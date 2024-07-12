The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) today announced that Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire, effective June 30, 2025, after more than twelve years of exemplary leadership and service at the company. A successor for the CFO role has been identified and will be named in the coming weeks. Tracey will work closely with this person to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

“Tracey has been an invaluable business partner and a trusted advisor to me, our executives and Board of Directors, as well as a mentor and role model to many across our organization,” said Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer. “She has built and led a robust, integrated Global Finance & Strategy organization that has served as a valued business partner across the company and has helped to optimize delivery of our financial plans. Her financial acumen, discipline, and operational excellence have been essential to our company’s growth, and so many areas of our organization have her valuable imprint on them.”

Since joining The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC), Tracey has led the company’s Global Finance, Accounting, Tax, Treasury, Investor Relations, Information Technology, and Strategy and New Business Development organizations. Tracey has also co-led the company’s Global Value Council and served as a member of the Executive Leadership Team and the Investment Development Committee. Tracey has also been a respected and engaging leader in her extensive work with our global investor community.

Under her guidance, the company has enhanced its financial strength and flexibility, enabling us to further invest in our long-term growth drivers, such as innovation, digital transformation, emerging markets, talent development, and M&A strategy. Additionally, Tracey has played a pivotal role in leading and advancing the financial profile of our global brand portfolio.

Over the last twelve years, Tracey built a robust, integrated Global Finance & Strategy (F&S) organization at ELC that serves as a valued business partner across the company, with a particular focus on cultivating talent across the organization to bring new perspectives to the finance function. Under her leadership, F&S has provided financial guidance throughout the enterprise while maximizing business and transformational opportunities, optimizing the capital structure, and supporting brand growth strategies and cash management. Tracey leaves the F&S function a transformed organization.

Together with ELC’s senior leadership, Tracey has deeply embedded the company’s corporate strategy throughout the organization, solidifying core planning processes with an emphasis on executional excellence. Working alongside senior leadership, Tracey and her team have implemented and driven a progressive end-to-end M&A strategy and value-driven empowerment and integration, including many important strategic acquisitions and investments such as DECIEM and TOM FORD. Tracey has also led the New Incubation Ventures (NIV) team to enable the sourcing, building, and growth of the brands and business models of tomorrow.

Tracey has helped further improve and elevate the company’s Information Technology function, strengthening its competitive edge through investments in areas such as digital tech centers around the world, embodying ELC’s global approach to technology management and innovation and enhancing the diversity of its capabilities. Tracey also served as an instrumental leader in establishing the company’s shared services capability to support the business and its growth.

Tracey played a critical role in strengthening talent development and engagement by developing and growing ELC’s Finance & Strategy Leadership Development Program (FASLEAP), and guiding the function’s approach to identifying, training, and placing top talent. Tracey has also been a committed Global Executive Sponsor of the Women’s Leadership Network (WLN) employee resource group (ERG), where she helped further a culture of recognizing women as pioneers in the beauty industry and highlighting their creativity and ingenuity in shaping trends and redefining standards. She has been a passionate advocate for the company’s efforts across philanthropy, citizenship and sustainability, and inclusion, diversity and equity, including by championing initiatives to advance racial equity and representation within the company and the beauty industry.

“An inspiring and visionary leader, Tracey has been deeply committed to exemplifying our values throughout her years of dedicated service to our company,” said William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman. “Tracey has had a remarkable impact on driving our business forward by leading our portfolio strategy, but also by developing our talent, cultivating a culture of inclusion and continued learning, and advancing initiatives to foster a more diverse and equitable workplace and marketplace.”

Tracey has been honored with numerous industry awards and accolades throughout her distinguished career. She received a Best CFO award by Institutional Investor magazine, was recognized as one of the “Top 100 African Americans in Corporate America,” as well as “The Most Powerful Women in Corporate America” by Black Enterprise magazine. In 2019, she was honored with an Achiever Award by Cosmetic Executive Women. Tracey currently serves as a director on the Board of Accenture PLC and the Board of Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly, Facebook).

ABOUT THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

