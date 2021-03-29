Esso Thailand : Club and alliances donate necessity items and cash totaling 299,300 baht in assistance to children and bedridden patients in Klong Toey Community

Facebook link opens in a new window Twitter link opens in a new window Linkedin link opens in a new window 1 Email link opens in a new window copy to clipboard

On this occasion, Esso (Thailand) Pcl. Director Dr. Taweesak Bunluesin (1st from Left), and Esso Club President Siriwan Prommool (2nd from left) represented the team in presenting the funds and assistance to Dr. Kachit Choopanya (3rd from left), president of The Foundation for Community Health. Other key participants at the ceremony included Chira Ratanarat (5th from right), CEO of Siam Chemicals Public Company (SCC) in donating alcohol spray, Esso Retail Sales Manager Jesada Chancherngkij (4th from right ), Klong Toey District Director Piyathida Niyom (3th from right), Nutthakrita Jaroenyos (2nd from right), Modern Trade Manager of AJE Thai Co.,Ltd - distributor of Vida water and Esso Commercial Sales Manager Vanchai Vichakchon (1st from right). The presentation took place at the Foundation.

'Esso Club as well as Esso and ExxonMobil affiliates in Thailand together with our alliances hope that the donation will help alleviate hardships of the most needed groups particularly the children and the bedridden patients during this Covid-19 situation. We then presented 200 bags of survival bags and a donation fund of 59,900 Baht to the Foundation for Community Health for distribution via its Health Offices No. 10 and 41 to the community groups in Klong Toey', said Dr. Taweesak, Esso Director.

Dr. Kachit Choopanya, president of the Foundation said, 'We are thankful to all donors in this support. The assistance will be distributed to those unprivileged people during this difficult time.'

Esso Club had earlier arranged fundraising event during 26 January to 15 March 2021 through charity activities and food selling at the company's offices in Bangkok which received excellent support from employees and people from neighboring offices. Business alliances -Siam Chemicals Public Company- kindly donated 120 sets of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and AJE Thai Co., Ltd kindly donated 200 packs of bottled water.