Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Executive Group President, of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will participate in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference in New York on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the fireside chat on Thursday, March 14th from 9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. ET at http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The webcast will be archived on the site.

