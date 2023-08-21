O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Estee Lauder Companies Inc, código ISIN BRELCIBDR007, informa que foi aprovado em 18/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,660000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,092494323 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (Company), ISIN BRELCIBDR007, hereby informs that on 18/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,660000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,092494323 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 21/09/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 21/09/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 29/08/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 29/08/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 30/08/2023 até 31/08/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 30/08/2023 to 31/08/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
