Esterad Investment BSC : AGM Agenda 2022 – English

The Board of Directors may exercise all the powers and do all the acts necessary for the management of the Company in accordance with its objects, save to the extent limited by the Law, the Central Bank of Bahrain regulation, these Articles of Association, the resolution of the General Meeting or any other applicable law.

The Board of Directors shall in particular have the power to establish the necessary regulation for the organization of work and management of the Company's business, appoint manager(s), officers or employees and remove them, determine their duties and fix their remuneration. The Board of Directors is empowered to form Executive, Audit, Remuneration and other Committees, appoint their members and specify their powers.

The Board of Directors is empowered to purchase, sell and mortgage movables, properties and all rights and privileges, rent and lease, transfer and sell, withdraw funds and securities owned by the Company, borrow funds for a tenor exceeding three years, issue securities, give guarantees to third parties, give authorization to institute all actions and defend the interests of the company before the judiciary whether as plaintiff or defendant, enter into agreements for gift, conciliation, arbitration and receipt and release and assign the company's priority rights whether for consideration or otherwise and to decide on the manner of utilizing the Company's funds.

The Board of Directors may pass on such power, or any part thereof, within the limits of authority, to the Chief Executive Officer and/or senior management of the Bank, by adoption of a Board Resolution, such delegation of power shall not absolve the directors of any liability in connection thereto.

The Board of Directors may delegate one or more of its members to undertake to actual management of the Company. The Board of Directors shall set out the jurisdiction of such managing director.