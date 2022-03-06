Estia Health : Appendix 3C

Only use this form if the online version is not available
Rule 3.8A
Appendix 3C
Notification of buy-back
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1
Name of entity
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED
1.2
Registration type and number
ABN 37160986201
1.3
ASX issuer code
EHE
1.4
The announcement is
New announcement
☐ Update/amendment to
previous announcement
Cancellation of previous announcement
announcement
☒ Daily buy-back notification
☐ Final buy-back notification
(complete Part 5)
1.4b
Reason for update
1.4c
Date of initial notification of buy-back
1.4d
Date of previous announcement to this update
1.4e
Reason for cancellation
1.4f
Date of previous announcement to this cancellation
1.5
Date of this announcement
7/03/2022
1.6
Class of securities the subject of the buy-back:
ASX Security Code: EHE
Appendix 3C
Notification of buy-back
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
Question
Answer
2.1
The type of buy-back is
Employee share scheme buy-back
back
On-market buy-back
Equal access scheme buy-back
back
Selective buy-back
Other buy-back
2.2
Please describe the type of buy-back
Part 3 - Buy-back details
Part 3A - Details of securities, price and reason
3A.1
*Total number of +securities on issue in the class of
261,441,642
+securities to be bought back
3A.2
Total number of securities proposed to be bought back
back
3A.3
*Name of person or description of class of persons
whose +securities are proposed to be bought back
3A.4
Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum number of securities
No
number of +securities
3A.4a
Minimum number of securities intended to be bought back.
bought back.
3A.5
Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum number of securities?
No
number of securities?
3A.5a
Maximum number of securities proposed to be bought back
bought back
3A.6
*Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back
UBS Securities Australia Limited
+securities on the entity's behalf
Appendix 3C
Notification of buy-back
3A.7
Percentage of securities the entity will offer to buy back
back
3A.8
*Approximate total number of +securities that will be
bought back if all buy-back offers are accepted
(disregarding any rounding and restrictions on
foreign participation)
3A.9
Are the securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
Yes
consideration?
3A.9a
Is the price to be paid for securities bought back known?
No
known?
3A.9a(i)
In what currency will the buy-back consideration be paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
paid?
3A.9a(ii)
Buy-back price per security
3A.9a(iii)
Capital component of buy-back price per security
3A.9a(iv)
Dividend component of buy-back price per security
3A.9a(v)
Indicative buy-back price per security
3A.9b
Please describe the consideration being provided to buy back the securities
buy back the +securities
3A.10
Do the buy-back terms allow for a scale-back?
3A.10a
Please summarise the scale-back terms
Appendix 3C
Notification of buy-back
3A.11
What will be done with fractional entitlements?
☐ Fractions rounded up to the
☐ Fractions rounded down to
the nearest whole number or
fractions disregarded
Fractions of 0.5 or more rounded up
rounded up
Fractions over 0.5 rounded up
up
Not applicable
3A.12
Reason for buy-back
3A.13
Please provide a URL for where the buy-back offer
document can be viewed online with offer
acceptance codes
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1
Does the buy-back require security holder approval?
No
approval?
3B.1a
Type of security holder approval required
3B.1b
Anticipated date of security holder meeting to approve the buy-back
approve the buy-back
3B.2
Are there any restrictions on foreign participation in the buy-back
the buy-back
3B.2a
Please summarise the restrictions on foreign participation
participation
3B.2b
*For holdings in the name of a custodian or nominee,
will the foreign participation restrictions be applied to
the address of the custodian or nominee or the
address of the beneficial holder?
3B.3
*Are there any other conditions that need to be
satisfied before the buy-back offer becomes
unconditional
Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Employee share