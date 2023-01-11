ExxonMobil sells Esso Thailand stake for $603 million

BANGKOK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil has
agreed to sell its two-thirds stake in Esso Thailand
to Thai energy firm Bangchak Corporation, the companies
said in separate statements, in a deal that values the shares at
20.1 billion baht ($603 million).
The sale includes the Sriracha oil refinery, select
distribution terminals and a network of Esso-branded retail fuel
stations. ExxonMobil said it would "continue to supply the
Thailand market with branded finished lubricants and chemical
products through a new company to be formed."
"ExxonMobil is focusing its investments on global production
facilities to meet the world's demand for lower-emissions fuels
and high-performance products, while divesting assets where
others see the potential for greater value," said Karen McKee,
president of ExxonMobil Product Solutions.
Bangchak said it would initially acquire ExxonMobil's 65.99%
of Esso Thailand and then launch a tender offer for remaining
shares, held mainly by institutional funds.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of
2023, subject to regulatory approvals.
Bangchak said it would purchase 2,283,750,000 shares of
Esso Thailand at an indicative price of 8.84 baht per
share.
The deal will be funded by cash on hand, Bangchak said,
noting it would add refining capacity of 174,000 barrels per day
and 700 service stations.
"This investment is a step towards greater energy security,
balancing our long-term strategy," said Bangchak chief executive
Chaiwat Kovavisarach.
($1 = 33.3500 baht)
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger and Kenneth Maxwell)