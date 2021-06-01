Establishment Labs : Announces Appointments of Heather Brennan as Head of U.S. Commercial Operations and Neeta Toprani as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, announced today that Heather Brennan has joined the company as Head of U.S. Commercial Operations and Neeta Toprani has joined as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary.

“As we prepare for commercialization in the United States and China and the significant scaling of our business, the addition of these two outstanding individuals strengthens our team across the board,” said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, CEO and Founder of Establishment Labs. “Heather Brennan is as well respected an executive as there is in our industry. Her experience in establishing and growing science-driven commercial organizations aligns with the way we have built our company in international markets and how we will approach the U.S. Neeta Toprani has broad experience in both the medical device and corporate legal arenas. Her counsel will be invaluable as we continue to expand our organization.”

Heather Brennan joins Establishment Labs from MTF Biologics, where she has worked since 2008. Most recently she was Vice President & General Manager of the Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery division. In the role, she was responsible for developing and executing the group’s commercial strategy, including building a direct US sales organization; revenue in the franchise increased five-fold under her leadership. Prior to MTF, Dr. Brennan worked at Integra Lifesciences. She received her Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Rutgers University and her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Lehigh University. Dr. Brennan is also a member of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association Women Business Leaders Council.

"Establishment Labs is a company founded on science and innovation and they have created a truly differentiated product suite,” said Heather Brennan. “In my career in plastic and reconstructive surgery, I’ve witnessed firsthand the impact of disruptive technology on a market. Not only can you see rapid, widespread commercial adoption by patients and doctors, but you tend to see market growth as well. Most importantly, though, we can make a positive impact on women’s lives. I am incredibly excited to experience that again at Establishment Labs.”

Neeta Toprani most recently served as Division General Counsel for Zimmer Biomet, where she was a member of the executive leadership team and oversaw legal affairs for the dental, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic business units. She previously worked as a corporate and securities attorney for the multinational law firm Morrison & Foerster, LLP in its US and Hong Kong offices. Earlier in her career, she served as a law clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. She received her J.D. from Harvard Law School and her bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Miami.

“Establishment Labs is pioneering new product-based technologies and creating new opportunities by changing the way these technologies are taken to market,” said Ms. Toprani. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead the company’s global legal function during this exciting phase of transformative growth and look forward to working with Juan José and the entire team to support our commitments to innovation, integrity and improving women’s health around the world."

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) is a global medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants®, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine® platform. Motiva Implants® are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or the company’s direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant® clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants®, Establishment Labs’ product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina® 3D Simulation System and other products and services. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.

