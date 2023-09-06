NEW YORK -- Today, The Estée Lauder Companies announced that Quentin Roach will join the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer effective immediately. Quentin will report to Roberto Canevari, Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain and join the company's Global Supply Chain Leadership Team.

In this role, Quentin will oversee ELC's strategic supplier relationships and enhance end-to-end synchronization across the company's supplier network to help accelerate innovation, growth, and joint value creation. He will focus on driving competitive advantage by optimizing the enterprise's total value of purchased goods and services from indirect and direct suppliers to deepen ELC's commitment to quality, business continuity, and responsiveness.



Quentin will also oversee third-party manufacturing procurement activities while partnering closely with the company's global manufacturing team to integrate its external and internal network into a synchronized manufacturing ecosystem. His expertise will help with the research and analysis of new supply base channels, potential technological innovations, cross-enterprise supplier and product standardization, expanded partnerships, and process improvements. Quentin will also place a strong focus on further accelerating ELC's initiatives concerning responsible sourcing and supplier inclusion and diversity.

Most recently, Quentin served as Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain & Chief Procurement Officer at Mondelēz International. Previously, Quentin held supply chain and procurement leadership roles at Merck & Co., Bristol Myers Squibb, Bausch + Lomb, and General Motors. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for US Foods.

Quentin brings to The Estée Lauder Companies a proven dedication to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. He is affiliated with the National Black MBA Association, US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, National Minority Supplier Development Council, and National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation. Quentin holds a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Purdue University and a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management of Technology from Arizona State University.

"Quentin is a seasoned leader with more than 30 years of cross-industry experienced in supply chain and procurement and a proven record in value creation, growth, and transformation," said Roberto. "I am confident that Quentin's vast experience and expertise, solution-oriented leadership style, and passion for empowering teams to deliver performance will greatly enhance The Estée Lauder Companies' procurement efforts."

Learn more about how The Estée Lauder Companies partners with our vast and diverse network of suppliers on ELCompanies.com.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The Company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.