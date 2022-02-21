Estia Health : Appendix 4D & Interim Financial Statements 02/21/2022 | 04:51pm EST Send by mail :

Appendix 4D Estia Health Limited Results for announcement to the market Preliminary final report for the six months ended 31 December 20211 Restated2 Change 31 December 31 December % Increase / 2021 2020 Decrease $'000 $'000 Revenue from ordinary activities 341,619 322,500 Other income 910 9,828 Total revenue and other income from Increase 342,529 332,328 3.1 ordinary activities 12,655 17,362 (27.1) Profit before interest and tax Decrease Profit / (Loss) from ordinary activities after Decrease (8,111) (5,584) (45.3) tax attributable to members Restated2 Change 31 December 31 December % 2021 2020 (cents) (cents) Basic earnings / (loss) per share (3.10) (2.14) (44.9) Diluted earnings / (loss) per share (3.10) (2.14) (44.9) Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share (73.17) (79.95) 8.5 Net tangible assets is calculated as total equity less intangible assets and deferred tax liabilities, divided by the number of ordinary shares on issue at period end. Total equity includes the right of use assets and lease liabilities. Dividend information Franked Amount per amount per Tax rate share share for Dividend (cents) (cents) franking Interim dividend - six months ended 31 December 2021 2.35 2.35 30% Final dividend - year ended 30 June 2021 2.30 2.30 30% Interim dividend - six months ended 31 December 2020 - - Interim dividend dates Ex-dividend date 25 February 2022 Record date 28 February 2022 Payment date 18 March 2022 Further Information Commentary on the results for the period and additional ASX Appendix 4D (Listing Rule 4.2A.3) disclosures can be found in the attached Interim Financial Report of Estia Health Limited for the six months ended 31 December 2021. This document should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report of Estia Health Limited for the year ended 30 June 2021 and any public announcements made in the period by Estia Health Limited in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and ASX Listing Rules. Leanne Ralph Company Secretary 22 February 2022 Previous corresponding period being the six months ended 31 December 2020 2 Refer to Note E4 to the financial statements for details relating to the restatement of prior period comparative information For personal use only ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED ABN 37 160 986 201 CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 For personal use only ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED ABN 37 160 986 201 CONTENTS Corporate information Directors' report Auditor's independence declaration Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income Consolidated statement of financial position Consolidated statement of changes in equity Consolidated statement of cash flows Notes to the consolidated financial statements A ABOUT THIS REPORT A1 Corporate information A2 Basis of preparation A3 Going concern A4 Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions B OUR PERFORMANCE B1 Revenue and other income B2 Net finance costs B3 Income tax expense C ASSETS & LIABILITIES C1 Cash and cash equivalents C2 Assets held for sale C3 Property, plant and equipment C4 Goodwill and other intangible assets C5 Income received in advance D CAPITAL, FINANCING, RADs AND RISK D1 Refundable accommodation deposits and bonds D2 Loans and borrowings D3 Issued capital and reserves D4 Share-based payments D5 Fair value measurement E OTHER INFORMATION E1 Commitments and contingencies E2 Subsequent events E3 Segment reporting E4 Changes in accounting policy Directors' declaration Independent auditor's report Page 3 4 15 16 17 18 19 20 20 20 21 22 25 25 26 26 27 28 30 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 36 37 39 40 Estia Health Limited 2 For personal use only CORPORATE INFORMATION ABN 37 160 986 201 DIRECTORS Dr. Gary H Weiss AM (Chairman) Ian Thorley (Managing Director and CEO) Norah Barlow ONZM Paul Foster (Nomination and Remuneration Committee Chair) Hon. Warwick L Smith AO (Property and Investment Committee Chair) Helen Kurincic (Risk Management Committee Chair) Karen Penrose (Audit Committee Chair) COMPANY SECRETARY Leanne Ralph REGISTERED OFFICE Level 9, 227 Elizabeth Street Sydney NSW 2000 PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS Level 9, 227 Elizabeth Street Sydney NSW 2000 SOLICITORS Minter Ellison King Wood & Mallesons Thomson Geer Governor Macquarie Tower Governor Phillip Tower Rialto South Tower 1 Farrer Place 1 Farrer Place 525 Collins Street Sydney NSW 2000 Sydney NSW 2000 Melbourne VIC 3000 BANKERS Westpac Banking Corporation Commonwealth Bank of Australia Australia and New Zealand Bank 275 Kent Street 201 Sussex Street 242 Pitt Street Sydney NSW 2000 Sydney NSW 2000 Sydney NSW 2000 AUDITORS Ernst & Young 8 Exhibition Street Melbourne VIC 3000 Estia Health Limited 3 For personal use only DIRECTORS' REPORT Your Directors submit their report for the six months ended 31 December 2021 for Estia Health Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group" or "Estia Health"). DIRECTORS The following persons held office as directors of Estia Health Limited during the six months ended 31 December 2021 and until the date of this report. Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated. Dr. Gary H Weiss AM Ian Thorley Norah Barlow ONZM Paul Foster Hon. Warwick L Smith AO Helen Kurincic Karen Penrose PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES AND STRATEGY The principal activities of the Group during the six months ended 31 December 2021 continued to be the provision of services in residential aged care homes in Australia as an Approved Provider under the Aged Care Act. The Group's strategy is to: be a market leader in owning and developing high quality residential aged care homes in Australia.

provide residents with the highest standards of aged care services in an innovative, supportive and caring environment.

deliver earnings growth through sustained high occupancy rates across all homes, opening new homes, the enhancement of current homes, and acquisitions; and

develop additional earnings from related services within the continuum of Aged Care The corporate strategy is reflected in five strategic pillars: Care, Customer, People, Community and Growth, underpinned by the Group's 2020-24 Sustainability Strategy. THE MARKET IN WHICH ESTIA HEALTH OPERATES The Department of Health's 2020-21 Report on the Operation of the Aged Care Act 1997 disclosed 229,547 operational places in the sector at 30 June 2021 (2020: 217,145), an increase of 5.7% from the prior year. Services were provided to 243,117 permanent residents, and 67,775 people received respite care, of whom more than half were later admitted to permanent care. Total funding and subsidies provided to Approved Providers by the Australian Government was $14.1 billion. The Government's May 2021 response to the Royal Commission Report into Aged Care Quality and Safety ("the Royal Commission") will provide for $17.7 billion additional funding to the aged care sector over the next four years, out of which $8.7 billion is expected to be paid to residential aged care Approved Providers in relation to the delivery of services to residents. Under the Act, in order to access Government supported residential aged care services, potential residents must be assessed as qualifying for such services by a Government Aged Care Assessment Team ("ACAT") and may then choose a residential aged care home of their choice. Only Approved Providers, such as Estia Health, are eligible to provide services which qualify for Government funding support. The Government's response to the Royal Commission proposed multiple reforms to the Residential Aged Care sector, including changes to ACAT assessment, the issuing of bed licences and is changing the financial and operational environment in which Estia Health operates as referenced further in this report. The ageing of the Australian population and of the "baby boomers" in particular is generally expected to see a marked increase in Australia's aged population. The 85 years and over cohort will increase from under 500,000 to over one million people by 2040. This is expected to increase the number of Australians likely to need aged care, including residential aged care in coming years. The Group's growth strategy is to provide services to meet this growing demographic demand. Estia Health Limited 4

