Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Esso (Thailand)    ESSO   TH0975010008

ESSO (THAILAND)

(ESSO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Esso Thailand : and ExxonMobil donate fuel fleet cards to Sriracha District Public Health Office in relief efforts to fight Covid-19

02/10/2021 | 12:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Esso and ExxonMobil donate fuel fleet cards to Sriracha District Public Health Office in relief efforts to fight Covid-19 shareshare

Share

Facebook link opens in a new window Twitter link opens in a new windowLinkedin link opens in a new window 1Email link opens in a new windowcopy to clipboard
close
PrintTop

On this occasion, Somboon Ruamkonthong (4th from right), SH&E manager, accompanied by Tipsukol Duangtip (3rd from right), public affairs & admin. manager, Sriracha Refinery, presented Esso fleet cards with a total value of 50,000 baht to Kamon Intaravichai (2nd from left), Sriracha district public health executive, together with Surachet Keawkhum (3rd from left), Sriracha district senior chief assistant. The event took place at Sriracha District Public Health Office.

Following the 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic since the beginning of this year, Chon Buri province has become one of the top controlled provinces due to high number of infections. In order to prevent and control the outbreak, Sriracha District Public Health Office has actively inspected and investigated potential cases. The COVID-19 pandemic situation still prolongs although it has much improved. The support will facilitate Sriracha District Public Health Office in their inspection activities to help pending infected patients in the Sriracha district.

As affiliates of Exxon Mobil Corporation - a world leading Energy Company, Esso and ExxonMobil affiliates in Thailand have been providing quality fuels and lubes as well as chemical products to serve the growth of the country under the brands of Esso, Mobil and ExxonMobil. The companies emphasize on doing business operations that go along with social responsibility, while engaging, creating and supporting development in the operating communities. This participation in assistance to Covid-19 relief efforts is part of health and community care efforts.

For more information, please contact Public and Government Affairs:

Kitiyavadee Nilavan Tel: 02-407-4382 Email: kitiyavadee.nilavan@exxonmobil.com

Pathaveeroje Pamoonkesi Tel. 02-407-4384 Email: pathaveeroje.pamoonkesi@exxonmobil.com

Disclaimer

Esso Thailand pcl published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 05:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ESSO (THAILAND)
02/09ESSO THAILAND : and ExxonMobil donate fuel fleet cards to Sriracha District Publ..
PU
01/12ESSO THAILAND : in cooperation with Institute of Marine Science, presents awards..
PU
01/04ESSO THAILAND : Changing of Chief Accountant
PU
2020ESSO THAILAND : supports 30th Vocational Science Projects Contest
PU
2020ESSO (THAILAND) : is awarded AMCHAM's Platinum CSR Excellence Recognition
PU
2020ESSO THAILAND : Financial Statement for Third Quarter
PU
2020ESSO THAILAND : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Sep 2020
PU
2020ESSO THAILAND : Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
2020ESSO THAILAND PUBLIC : Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit..
PU
2020ESSO THAILAND PUBLIC : Financial Statement for Second Quarter
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 134 B 4 487 M 4 487 M
Net income 2020 -2 549 M -85,2 M -85,2 M
Net Debt 2020 21 030 M 703 M 703 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,2x
Yield 2020 0,30%
Capitalization 30 629 M 1 023 M 1 024 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart ESSO (THAILAND)
Duration : Period :
Esso (Thailand) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSO (THAILAND)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,10 THB
Last Close Price 8,85 THB
Spread / Highest target 61,6%
Spread / Average Target -8,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeremy Robert Osterstock Chairman & Managing Director
Warathum Tungittiplakorn Manager-Thailand Fuel Operations
Wattana Chantarasorn Independent Non-Executive Director
Wattanee Phanachet Independent Non-Executive Director
Chakkrit Parapuntakul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSO (THAILAND)19.59%1 004
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.43%1 827 677
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC8.13%143 778
TOTAL SE-0.34%111 300
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.67%109 947
GAZPROM6.78%72 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ