022

2023

2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

567,444

586,070

566,642

586,070

Trade receivables

6

6,318,729

8,429,771

6,318,729

8,429,771

Amounts due from related parties

13 g

4,240

15

64,654

52,520

Inventories

24,140,026

23,893,410

24,140,026

23,893,410

Other receivables

7

2,944,719

15,873,001

2,944,719

15,873,001

Group of assets classified as held-for-sale

14

1,924,476

-

1,924,476

-

Other current assets

1,577,592

3,140,197

1,660,718

3,224,263

Total current assets

37,477,226

51,922,464

37,619,964

52,059,035

Non-current assets

Financial assets measured at fair value

through other comprehensive income

5

1,473,750

1,093,981

1,473,750

1,093,981

Investments in an associate

2,088,217

2,197,477

1,729,360

1,729,360

Investments in subsidiaries

-

-

114,593

114,593

Long-term loans to related parties

13 h

-

-

3,681,926

3,687,725

Property, plant and equipment

9

22,553,477

22,982,043

18,368,694

18,797,260

Right-of-use assets

9

3,621,087

3,823,186

3,676,288

3,827,492

Intangible assets

9

78,804

125,961

78,804

125,961

Deferred income tax assets

875,015

673,093

763,870

564,601

Prepaid rental and deferred charges

322,949

89,957

322,949

89,957

Other non-current assets

3,854,274

2,633,279

3,854,317

2,633,239

Total non-current assets

34,867,573

33,618,977

34,064,551

32,664,169

Total assets

72,344,799

85,541,441

71,684,515

84,723,204

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2023

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

Notes

2023

2022

2023

2022

Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities

Bank overdrafts and short-term borrowings

from financial institutions

10

4,329,862

9,739,338

4,329,862

9,739,338

Trade and other payables

4,244,012

5,872,021

4,243,899

5,871,504

Amounts due to related parties

13 g

12,362,894

10,691,998

12,362,645

10,694,002

Current portion of long-term borrowings

from financial institutions

10

1,165,867

1,667,067

1,165,867

1,667,067

Current portion of long-term loans

from related parties

13 i

3,833,334

3,666,667

3,833,334

3,666,667

Short-term loans from related parties

13 i

13,973,724

16,696,199

13,973,724

16,697,027

Current income tax payables

72

269

-

-

Current portion of lease liabilities

302,822

319,210

324,070

323,744

Short-term provisions for employee benefits

891,608

971,593

891,608

971,593

Liabilities included with group of assets

classified as held-for-sale

14

56,300

-

56,300

-

Total current liabilities

41,160,495

49,624,362

41,181,309

49,630,942

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings from

financial institutions

10

833,333

1,415,667

833,333

1,415,667

Long-term loans from related parties

13 i

-

2,750,000

1,371

2,751,034

Lease liabilities

2,025,876

2,117,860

2,047,122

2,117,860

Long-term provisions for employee benefits

2,654,722

2,429,416

2,654,722

2,429,416

Other non-current liabilities

47

68

5

26

Total non-current liabilities

5,513,978

8,713,011

5,536,553

8,714,003

Total liabilities

46,674,473

58,337,373

46,717,862

58,344,945

Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2023

(All amounts in Baht thousand unless otherwise stated)

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

2023

2022

2023

2022

Liabilities and equity (continued)

Equity

Share capital

Authorised share capital

3,467,916,666 ordinary shares

with par value of Baht 4.9338 each

17,110,007

17,110,007

17,110,007

17,110,007

Issued and paid-up share capital

3,460,858,000 ordinary shares

with paid-up value of Baht 4.9338 each

17,075,181

17,075,181

17,075,181

17,075,181

Share premium

4,031,711

4,031,711

4,031,711

4,031,711

Retained earnings

Appropriated

Legal reserve

1,253,410

1,253,410

1,253,410

1,253,410

Unappropriated

2,668,954

4,145,455

1,970,751

3,325,116

Other components of equity

633,636

690,877

635,600

692,841

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

25,662,892

27,196,634

24,966,653

26,378,259

Non-controlling interests

7,434

7,434

-

-

Total equity

25,670,326

27,204,068

24,966,653

26,378,259

Total liabilities and equity

72,344,799

85,541,441

71,684,515

84,723,204

