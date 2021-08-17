Log in
    ESSO   TH0975010008

ESSO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ESSO)
  Report
Esso Thailand Public : Analyst Presentation - 2Q 2021 Results

08/17/2021 | 06:24am EDT
2Q2021 Analyst Presentation

August 17, 2021

Disclaimer

The information contained in this presentation is provided by Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited (the "Company") and is subject to change without notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed and it may not contain all material information concerning the Company. None of the Company, or any of their respective members, directors, officers, employees or affiliates nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

This presentation contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the consolidated results of operations and financial condition, and future events and plans of the Company. These statements can be recognized by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based on

management's knowledge and reasonable expectations on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no duty to update these

statements as of any future date.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. No reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information set forth in this presentation or on its completeness.

2

Industry and Business Environment

  • 2021 GDP growth forecast was revised to 0.7%, down from 1.8% last month
  • Average Dubai prices in June was $71.6/Bbl
  • 2Q21 Industry gross refining margin was $2.1/Bbl
  • 1H2021 Thailand fuel demand decreased 1.7% Y-Y

Source : Reuters: Oil prices, Industry GRM, GDP forecast : Bank of Thailand:, DOEB : Industry demand growth

3

Headline Results

  • Refinery crude intake at 124 KBD
  • Gross Refining Margin of $7.0/Bbl driven mainly by favorable inventory effects
  • Esso refinery continued production flexibility in response to demand during COVID-19 pandemic
  • Continue to look for new opportunities to boost sales volume
  • Second quarter net profit of Baht 859 million

4

Margins and Crude Intake

Industry Gross Refining Margin ($/Bbl)

Crack Spread ($/Bbl)

2.1

UGP

9.9

1.8

1.9

ADO

9.4

8.5

7.1

7.1

6.7

6.2

5.7

4.6

0.2

2.6

-0.9

2Q20

1Q21

2Q21

1H20

1H21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q21

1H20

1H21

Gross Refining Margin ($/Bbl)

Crude Intake (KBD)

11.8

9.4

7.0

-5.5

-12.7

2Q20

1Q21

2Q21

1H20

1H21

130

124

127

111

117

2Q20

1Q21

2Q21

1H20

1H21

Source : Industry GRM and Crack Spread from Reuters

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Esso Thailand pcl published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 10:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
