    EL   US5184391044

ESTEE LAUDER

(EL)
01/26/2023 04:00:02 pm EST
273.22 USD   -0.26%
The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results on February 2, 2023

01/26/2023 | 05:27pm EST
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will release its fiscal 2023 second quarter results on February 2, 2023.

On that date, at 9:30 a.m. (ET), the Company will provide a live webcast of its conference call discussing the results, future prospects and recent corporate developments. Fabrizio Freda, President and CEO, and Tracey T. Travis, EVP and CFO, will host the call.

Those wishing to access the webcast can visit http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

ELC-F


© Business Wire 2023
11:46aRaymond James Adjusts Price Target on Estee Lauder to $315 From $245, Maintains Strong ..
MT
01/24Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Estee Lauder to $295 From $255, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/23Deutsche Bank Adjusts Estee Lauder's Price Target to $290 From $266, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
01/20The Perks Of Selling Your Own Name
AQ
01/19Kfc global to welcome new cfo
AQ
01/19Berenberg Bank Adjusts Estee Lauder Companies Price Target to $275 From $220, Maintains..
MT
01/17Oppenheimer Adjusts Estee Lauder Companies Price Target to $300 From $245, Maintains Ou..
MT
01/17The In-house Perspective : Sabrina Mizrachi On Trial (Podcast)
AQ
01/13JPMorgan Adjusts Estee Lauder Companies' Price Target to $285 From $274, Keeps Overweig..
MT
01/11The bulls are back in town
MS
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 16 753 M - -
Net income 2023 1 884 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 52,2x
Yield 2023 0,94%
Capitalization 97 745 M 97 745 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,96x
EV / Sales 2024 5,39x
Nbr of Employees 48 825
Free-Float 38,8%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 273,94 $
Average target price 264,96 $
Spread / Average Target -3,28%
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracey Thomas Travis Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William Philip Lauder Director
Carl Haney Executive Vice President-Global Research
Michael Smith Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESTEE LAUDER10.41%97 745
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-6.49%334 338
UNILEVER PLC-2.91%126 853
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED2.39%75 543
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.62%63 284
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT3.26%27 349