MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spanish beauty group Puig said on Tuesday it had set the final price for its initial public offering (IPO) at 24.50 euros a share, at the top of its announced range, implying a market capitalisation of 13.9 billion euros ($14.84 billion).

($1 = 0.9366 euros) (Reporting by Corina Pons, edititng by Andrei Khalip)