    ESSO   TH0975010008

ESSO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ESSO)
Esso Thailand Public : ExxonMobil Exploration & Production Khorat Inc supports COVID-19 Community Isolation Center at Namphong, Khon Kaen

10/09/2021 | 12:52am EDT
On this occasion, Monchai Thongmesri (2nd from right), EMEPKI production superintendent, together with Veera Phuphen (1st from right), EMEPKI operation supports and safety officer, presented the fund of 50,000 baht to Prachuap Rakpheat (3rd from left), chief of Namphong District, in support to the Community Isolation Center. Participated at the event included Nam Phong hospital representatives: Siritorn Yodsaaue (1st from left), chief general administrative officer and Surerat Daoruang (2nd from left), chief nursing officer. The presentation took place at Nam Phong District office.

The Community Isolation Center was set up in Nam Phong Technical College and administered by Nam Phong hospital. This helps enhance the hospital capacity from 80 beds to 130 beds and can accommodate more treatment in coping with the increasing patients within Nam Phong and nearby areas.

Due to the prolonged COVID-19 situation and continuous cases in Khon Kaen province, EMEPKI was aware of the need and joined in support to Namphong District and the hospital in battling the pandemic virus as part of its ongoing community support and engagement programs.

EMEPKI operates the Nam Phong Natural Gas Production Plant, located at Nam Phong District, Khon Kaen province. The natural gas from EMEPKI is delivered to Thailand operators in generating electricity for use throughout the Northeastern area in Thailand.

For more information, please contact Public and Government Affairs:

Kitiyavadee Nilavan Tel: 02-407-4382 Email: kitiyavadee.nilavan@exxonmobil.com

Pathaveeroje Pamoonkesi Tel. 02-407-4384 Email: pathaveeroje.pamoonkesi@exxonmobil.com

Disclaimer

Esso Thailand pcl published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 04:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
