ESSO (THAILAND)

(ESSO)
Esso Thailand : Club and alliances donate necessity items and cash totaling 299,300 baht in assistance to children and bedridden patients in Klong Toey Community

03/29/2021 | 12:06am EDT
On this occasion, Esso (Thailand) Pcl. Director Dr. Taweesak Bunluesin (1st from Left), and Esso Club President Siriwan Prommool (2nd from left) represented the team in presenting the funds and assistance to Dr. Kachit Choopanya (3rd from left), president of The Foundation for Community Health. Other key participants at the ceremony included Chira Ratanarat (5th from right), CEO of Siam Chemicals Public Company (SCC) in donating alcohol spray, Esso Retail Sales Manager Jesada Chancherngkij (4th from right ), Klong Toey District Director Piyathida Niyom (3th from right), Nutthakrita Jaroenyos (2nd from right), Modern Trade Manager of AJE Thai Co.,Ltd - distributor of Vida water and Esso Commercial Sales Manager Vanchai Vichakchon (1st from right). The presentation took place at the Foundation.

'Esso Club as well as Esso and ExxonMobil affiliates in Thailand together with our alliances hope that the donation will help alleviate hardships of the most needed groups particularly the children and the bedridden patients during this Covid-19 situation. We then presented 200 bags of survival bags and a donation fund of 59,900 Baht to the Foundation for Community Health for distribution via its Health Offices No. 10 and 41 to the community groups in Klong Toey', said Dr. Taweesak, Esso Director.

Dr. Kachit Choopanya, president of the Foundation said, 'We are thankful to all donors in this support. The assistance will be distributed to those unprivileged people during this difficult time.'

Esso Club had earlier arranged fundraising event during 26 January to 15 March 2021 through charity activities and food selling at the company's offices in Bangkok which received excellent support from employees and people from neighboring offices. Business alliances -Siam Chemicals Public Company- kindly donated 120 sets of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and AJE Thai Co., Ltd kindly donated 200 packs of bottled water.

Left ArrowRight arrow

1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7

For more information, please contact Public and Government Affairs:

Kitiyavadee Nilavan Tel: 02-407-4382 Email: kitiyavadee.nilavan@exxonmobil.com

Pathaveeroje Pamoonkesi Tel. 02-407-4384 Email: pathaveeroje.pamoonkesi@exxonmobil.com

Disclaimer

Esso Thailand pcl published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 04:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 176 B 5 654 M 5 654 M
Net income 2021 4 208 M 135 M 135 M
Net Debt 2021 20 171 M 647 M 647 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,91x
Yield 2021 0,82%
Capitalization 29 417 M 944 M 943 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart ESSO (THAILAND)
Duration : Period :
Esso (Thailand) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSO (THAILAND)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,60 THB
Last Close Price 8,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 68,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adisak Jangkamolkulchai Chairman & Managing Director
Warathum Tungittiplakorn Manager-Thailand Fuel Operations
Wattana Chantarasorn Independent Non-Executive Director
Prachit Hawat Independent Director
Buranawong Sowaprux Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSO (THAILAND)14.86%979
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.00%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC17.15%164 970
TOTAL SE10.93%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.08%120 649
GAZPROM6.24%76 597
