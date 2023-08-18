Consumer companies ticked down as investors remained concerned about mortgage rates at multidecade highs.

Shares of Bloomin' Brands surged after activist investor Starboard Value, which enjoyed success with an investment in Bloomin's rival casual-dining chain Darden, disclosed holdings in the owner of Outback Steakhouse.

Perfumier Estée Lauder's quarterly result took a hit from softening sales in North America and a slower-than-expected rebound in its key Asia duty-free retail business.

