  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Estia Health Limited
  News
  Summary
    EHE   AU000000EHE2

ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED

(EHE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/21 12:10:06 am
2.05 AUD   +0.49%
04:51pESTIA HEALTH : Appendix 4D & Interim Financial Statements
PU
2021ESTIA HEALTH : Appendix 3C
PU
2021ESTIA HEALTH : Appendix 3C
PU
Estia Health : Appendix 4D & Interim Financial Statements

02/21/2022 | 04:51pm EST
For personal use only

Appendix 4D

Estia Health Limited

Results for announcement to the market

Preliminary final report for the six months ended 31 December 20211

Restated2

Change

31 December

31 December

%

Increase /

2021

2020

Decrease

$'000

$'000

Revenue from ordinary activities

341,619

322,500

Other income

910

9,828

Total revenue and other income from

Increase

342,529

332,328

3.1

ordinary activities

12,655

17,362

(27.1)

Profit before interest and tax

Decrease

Profit / (Loss) from ordinary activities after

Decrease

(8,111)

(5,584)

(45.3)

tax attributable to members

Restated2

Change

31 December

31 December

%

2021

2020

(cents)

(cents)

Basic earnings / (loss) per share

(3.10)

(2.14)

(44.9)

Diluted earnings / (loss) per share

(3.10)

(2.14)

(44.9)

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

(73.17)

(79.95)

8.5

Net tangible assets is calculated as total equity less intangible assets and deferred tax liabilities, divided by the number of ordinary shares on issue at period end. Total equity includes the right of use assets and lease liabilities.

Dividend information

Franked

Amount per

amount per

Tax rate

share

share

for

Dividend

(cents)

(cents)

franking

Interim dividend - six months ended 31 December 2021

2.35

2.35

30%

Final dividend - year ended 30 June 2021

2.30

2.30

30%

Interim dividend - six months ended 31 December 2020

-

-

Interim dividend dates

Ex-dividend date

25 February 2022

Record date

28 February 2022

Payment date

18 March 2022

Further Information

Commentary on the results for the period and additional ASX Appendix 4D (Listing Rule 4.2A.3) disclosures can be found in the attached Interim Financial Report of Estia Health Limited for the six months ended 31 December 2021. This document should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report of Estia Health Limited for the year ended 30 June 2021 and any public announcements made in the period by Estia Health Limited in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and ASX Listing Rules.

Leanne Ralph

Company Secretary

22 February 2022

  • Previous corresponding period being the six months ended 31 December 2020

2 Refer to Note E4 to the financial statements for details relating to the restatement of prior period comparative information

For personal use only

ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED

ABN 37 160 986 201

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

For personal use only

ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED

ABN 37 160 986 201

CONTENTS

Corporate information

Directors' report

Auditor's independence declaration

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income Consolidated statement of financial position

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

A ABOUT THIS REPORT

A1 Corporate information

A2 Basis of preparation

A3 Going concern

A4 Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions

B OUR PERFORMANCE

B1 Revenue and other income

B2 Net finance costs

B3 Income tax expense

C ASSETS & LIABILITIES

C1 Cash and cash equivalents

C2 Assets held for sale

C3 Property, plant and equipment

C4 Goodwill and other intangible assets

C5 Income received in advance

D CAPITAL, FINANCING, RADs AND RISK

D1 Refundable accommodation deposits and bonds

D2 Loans and borrowings

D3 Issued capital and reserves

D4 Share-based payments

D5 Fair value measurement

E OTHER INFORMATION

E1 Commitments and contingencies

E2 Subsequent events

E3 Segment reporting

E4 Changes in accounting policy

Directors' declaration

Independent auditor's report

Page

3

4

15

16

17

18

19

20

20

20

21

22

25

25

26

26

27

28

30

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

36

37

39

40

Estia Health Limited

2

For personal use only

CORPORATE INFORMATION

ABN 37 160 986 201

DIRECTORS

Dr. Gary H Weiss AM (Chairman)

Ian Thorley (Managing Director and CEO)

Norah Barlow ONZM

Paul Foster (Nomination and Remuneration Committee Chair)

Hon. Warwick L Smith AO (Property and Investment Committee Chair)

Helen Kurincic (Risk Management Committee Chair)

Karen Penrose (Audit Committee Chair)

COMPANY SECRETARY

Leanne Ralph

REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 9, 227 Elizabeth Street

Sydney NSW 2000

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

Level 9, 227 Elizabeth Street

Sydney NSW 2000

SOLICITORS

Minter Ellison

King Wood & Mallesons

Thomson Geer

Governor Macquarie Tower

Governor Phillip Tower

Rialto South Tower

1 Farrer Place

1 Farrer Place

525 Collins Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Sydney NSW 2000

Melbourne VIC 3000

BANKERS

Westpac Banking Corporation

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Australia and New Zealand Bank

275 Kent Street

201 Sussex Street

242 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Sydney NSW 2000

Sydney NSW 2000

AUDITORS

Ernst & Young

8 Exhibition Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Estia Health Limited

3

For personal use only

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your Directors submit their report for the six months ended 31 December 2021 for Estia Health Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group" or "Estia Health").

DIRECTORS

The following persons held office as directors of Estia Health Limited during the six months ended 31 December 2021 and until the date of this report. Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated.

Dr. Gary H Weiss AM Ian Thorley

Norah Barlow ONZM Paul Foster

Hon. Warwick L Smith AO Helen Kurincic

Karen Penrose

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES AND STRATEGY

The principal activities of the Group during the six months ended 31 December 2021 continued to be the provision of services in residential aged care homes in Australia as an Approved Provider under the Aged Care Act.

The Group's strategy is to:

  • be a market leader in owning and developing high quality residential aged care homes in Australia.
  • provide residents with the highest standards of aged care services in an innovative, supportive and caring environment.
  • deliver earnings growth through sustained high occupancy rates across all homes, opening new homes, the enhancement of current homes, and acquisitions; and
  • develop additional earnings from related services within the continuum of Aged Care

The corporate strategy is reflected in five strategic pillars: Care, Customer, People, Community and Growth, underpinned by the Group's 2020-24 Sustainability Strategy.

THE MARKET IN WHICH ESTIA HEALTH OPERATES

The Department of Health's 2020-21 Report on the Operation of the Aged Care Act 1997 disclosed 229,547 operational places in the sector at 30 June 2021 (2020: 217,145), an increase of 5.7% from the prior year. Services were provided to 243,117 permanent residents, and 67,775 people received respite care, of whom more than half were later admitted to permanent care. Total funding and subsidies provided to Approved Providers by the Australian Government was $14.1 billion. The Government's May 2021 response to the Royal Commission Report into Aged Care Quality and Safety ("the Royal Commission") will provide for $17.7 billion additional funding to the aged care sector over the next four years, out of which $8.7 billion is expected to be paid to residential aged care Approved Providers in relation to the delivery of services to residents.

Under the Act, in order to access Government supported residential aged care services, potential residents must be assessed as qualifying for such services by a Government Aged Care Assessment Team ("ACAT") and may then choose a residential aged care home of their choice. Only Approved Providers, such as Estia Health, are eligible to provide services which qualify for Government funding support.

The Government's response to the Royal Commission proposed multiple reforms to the Residential Aged Care sector, including changes to ACAT assessment, the issuing of bed licences and is changing the financial and operational environment in which Estia Health operates as referenced further in this report.

The ageing of the Australian population and of the "baby boomers" in particular is generally expected to see a marked increase in Australia's aged population. The 85 years and over cohort will increase from under 500,000 to over one million people by 2040. This is expected to increase the number of Australians likely to need aged care, including residential aged care in coming years.

The Group's growth strategy is to provide services to meet this growing demographic demand.

Estia Health Limited

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Estia Health Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 21:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
