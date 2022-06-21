Esso Thailand Public : ExxonMobil Exploration & Production Khorat Inc. supports Thailand Rice and Farmers' Day in Khon Kaen

Facebook link opens in a new window Twitter link opens in a new window Linkedin link opens in a new window 1 Email link opens in a new window copy to clipboard

On this occasion, EMEPKI Operation Supports and Safety Officer Veera Phuphen (1st from left) presented the fund of 5,000 Baht to Wiratana Yensabai (3rd from right), mayor of Kudnamsai Sub-district Municipality, to support this program. The presentation took place at Kudnamsai Sub-district office.

The rice-drop method requires only rain water and is suitable in areas with unpredictable rainy season.

EMEPKI operates the Nam Phong Natural Gas Production Plant, located at Nam Phong District, Khon Kaen province. The natural gas from EMEPKI is delivered to Thailand operators in generating electricity for use throughout the Northeastern area in Thailand.