Estia Health : Appendix 4D & Interim Financial Statements

DIRECTORS' REPORT
Your Directors submit their report for the six months ended 31 December 2021 for Estia Health Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group" or "Estia Health").
DIRECTORS
The following persons held office as directors of Estia Health Limited during the six months ended 31 December 2021 and until the date of this report. Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated.
Dr. Gary H Weiss AM Ian Thorley
Norah Barlow ONZM Paul Foster
Hon. Warwick L Smith AO Helen Kurincic
Karen Penrose
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES AND STRATEGY
The principal activities of the Group during the six months ended 31 December 2021 continued to be the provision of services in residential aged care homes in Australia as an Approved Provider under the Aged Care Act.
The Group's strategy is to:
-
be a market leader in owning and developing high quality residential aged care homes in Australia.
-
provide residents with the highest standards of aged care services in an innovative, supportive and caring environment.
-
deliver earnings growth through sustained high occupancy rates across all homes, opening new homes, the enhancement of current homes, and acquisitions; and
-
develop additional earnings from related services within the continuum of Aged Care
The corporate strategy is reflected in five strategic pillars: Care, Customer, People, Community and Growth, underpinned by the Group's 2020-24 Sustainability Strategy.
THE MARKET IN WHICH ESTIA HEALTH OPERATES
The Department of Health's 2020-21 Report on the Operation of the Aged Care Act 1997 disclosed 229,547 operational places in the sector at 30 June 2021 (2020: 217,145), an increase of 5.7% from the prior year. Services were provided to 243,117 permanent residents, and 67,775 people received respite care, of whom more than half were later admitted to permanent care. Total funding and subsidies provided to Approved Providers by the Australian Government was $14.1 billion. The Government's May 2021 response to the Royal Commission Report into Aged Care Quality and Safety ("the Royal Commission") will provide for $17.7 billion additional funding to the aged care sector over the next four years, out of which $8.7 billion is expected to be paid to residential aged care Approved Providers in relation to the delivery of services to residents.
Under the Act, in order to access Government supported residential aged care services, potential residents must be assessed as qualifying for such services by a Government Aged Care Assessment Team ("ACAT") and may then choose a residential aged care home of their choice. Only Approved Providers, such as Estia Health, are eligible to provide services which qualify for Government funding support.
The Government's response to the Royal Commission proposed multiple reforms to the Residential Aged Care sector, including changes to ACAT assessment, the issuing of bed licences and is changing the financial and operational environment in which Estia Health operates as referenced further in this report.
The ageing of the Australian population and of the "baby boomers" in particular is generally expected to see a marked increase in Australia's aged population. The 85 years and over cohort will increase from under 500,000 to over one million people by 2040. This is expected to increase the number of Australians likely to need aged care, including residential aged care in coming years.
The Group's growth strategy is to provide services to meet this growing demographic demand.