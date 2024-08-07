The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) (“ELC” or “the Company”) announced today that Rashida La Lande has been appointed Executive Vice President and General Counsel, effective August 19, 2024. Ms. La Lande will jointly report to William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman, and Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer. She will join the Company’s Executive Leadership Team.

As Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Ms. La Lande will be responsible for ELC’s global Legal organization. She will act as a strategic advisor to the organization and to ELC’s Board of Directors on complex global legal issues and the Company’s business. In this critical role, she will lead the Company’s legal strategy, practices, and policies globally. She will also oversee the Company’s Global Privacy Office and Global Security Team. Ms. La Lande will act as a key partner to the Company’s leadership and business units across the organization on a wide range of legal matters including corporate strategies, reporting, compliance, risk mitigation, governance and business transactions. She will also lead the Company’s legal review of potential acquisitions, divestitures, and joint ventures.

Ms. La Lande brings with her more than 25 years of experience advising corporations and representing companies and private equity sponsors in the consumer products, retail, financial services, and technology industries.

“Rashida’s impressive experience acting as a key strategic partner to executive leadership teams and boards coupled with her sound judgment advising a publicly traded, values-driven business on legal matters makes her ideally suited for this role,” said William P. Lauder.

Ms. La Lande joins The Estee Lauder Companies from The Kraft Heinz Company, where she held roles of increasing responsibility since January 2018, culminating as the Executive Vice President and Global Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer in December 2023. During her tenure with Kraft Heinz, Ms. La Lande was responsible for leading the legal function, including corporate governance and securities, transactions, regulatory, intellectual property, litigation, and labor and employment, as well as the company’s Environmental Social and Governance activities and Global Government Affairs function.

“Rashida’s extensive experience managing legal matters across a diverse portfolio of iconic and new brands for one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world makes her uniquely qualified for this role,” said Fabrizio Freda. “Working closely with our Board of Directors, William, and me, Rashida will be a critical partner in driving ELC’s strategy for long-term sustainable, profitable growth, and bringing our brands and company to the next level.”

Prior to joining The Kraft Heinz Company, Ms. La Lande was a partner at the Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher law firm, where she practiced as a partner from 2007 to 2018 and as an associate from 2000 to 2007. She began her legal career as an associate at Chadbourne & Parke LLP from 1998 to 2000.

Ms. La Lande holds a Bachelor of Arts in African American Studies from Harvard University and a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School in New York City.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include the various quotations related to strategy, growth and the future of the Legal, Privacy and Security functions. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include the ability to successfully implement the Company’s profit recovery and growth plan and those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

