  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Esso (Thailand)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESSO   TH0975010008

ESSO (THAILAND)

(ESSO)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-01-10
11.10 THB   -2.63%
01/11ExxonMobil sells Esso Thailand stake for $603 million
RE
01/11ExxonMobil to sell interest in Esso Thailand
RE
01/11Esso Thailand : ExxonMobil to Sell Interest in Esso Thailand
PU
ExxonMobil sells Esso Thailand stake for $603 million

01/11/2023 | 11:32pm EST
BANGKOK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil has agreed to sell its two-thirds stake in Esso Thailand to Thai energy firm Bangchak Corporation, the companies said in separate statements, in a deal that values the shares at 20.1 billion baht ($603 million).

The sale includes the Sriracha oil refinery, select distribution terminals and a network of Esso-branded retail fuel stations. ExxonMobil said it would "continue to supply the Thailand market with branded finished lubricants and chemical products through a new company to be formed."

"ExxonMobil is focusing its investments on global production facilities to meet the world's demand for lower-emissions fuels and high-performance products, while divesting assets where others see the potential for greater value," said Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Product Solutions.

Bangchak said it would initially acquire ExxonMobil's 65.99% of Esso Thailand and then launch a tender offer for remaining shares, held mainly by institutional funds.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

Bangchak said it would purchase 2,283,750,000 shares of Esso Thailand at an indicative price of 8.84 baht per share.

The deal will be funded by cash on hand, Bangchak said, noting it would add refining capacity of 174,000 barrels per day and 700 service stations.

"This investment is a step towards greater energy security, balancing our long-term strategy," said Bangchak chief executive Chaiwat Kovavisarach. ($1 = 33.3500 baht) (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANGCHAK CORPORATION -0.78% 31.75 End-of-day quote.0.79%
BRENT OIL -0.14% 82.74 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
ESSO (THAILAND) -2.63% 11.1 End-of-day quote.-11.90%
THAI OIL 0.00% 55.5 End-of-day quote.-1.33%
WTI -0.26% 77.465 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
Financials
Sales 2022 164 B 4 914 M 4 914 M
Net income 2022 14 855 M 444 M 444 M
Net Debt 2022 35 239 M 1 053 M 1 053 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,26x
Yield 2022 13,5%
Capitalization 38 416 M 1 148 M 1 148 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart ESSO (THAILAND)
Esso (Thailand) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSO (THAILAND)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,10 THB
Average target price 12,63 THB
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adisak Jangkamolkulchai Chairman & Managing Director
Ratrimani Pasiphol CFO, Executive Director & Tax Manager
Chatchawarn Hongcharoenthai Manager-Thailand Fuels Operations
Wattana Chantarasorn Independent Non-Executive Director
Prachit Hawat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSO (THAILAND)-11.90%1 179
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.19%453 383
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.44%199 083
BP PLC0.04%104 810
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.86%73 513
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-0.54%54 599