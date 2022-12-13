Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Esso (Thailand)
  News
  Summary
    ESSO   TH0975010008

ESSO (THAILAND)

(ESSO)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-12-08
11.70 THB   +1.74%
Esso Thailand : receives AMCHAM's Platinum CSR Excellence Recognition for 13 consecutive years
Esso Launches Special Promotion For Esso Smiles Members : Fuel Up Supreme + every 1,200 baht get 1 Perrier worth 42 baht
Esso Thailand : Analyst Presentation - 3Q 2022 Results
Esso Thailand : receives AMCHAM's Platinum CSR Excellence Recognition for 13 consecutive years

12/13/2022 | 04:45am EST
In this occasion, Robert Godec (3rd from right), U.S. ambassador to Thailand, presented the 2022 AMCHAM Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Recognition Platinum Level Award to Esso representatives: Dr. Taweesak Bunluesin (3rd from left), director, Matana Sutatham, (1st from right), investor relations and planning manager, Woranun Sakulsiritarakul (2nd from right) community relations advisor and Lee-Hong Lim (1st from left), lead controller, ExxonMobil Limited. The presentation ceremony took place at Conrad hotel, Bangkok.

The AMCHAM CSR Excellence (ACE) program was established to raise corporate social responsibility commitment, share best practices, and recognize AMCHAM member companies that have conducted business to create long-term economic and social value.

Esso and other ExxonMobil affiliates in Thailand provide quality fuels and lubes as well as chemical products to serve the growth of the country. The companies emphasize on doing business operations that go along with social responsibility, while engaging, creating and supporting development in the operating communities.

For more information, please contactPublic and Government Affairs

Email: thailand-public-affairs@exxonmobil.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Esso Thailand pcl published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 09:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 164 B 4 722 M 4 722 M
Net income 2022 14 855 M 426 M 426 M
Net Debt 2022 35 239 M 1 012 M 1 012 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,44x
Yield 2022 12,8%
Capitalization 40 492 M 1 162 M 1 162 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart ESSO (THAILAND)
Duration : Period :
Esso (Thailand) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSO (THAILAND)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,70 THB
Average target price 12,63 THB
Spread / Average Target 7,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adisak Jangkamolkulchai Chairman & Managing Director
Ratrimani Pasiphol CFO, Executive Director & Tax Manager
Chatchawarn Hongcharoenthai Manager-Thailand Fuels Operations
Wattana Chantarasorn Independent Non-Executive Director
Prachit Hawat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSO (THAILAND)59.18%1 162
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION69.21%426 408
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.17%200 972
BP PLC39.82%102 277
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.93%73 484
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION73.79%50 067