Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESSO   TH0975010008

ESSO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ESSO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-19
10.80 THB   +0.93%
08:25aESSO THAILAND PUBLIC : ExxonMobil Exploration & Production Khorat Inc. supports Thailand Rice and Farmers' Day in Khon Kaen
PU
06/06SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : ESSO01C2210A to be traded on June 7, 2022
PU
06/01SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : ESSO06C2210A to be traded on June 2, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Esso Thailand Public : ExxonMobil Exploration & Production Khorat Inc. supports Thailand Rice and Farmers' Day in Khon Kaen

06/21/2022 | 08:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ExxonMobil Exploration & Production Khorat Inc. supports Thailand Rice and Farmers' Day in Khon Kaen ShareShare

Share

Facebook link opens in a new window Twitter link opens in a new windowLinkedin link opens in a new window 1Email link opens in a new windowcopy to clipboard
close
PrintTop

On this occasion, EMEPKI Operation Supports and Safety Officer Veera Phuphen (1st from left) presented the fund of 5,000 Baht to Wiratana Yensabai (3rd from right), mayor of Kudnamsai Sub-district Municipality, to support this program. The presentation took place at Kudnamsai Sub-district office.

The rice-drop method requires only rain water and is suitable in areas with unpredictable rainy season.

EMEPKI operates the Nam Phong Natural Gas Production Plant, located at Nam Phong District, Khon Kaen province. The natural gas from EMEPKI is delivered to Thailand operators in generating electricity for use throughout the Northeastern area in Thailand.

For more information, please contact Public and Government Affairs:

Vassana Prasitjutrakul, Tel: 02-407-4378 Email: vassana.prasitjutrakul@exxonmobil.com

Pathaveeroje Pamoonkesi Tel. 02-407-4384 Email: pathaveeroje.pamoonkesi@exxonmobil.com

Disclaimer

Esso Thailand pcl published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 12:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ESSO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
08:25aESSO THAILAND PUBLIC : ExxonMobil Exploration & Production Khorat Inc. supports Thailand R..
PU
06/06SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : ESSO01C2210A to be traded on June 7, 2022
PU
06/01SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : ESSO06C2210A to be traded on June 2, 2022
PU
05/30SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : ESSO19C2210A to be traded on May 31, 2022
PU
05/27SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : ESSO13C2210A to be traded on May 30, 2022
PU
05/26ESSO THAILAND PUBLIC : Analyst Presentation - 1Q 2022 Results
PU
05/26TRANSCRIPT : Esso Public Company Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 26, 2022
CI
05/12Esso Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
05/12ESSO THAILAND PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1/2022
PU
05/03Esso Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 198 B 5 594 M 5 594 M
Net income 2022 6 521 M 185 M 185 M
Net Debt 2022 13 498 M 382 M 382 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,73x
Yield 2022 6,94%
Capitalization 37 377 M 1 058 M 1 058 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart ESSO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,80 THB
Average target price 11,13 THB
Spread / Average Target 3,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adisak Jangkamolkulchai Chairman & Managing Director
Ratrimani Pasiphol CFO, Executive Director & Tax Manager
Chatchawarn Hongcharoenthai Manager-Thailand Fuels Operations
Wattana Chantarasorn Independent Non-Executive Director
Prachit Hawat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED46.94%1 058
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION40.74%362 841
CHEVRON CORPORATION26.44%291 539
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.39%207 274
BP PLC18.46%91 751
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-4.13%69 423