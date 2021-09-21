Esso Thailand Public : presents fuel cards worth 300,000 baht to TV 3 morning news program in relief assistance to those impacted from Covid-19 pandemic

Esso presents fuel cards worth 300,000 baht to TV 3 morning news program in relief assistance to those impacted from Covid-19 pandemic
This donation is headed by the Retail Marketing, Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited, which recognizes the importance of joining forces in helping Thai society to overcome this crisis.
"Esso has been operating along with Thai society for a long period of time whether in good or bad situations. We are glad to present the Esso fuel cards as part of assistance to those in need during this difficult time of Covid-19 widespread. We will pass through this time together," said Jesada.
The fuel cards will be used in the project "Covid@Home" by Rueng Lao Chao Nee News program together with its alliance in providing integrated assistance including medical treatment, emergency transportation, care kits distribution as well as facilitating impacted kids, mothers and pregnant women.
