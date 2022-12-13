Esso Thailand : receives AMCHAM's Platinum CSR Excellence Recognition for 13 consecutive years

Facebook link opens in a new window Twitter link opens in a new window Linkedin link opens in a new window 1 Email link opens in a new window copy to clipboard

In this occasion, Robert Godec (3rd from right), U.S. ambassador to Thailand, presented the 2022 AMCHAM Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Recognition Platinum Level Award to Esso representatives: Dr. Taweesak Bunluesin (3rd from left), director, Matana Sutatham, (1st from right), investor relations and planning manager, Woranun Sakulsiritarakul (2nd from right) community relations advisor and Lee-Hong Lim (1st from left), lead controller, ExxonMobil Limited. The presentation ceremony took place at Conrad hotel, Bangkok.

The AMCHAM CSR Excellence (ACE) program was established to raise corporate social responsibility commitment, share best practices, and recognize AMCHAM member companies that have conducted business to create long-term economic and social value.

Esso and other ExxonMobil affiliates in Thailand provide quality fuels and lubes as well as chemical products to serve the growth of the country. The companies emphasize on doing business operations that go along with social responsibility, while engaging, creating and supporting development in the operating communities.