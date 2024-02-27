PARIS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BALMAIN BEAUTY unveils "Projet Confidentiel," a campaign teasing the brand's luxury fragrance experience launching September 2024. Ahead of the Balmain fashion show on February 28, 2024, the Projet Confidentiel campaign debuts a series of striking assets featuring a matte black unlabeled fragrance bottle flanked by the iconic Balmain PB logo.

"When I started at Balmain, I was dreaming about BALMAIN BEAUTY from the beginning," said Olivier Rousteing, Creative Director, Balmain. "Beauty has always been part of my life. It's the beginning of a new era and a new chapter we are all writing together."

In September 2022, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) and Balmain announced a license agreement to collaboratively develop, produce, and distribute an innovative line of beauty products set to transform the luxury and beauty world.

The BALMAIN BEAUTY Projet Confidentiel campaign was shot and directed by Carlijn Jacobs, with model Akuol Deng Atem and music by Henri Scars Struck from The Other Side Of The Brain. Digital artist Ian Padgham also designed an augmented reality video of BALMAIN BEAUTY across Paris.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The Company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M•A•C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

About Balmain

More than 75 years ago, when Pierre Balmain first introduced his "New French Style," it immediately became clear to all that his eponymous house was offering a distinctly fresh, bold, and feminine conception of haute couture, one which broke with many of the well-established conventions of the era. His audaciousness paid off. Pierre Balmain became one of the handful of young French talents who ushered in the mid-century golden age of couture and helped to re-establish Paris as the world's fashion capital.

Since 2011, Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing has been inventively building upon Pierre Balmain's extraordinary legacy, while always remaining true to his own determination to design clothes that reflect the way his inclusive, powerful, and global Balmain Army wishes to live today. The result is a unique and instantly recognizable Balmain silhouette, style and attitude that highlights the singular craftsmanship of the house's celebrated ateliers, while consistently referencing a rich Parisian heritage. Explore Balmain's remarkable history, spirit and commitments, as well as the house's latest offerings, at Balmain.com.

