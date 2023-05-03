Estee Lauder Down Nearly 21%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A (EL) is currently at $193.88, down $51.34 or 20.94%

--Would be lowest close since Nov. 3, 2022, when it closed at $193.78

--Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Nov. 17, 1995)

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 21.46% over this period

--Worst two day stretch on record (Based on available data back to Nov. 17, 1995)

--Down 21.86% year-to-date

--Down 47.86% from its all-time closing high of $371.86 on Jan. 4, 2022

--Down 24.64% from 52 weeks ago (May 4, 2022), when it closed at $257.26

--Down 31.16% from its 52-week closing high of $281.62 on Aug. 18, 2022

--Up 2.06% from its 52-week closing low of $189.96 on Nov. 2, 2022

--Traded as low as $190.30; lowest intraday level since Nov. 3, 2022, when it hit $186.47

--Down 22.4% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Nov. 17, 1995)

--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:10:56 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 1029ET