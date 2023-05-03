Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Estee Lauder
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EL   US5184391044

ESTEE LAUDER

(EL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:39:40 2023-05-03 am EDT
199.57 USD   -18.62%
10:30aEstee Lauder Down Nearly 21%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
10:02aEstee Lauder Says Strong Dollar Hurt 3Q Sales -- Currency Comment
DJ
09:14aIt's finally time for the Fed verdict
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Estee Lauder Down Nearly 21%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

05/03/2023 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A (EL) is currently at $193.88, down $51.34 or 20.94%


--Would be lowest close since Nov. 3, 2022, when it closed at $193.78

--Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Nov. 17, 1995)

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 21.46% over this period

--Worst two day stretch on record (Based on available data back to Nov. 17, 1995)

--Down 21.86% year-to-date

--Down 47.86% from its all-time closing high of $371.86 on Jan. 4, 2022

--Down 24.64% from 52 weeks ago (May 4, 2022), when it closed at $257.26

--Down 31.16% from its 52-week closing high of $281.62 on Aug. 18, 2022

--Up 2.06% from its 52-week closing low of $189.96 on Nov. 2, 2022

--Traded as low as $190.30; lowest intraday level since Nov. 3, 2022, when it hit $186.47

--Down 22.4% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Nov. 17, 1995)

--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:10:56 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 1029ET

All news about ESTEE LAUDER
10:30aEstee Lauder Down Nearly 21%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
10:02aEstee Lauder Says Strong Dollar Hurt 3Q Sales -- Currency Comment
DJ
09:14aIt's finally time for the Fed verdict
MS
09:03aTraders Cautious Ahead of Fed Rate Decision, Stifling US Equity Futures
MT
08:59aSector Update: Consumer Stocks Steady Premarket Wednesday
MT
08:45aSector Update: Consumer
MT
08:06aEstee Lauder Guides for Deeper Drop in Fiscal Year Sales on Slower-Than-Expected Recove..
DJ
08:03aEstee Lauder Companies Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, ..
AQ
08:02aFed Policy Statement Awaited as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Rise Pre-Bell
MT
07:27aEstee Lauder's Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Net Sales Decline; Lowers Fiscal 2023 Outlo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ESTEE LAUDER
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 16 653 M - -
Net income 2023 1 634 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 848 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 54,7x
Yield 2023 1,05%
Capitalization 87 598 M 87 598 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,43x
EV / Sales 2024 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 48 825
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart ESTEE LAUDER
Duration : Period :
Estee Lauder Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESTEE LAUDER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 245,22 $
Average target price 284,57 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracey Thomas Travis Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William Philip Lauder Director
Carl Haney Executive Vice President-Global Research
Michael Smith Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESTEE LAUDER-1.16%88 187
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY3.21%369 031
UNILEVER PLC6.25%139 845
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-2.72%70 427
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY2.41%66 938
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT18.42%31 503
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer