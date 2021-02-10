Esso Thailand : and ExxonMobil donate fuel fleet cards to Sriracha District Public Health Office in relief efforts to fight Covid-19

Facebook link opens in a new window Twitter link opens in a new window Linkedin link opens in a new window 1 Email link opens in a new window copy to clipboard

On this occasion, Somboon Ruamkonthong (4th from right), SH&E manager, accompanied by Tipsukol Duangtip (3rd from right), public affairs & admin. manager, Sriracha Refinery, presented Esso fleet cards with a total value of 50,000 baht to Kamon Intaravichai (2nd from left), Sriracha district public health executive, together with Surachet Keawkhum (3rd from left), Sriracha district senior chief assistant. The event took place at Sriracha District Public Health Office.

Following the 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic since the beginning of this year, Chon Buri province has become one of the top controlled provinces due to high number of infections. In order to prevent and control the outbreak, Sriracha District Public Health Office has actively inspected and investigated potential cases. The COVID-19 pandemic situation still prolongs although it has much improved. The support will facilitate Sriracha District Public Health Office in their inspection activities to help pending infected patients in the Sriracha district.

As affiliates of Exxon Mobil Corporation - a world leading Energy Company, Esso and ExxonMobil affiliates in Thailand have been providing quality fuels and lubes as well as chemical products to serve the growth of the country under the brands of Esso, Mobil and ExxonMobil. The companies emphasize on doing business operations that go along with social responsibility, while engaging, creating and supporting development in the operating communities. This participation in assistance to Covid-19 relief efforts is part of health and community care efforts.