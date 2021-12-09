Estia Health : Appendix 3C 12/09/2021 | 04:43pm EST Send by mail :

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details Question Question Answer no 1.1 *Name of entity ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back 1.2 *Registration type and number ABN 37160986201 1.3 *ASX issuer code EHE 1.4 *The announcement is ☒ Daily buy-back notification 1.5 *Date of this announcement 10/12/2021 1.6 *Class of +securities the subject of the buy-back: ASX Security Code: EHE Security Description: Ordinary Fully Paid Part 2 -Type of buy-back 2.1 *The type of buy-back is ☒ On-marketbuy-back Part 3 -Buy-back details Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason 3A.1 *Total number of +securities on issue in the class of 261,441,642 +securities to be bought back 3A.4 *Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum No number of +securities 3A.5 *Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum No number of securities? 3A.6 *Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back UBS Securities Australia Limited +securities on the entity's behalf Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy- back" and your response to Q 3A.4 is "Yes". 3A.5 *Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum No number of securities? Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy- back" 3A.5a *Maximum number of +securities proposed to be bought back Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy- back" and your response to Q 3A.5 is "Yes". 3A.6 *Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back UBS Securities Australia Limited +securities on the entity's behalf Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy- back". + See chapter 19 for defined terms 5 June 2021 Page 2 For personal use only This appendix is available as an online form Appendix 3C Notification of buy-back 3A.7 *Percentage of +securities the entity will offer to buy back Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back". 3A.8 *Approximate total number of +securities that will be bought back if all buy-back offers are accepted (disregarding any rounding and restrictions on foreign participation) Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back". 3A.9 *Are the +securities being bought back for a cash Yes consideration? 3A.9 *Are the +securities being bought back for a cash Yes consideration? 3A.9a *Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back No known? 3A.9a(i) *In what currency will the buy-back consideration be AUD - Australian Dollar paid? Note: all prices below are to be expressed in this currency. 3A.9a(ii) *Buy-back price per +security Answer this question if your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and your response to Q3A.9a is "Yes". 3A.9a(iii) *Capital component of buy-back price per +security Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back", your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and your response to Q3A.9a is "Yes". 3A.9a(iv) *Dividend component of buy-back price per +security Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back", your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and your response to Q3A.9a is "Yes". 3A.9a(v) *Indicative buy-back price per +security Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is anything other than "On-marketbuy-back", your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and your response to Q3A.9a is "No". Please lodge an update to this form when the final buy-back price is known. 3A.9b *Please describe the consideration being provided to buy back the +securities Answer this question if your response to Q3A.9 is "No". 3A.10 *Do the buy-back terms allow for a scale-back? 3B.1 *Does the buy-back require security holder No approval? Disregard any security holder approval that has already been obtained. 3B.1a Type of security holder approval required Answer this question if your response to Q 3B.1 is "Yes". 3B.1b *Anticipated date of security holder meeting to approve the buy-back Answer this question if your response to Q 3B.1 is "Yes". 3B.2 *Are there any restrictions on foreign participation in the buy-back Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back". 3B.2a *Please summarise the restrictions on foreign participation Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back" and your response to Q 3B.2 is "Yes". 3B.2b *For holdings in the name of a custodian or nominee, will the foreign participation restrictions be applied to the address of the custodian or nominee or the address of the beneficial holder? Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back" and your response to Q 3B.2 is "Yes". 3B.3 *Are there any other conditions that need to be satisfied before the buy-back offer becomes unconditional Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Employee share scheme buy-back, "Equal access scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back" + See chapter 19 for defined terms 5 June 2021 Page 4 For personal use only This appendix is available as an online form Appendix 3C Notification of buy-back 3B.3a *Please summarise the conditions Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Employee share scheme buy-back, "Equal access scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back" and your response to Q 3B.3 is "Yes". Part 3C - Key dates On-marketbuy-back 3C.2 *Proposed buy-back start date 26/11/2021 3C.3 *Proposed buy-back end date 25/11/2022 Equal access scheme buy-back Answer the questions in this part if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back" 3C.4 *Buy-back announcement date This is day 0 in the timetable for an equal access scheme buy- back in section 11 of appendix 7A of the listing rules. Note: If the buy-back requires security holder approval, that approval must be obtained before day 0. 3C.5 *+Record date for participation in the offer This is the date on which the register is closed to determine entitlements to the buy-back and must be at least 4 business days after the announcement date (day 4 in the timetable in section 11 of appendix 7A of the listing rules). Setting this date will pre- populate a number of the date fields in the remainder of the timetable below. Note: The record date and ex date cannot be changed (including to postpone or cancel them) any later than 12 noon Sydney time on the day before the previous ex date advised to ASX. 3C.6 *Ex date Trading in the securities commences on an "ex buy-back" basis. This is the business day prior to the record date (day 3 in the timetable in section 11 of appendix 7A of the listing rules). Note: The record date and ex date cannot be changed (including to postpone or cancel them) any later than 12 noon Sydney time on the day before the previous ex date advised to ASX. 3C.7 *Buy-back offer open date 3C.8 *Last date for entity to send serially numbered acceptance forms to persons entitled This date must be no more than 3 business days after the record date 3C.9 *Last day to extend the buy-back offer close date This date is 5 business days before the offer close date 3C.10 *Buy-back offer closing date This date must be not less than 15 business days after the record date + See chapter 19 for defined terms 5 June 2021 Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

