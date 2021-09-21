Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESSO   TH0975010008

ESSO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ESSO)
Esso Thailand Public : presents fuel cards worth 300,000 baht to TV 3 morning news program in relief assistance to those impacted from Covid-19 pandemic

09/21/2021 | 12:02am EDT
Esso presents fuel cards worth 300,000 baht to TV 3 morning news program in relief assistance to those impacted from Covid-19 pandemic

This donation is headed by the Retail Marketing, Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited, which recognizes the importance of joining forces in helping Thai society to overcome this crisis.

"Esso has been operating along with Thai society for a long period of time whether in good or bad situations. We are glad to present the Esso fuel cards as part of assistance to those in need during this difficult time of Covid-19 widespread. We will pass through this time together," said Jesada.

The fuel cards will be used in the project "Covid@Home" by Rueng Lao Chao Nee News program together with its alliance in providing integrated assistance including medical treatment, emergency transportation, care kits distribution as well as facilitating impacted kids, mothers and pregnant women.

For more information, please contact Public and Government Affairs:

  • Suruksa Beland Tel. 02-407-8248 Email: suruksa.beland@exxonmobil.com
  • Kitiyavadee Nilavan Tel: 02-407-4382 Email: kitiyavadee.nilavan@exxonmobil.com
  • Pathaveeroje Pamoonkesi Tel. 02-407-4384 Email: pathaveeroje.pamoonkesi@exxonmobil.com

Esso Thailand pcl published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 04:01:02 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 182 B 5 462 M 5 462 M
Net income 2021 4 064 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2021 32 671 M 979 M 979 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,54x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 27 168 M 815 M 814 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,2%
Technical analysis trends ESSO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,85 THB
Average target price 8,60 THB
Spread / Average Target 9,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adisak Jangkamolkulchai Chairman & Managing Director
Ratrimani Pasiphol CFO, Executive Director & Tax Manager
Warathum Tungittiplakorn Manager-Thailand Fuel Operations
Wattana Chantarasorn Independent Non-Executive Director
Prachit Hawat Independent Non-Executive Director
