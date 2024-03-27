The #1 Dermatologist Beauty Brand in U.S. Prestige* expands consumer reach in the U.S. in the Amazon Premium Beauty store

Clinique, a dermatologist brand based on powerful efficacy with rigorous safety, announces its debut in the U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty store, providing broader access to its clinically proven skincare and makeup solutions and dermatological education. Clinique marks the first of a select few brands within The Estée Lauder Companies’ portfolio to open a storefront in the U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty store.

Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies said, “We are thrilled to be strategically expanding our consumer reach in the U.S. as a select few Estée Lauder Companies brands open dedicated storefronts in Amazon’s fast-growing Premium Beauty destination over the coming months, starting with Clinique today. Clinique launches with its dermatologist guided skincare and makeup products, which can be quickly delivered to consumers’ doorsteps, along with engaging and educational features such as our Clinique Skin Analysis tool.”

Within the Clinique brand store in Amazon Premium Beauty, customers will be able to discover and learn about the brand’s allergy tested and 100% fragrance free products–including formulations and clinical testing, product comparisons, and regimen recommendations. Newly created for the launch is the Clinique Skin Analysis tool. Developed with Clinique’s Guiding Dermatologists, this interactive questionnaire in Amazon Premium Beauty will custom-fit a skincare regimen for Clinique’s consumers, ensuring a simplified and personalized skincare journey, with recommended products available for purchase from Amazon’s Premium Beauty store.

“We are delighted to introduce Clinique to new consumers in the U.S and make it accessible for the beauty-savvy community in the Amazon Premium Beauty store,” said Michelle Freyre, Global Brand President, Clinique. “This new brand experience will complement the high-touch, in-store experience our consumers already receive with our Clinique Consultants in the stores of our long-term retail partners throughout the U.S. Education has always been an integral part of Clinique and we are excited to bring this aspect of our brand to Amazon customers in the U.S.”

Amazon customers will be able to discover, shop, and experience a wide selection of Clinique’s beloved skincare, makeup, fragrance, and men’s products. This will include Clinique’s skincare bestsellers such as Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, Moisture Surge 100H Hydrator and the Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Line, as well as makeup bestsellers like Even Better Makeup, High Impact Mascara and TikTok favorite Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. Clinique Happy, the brand’s iconic fragrance with neurosensory benefits, will also be available. Customers can start shopping now at http://www.amazon.com/clinique. Prime members enjoy fast, free shipping on every order.

“Clinique is a beauty brand revered around the world, drawing on a rich heritage of dermatological expertise, and beloved across generations of customers,” said Melis del Rey, G.M., Amazon U.S. Stores Beauty, Baby, and Beauty Technology. “Our collaboration to bring Clinique to Amazon Premium Beauty customers in the U.S. is a result of our shared vision to inspire customers through unique shopping experiences and technology, meeting customers where they are, and helping them to explore and discover all this incredible brand has to offer.”

Since 1968, Clinique’s dermatologist guided, allergy tested and 100% fragrance free skincare and makeup products have been formulated with rigorous safety and powerful product efficacy, for remarkable skin results. Clinique offers products that are developed specifically for sensitive skin. Clinique’s 55+ years of dermatological science and nearly 6 million allergy-testing applications are what make Clinique one of the most trusted brands in the world.

Clinique’s solutions aim to address the top dermatological concerns including dehydration, hyperpigmentation, acne, de-aging, sun protection, redness, and dark undereye circles. Clinique’s makeup is developed with a skin-first approach, formulated with skincare ingredients that help improve the look of skin over time. The eye makeup formulation expands upon the brand’s dedication to safety with Clinique’s unique Eye Safety Promise: ensuring that all Clinique eye makeup products are ophthalmologist tested, safe for sensitive eyes, and safe for contact lens wearers.

ABOUT CLINIQUE

In 1968, a beauty editor asked a leading New York City dermatologist, “Can great skin be created?” The answer: yes. And with that yes, Clinique was born. Today Clinique is the #1 Dermatologist Beauty Brand in Skincare in the US** and #1 Dermatologist Beauty Brand in Makeup in the US***, offering its dermatologist guided, 100% fragrance free, allergy tested solutions for remarkable skin results. The brand is sold in more than 100 markets worldwide. Clinique’s clinical solutions are informed by years of research, working with dermatologists, scientists, and ophthalmologists. All Clinique formulas are designed to deliver powerful efficacy with rigorous safety.

ABOUT THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

