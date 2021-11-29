Log in
    EHE   AU000000EHE2

ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED

(EHE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
2.18 AUD   +0.93%
01:40aESTIA HEALTH : Becoming a substantial holder from WAM,WAX
PU
11/22ESTIA HEALTH : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EHE
PU
11/11Estia Health Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
Estia Health : Becoming a substantial holder from WAM,WAX

11/29/2021
603 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

For personal use only

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Estia Health

Ltd (ASX:EHE)

ACN/ARSN

ACN: 160 986

201

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Wilson Asset

Management Group (refer entities listed in Annexure A)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on 25/11/2021

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary Shares

14,769,364

14,769,364

5.65%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Annexure C

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number of securities

interest

securities

registered as holder (8)

Annexure C

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

interest

Cash

Non-cash

Annexure B

603 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

n/a

only

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Refer Annexure A

use

Signature

print name

Martyn McCathie

capacity

Head of Operations

sign here

date

29/11/2021

DIRECTIONS

(1)

If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the

manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of

persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each

group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.

(2)

See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(3)

See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

(4)

The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

(5)

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an

associate has a relevant interest in.

(6)

The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

(7)

Include details of:

personal

(a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of

any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any

contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or

arrangement; and

(b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or

disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification

applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(8)

If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person ( eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write

For

"unknown".

(9)

Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was

acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on

the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

Annexure A

Wilson Asset Management Group

1. Details of Wilson Asset Management Group

Name

ACN / ARSN

Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited

(ACN 081 047 118)

MAM Pty Limited

(ACN 100 276 542)

WAM Capital Limited

(ACN 086 587 395)

only

(ACN 100 504 541)

WAM Research Limited

WAM Active Limited

(ACN 126 420 719)

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

(ACN 081 032 000)

WAM Leaders Limited

(ACN 611 053 751)

WAM Microcap Limited

(ACN 617 838 418)

WAM Global Limited

(ACN 624 572 925)

WAM Strategic Value Limited

(ACN 649 096 220)

WAM Alternative Assets Limited

(ACN 168 941 704)

7. Addresses

use

Name

Address

Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

MAM Pty Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Capital Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Research Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Active Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Leaders Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Microcap Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Alternative Assets Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Strategic Value Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Global Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

Citigroup Pty Limited

Level 21, 2 Park Street, Sydney NSW 2000

personalFor

Signed: _______________________

Date: 29/11/2021

For personal use only

ANNEXURE B

Date of Change

Persons whose relevant interest changed

09-Aug-21

WAM Research Limited

09-Aug-21

WAM Capital Limited

13-Aug-21

WAM Research Limited

13-Aug-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

13-Aug-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

16-Aug-21

WAM Research Limited

16-Aug-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

16-Aug-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

17-Aug-21

WAM Research Limited

17-Aug-21

WAM Capital Limited

18-Aug-21

WAM Research Limited

18-Aug-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

18-Aug-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

19-Aug-21

WAM Research Limited

19-Aug-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

19-Aug-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

24-Aug-21

WAM Research Limited

24-Aug-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

24-Aug-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

25-Aug-21

WAM Research Limited

25-Aug-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

25-Aug-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

26-Aug-21

WAM Research Limited

26-Aug-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

26-Aug-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

07-Sep-21

WAM Research Limited

07-Sep-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

07-Sep-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

08-Sep-21

WAM Research Limited

08-Sep-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

08-Sep-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

09-Sep-21

WAM Research Limited

09-Sep-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

09-Sep-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

10-Sep-21

WAM Research Limited

10-Sep-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

10-Sep-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

13-Sep-21

WAM Research Limited

13-Sep-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

13-Sep-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

14-Sep-21

WAM Research Limited

14-Sep-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

14-Sep-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

17-Sep-21

WAM Capital Limited

20-Sep-21

WAM Research Limited

20-Sep-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

20-Sep-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

21-Sep-21

WAM Research Limited

21-Sep-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

21-Sep-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

22-Sep-21

WAM Research Limited

22-Sep-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

22-Sep-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

24-Sep-21

WAM Research Limited

24-Sep-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

24-Sep-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

27-Sep-21

WAM Research Limited

27-Sep-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

27-Sep-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

28-Sep-21

WAM Research Limited

28-Sep-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

28-Sep-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

29-Sep-21

WAM Research Limited

29-Sep-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

29-Sep-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

30-Sep-21

WAM Research Limited

30-Sep-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

30-Sep-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

04-Oct-21

WAM Research Limited

04-Oct-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

04-Oct-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

05-Oct-21

WAM Research Limited

05-Oct-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

05-Oct-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

08-Oct-21

WAM Research Limited

08-Oct-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

08-Oct-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

11-Oct-21

WAM Research Limited

13-Oct-21

WAM Research Limited

13-Oct-21

WAM Capital Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

13-Oct-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

18-Oct-21

WAM Research Limited

Consideration given in

Number of Securities

Class of Securities

Persons votes

Nature of Change

relation to change (9)

affected

affected

affected

On Market Purchase

(38,901.86)

16,224

Ordinary Shares

16,224

On Market Purchase

(95,242.91)

39,721

Ordinary Shares

39,721

On Market Purchase

(18,074.85)

7,745

Ordinary Shares

7,745

On Market Purchase

(83,433.69)

35,751

Ordinary Shares

35,751

On Market Purchase

(1,180.88)

506

Ordinary Shares

506

On Market Purchase

(41,041.10)

17,466

Ordinary Shares

17,466

On Market Purchase

(189,440.86)

80,621

Ordinary Shares

80,621

On Market Purchase

(2,681.09)

1,141

Ordinary Shares

1,141

On Market Purchase

(36,137.06)

15,593

Ordinary Shares

15,593

On Market Purchase

(205,950.84)

88,867

Ordinary Shares

88,867

On Market Purchase

(48,131.28)

20,557

Ordinary Shares

20,557

On Market Purchase

(274,306.35)

117,157

Ordinary Shares

117,157

On Market Purchase

(2.34)

1

Ordinary Shares

1

On Market Purchase

(99,116.58)

43,055

Ordinary Shares

43,055

On Market Purchase

(440,604.33)

191,393

Ordinary Shares

191,393

On Market Purchase

(14,569.94)

6,329

Ordinary Shares

6,329

On Market Purchase

(240,380.80)

106,551

Ordinary Shares

106,551

On Market Purchase

(798,519.23)

353,951

Ordinary Shares

353,951

On Market Purchase

(29,420.71)

13,041

Ordinary Shares

13,041

On Market Purchase

(105,861.58)

45,002

Ordinary Shares

45,002

On Market Purchase

(351,656.55)

149,490

Ordinary Shares

149,490

On Market Purchase

(12,956.88)

5,508

Ordinary Shares

5,508

On Market Purchase

(148,250.98)

62,736

Ordinary Shares

62,736

On Market Purchase

(492,475.61)

208,403

Ordinary Shares

208,403

On Market Purchase

(18,146.18)

7,679

Ordinary Shares

7,679

On Market Purchase

(298,642.83)

130,177

Ordinary Shares

130,177

On Market Purchase

(1,037,600.18)

452,285

Ordinary Shares

452,285

On Market Purchase

(40,234.43)

17,538

Ordinary Shares

17,538

On Market Purchase

(10,720.87)

4,679

Ordinary Shares

4,679

On Market Purchase

(32,295.51)

14,095

Ordinary Shares

14,095

On Market Purchase

(1,287.70)

562

Ordinary Shares

562

On Market Purchase

(44,506.37)

19,519

Ordinary Shares

19,519

On Market Purchase

(134,075.45)

58,801

Ordinary Shares

58,801

On Market Purchase

(5,344.68)

2,344

Ordinary Shares

2,344

On Market Purchase

(35,491.44)

15,411

Ordinary Shares

15,411

On Market Purchase

(106,918.78)

46,426

Ordinary Shares

46,426

On Market Purchase

(4,262.84)

1,851

Ordinary Shares

1,851

On Market Purchase

(6,959.76)

3,021

Ordinary Shares

3,021

On Market Purchase

(20,964.54)

9,100

Ordinary Shares

9,100

On Market Purchase

(836.28)

363

Ordinary Shares

363

On Market Purchase

(14,128.35)

6,146

Ordinary Shares

6,146

On Market Purchase

(42,564.33)

18,516

Ordinary Shares

18,516

On Market Purchase

(1,696.50)

738

Ordinary Shares

738

On Market Purchase

(71,028.31)

28,077

Ordinary Shares

28,077

On Market Sale

368,632.99

148,888

Ordinary Shares

148,888

On Market Sale

1,311,414.18

529,670

Ordinary Shares

529,670

On Market Sale

53,088.42

21,442

Ordinary Shares

21,442

On Market Purchase

(51,375.49)

21,851

Ordinary Shares

21,851

On Market Purchase

(177,022.17)

75,291

Ordinary Shares

75,291

On Market Purchase

(6,719.65)

2,858

Ordinary Shares

2,858

On Market Purchase

(49,902.93)

21,715

Ordinary Shares

21,715

On Market Purchase

(173,227.39)

75,379

Ordinary Shares

75,379

On Market Purchase

(6,678.24)

2,906

Ordinary Shares

2,906

On Market Purchase

(114,496.90)

51,041

Ordinary Shares

51,041

On Market Purchase

(318,640.19)

142,045

Ordinary Shares

142,045

On Market Purchase

(7,837.85)

3,494

Ordinary Shares

3,494

On Market Purchase

(37,689.89)

16,648

Ordinary Shares

16,648

On Market Purchase

(188,650.97)

83,329

Ordinary Shares

83,329

On Market Purchase

(4,939.90)

2,182

Ordinary Shares

2,182

On Market Purchase

(28,567.06)

12,400

Ordinary Shares

12,400

On Market Purchase

(142,985.03)

62,065

Ordinary Shares

62,065

On Market Purchase

(3,743.67)

1,625

Ordinary Shares

1,625

On Market Purchase

(25,367.06)

11,157

Ordinary Shares

11,157

On Market Purchase

(126,974.00)

55,846

Ordinary Shares

55,846

On Market Purchase

(3,324.07)

1,462

Ordinary Shares

1,462

On Market Purchase

(70,409.26)

30,677

Ordinary Shares

30,677

On Market Purchase

(157,440.22)

68,596

Ordinary Shares

68,596

On Market Purchase

(8,909.89)

3,882

Ordinary Shares

3,882

On Market Purchase

(50,877.65)

22,091

Ordinary Shares

22,091

On Market Purchase

(113,768.23)

49,398

Ordinary Shares

49,398

On Market Purchase

(6,439.45)

2,796

Ordinary Shares

2,796

On Market Purchase

(83,389.05)

36,940

Ordinary Shares

36,940

On Market Purchase

(186,462.77)

82,600

Ordinary Shares

82,600

On Market Purchase

(10,553.43)

4,675

Ordinary Shares

4,675

On Market Purchase

(88,646.23)

40,158

Ordinary Shares

40,158

On Market Purchase

(198,218.95)

89,796

Ordinary Shares

89,796

On Market Purchase

(11,218.19)

5,082

Ordinary Shares

5,082

On Market Purchase

(28,758.56)

13,117

Ordinary Shares

13,117

On Market Sale

302,558.75

140,305

Ordinary Shares

140,305

On Market Sale

999,756.08

463,615

Ordinary Shares

463,615

On Market Sale

43,758.40

20,292

Ordinary Shares

20,292

On Market Sale

13,603.47

6,247

Ordinary Shares

6,247

For personal use only

18-Oct-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Sale

41,365.71

18,996

Ordinary Shares

18,996

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

18-Oct-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Sale

1,866.21

857

Ordinary Shares

857

19-Oct-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Sale

232,217.73

105,253

Ordinary Shares

105,253

19-Oct-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Sale

706,104.88

320,043

Ordinary Shares

320,043

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

19-Oct-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Sale

31,874.14

14,447

Ordinary Shares

14,447

26-Oct-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(45,966.90)

21,947

Ordinary Shares

21,947

26-Oct-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(157,481.70)

75,190

Ordinary Shares

75,190

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

26-Oct-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(5,996.41)

2,863

Ordinary Shares

2,863

27-Oct-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(27,577.02)

13,308

Ordinary Shares

13,308

27-Oct-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(411,829.65)

198,739

Ordinary Shares

198,739

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

27-Oct-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(10,149.70)

4,898

Ordinary Shares

4,898

29-Oct-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(23,964.79)

11,353

Ordinary Shares

11,353

29-Oct-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(73,631.62)

34,882

Ordinary Shares

34,882

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

29-Oct-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(7,947.45)

3,765

Ordinary Shares

3,765

05-Nov-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(9,354.61)

4,457

Ordinary Shares

4,457

05-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(30,116.50)

14,349

Ordinary Shares

14,349

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

05-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(1,236.23)

589

Ordinary Shares

589

08-Nov-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(81,641.80)

38,813

Ordinary Shares

38,813

08-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(258,940.75)

123,102

Ordinary Shares

123,102

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

08-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(10,656.16)

5,066

Ordinary Shares

5,066

09-Nov-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(13,426.42)

6,383

Ordinary Shares

6,383

09-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(42,582.55)

20,244

Ordinary Shares

20,244

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

09-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(1,752.18)

833

Ordinary Shares

833

10-Nov-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(7,521.99)

3,576

Ordinary Shares

3,576

10-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(23,855.39)

11,341

Ordinary Shares

11,341

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

10-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(982.32)

467

Ordinary Shares

467

11-Nov-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(51,309.65)

23,244

Ordinary Shares

23,244

11-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(162,736.61)

73,722

Ordinary Shares

73,722

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

11-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(6,697.36)

3,034

Ordinary Shares

3,034

12-Nov-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(51,637.93)

23,244

Ordinary Shares

23,244

12-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(163,777.81)

73,722

Ordinary Shares

73,722

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

12-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(6,740.21)

3,034

Ordinary Shares

3,034

15-Nov-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(75,388.57)

34,685

Ordinary Shares

34,685

15-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(239,691.55)

110,278

Ordinary Shares

110,278

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

15-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(10,948.03)

5,037

Ordinary Shares

5,037

16-Nov-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(65,824.46)

29,875

Ordinary Shares

29,875

16-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(223,439.65)

101,410

Ordinary Shares

101,410

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

16-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(8,954.33)

4,064

Ordinary Shares

4,064

17-Nov-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(74,484.36)

34,161

Ordinary Shares

34,161

17-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(282,618.02)

129,618

Ordinary Shares

129,618

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

17-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(11,492.84)

5,271

Ordinary Shares

5,271

18-Nov-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(48,977.02)

21,967

Ordinary Shares

21,967

18-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(185,830.43)

83,348

Ordinary Shares

83,348

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

18-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(7,556.03)

3,389

Ordinary Shares

3,389

19-Nov-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(141,456.20)

64,242

Ordinary Shares

64,242

19-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(456,699.52)

207,409

Ordinary Shares

207,409

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

19-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(18,465.36)

8,386

Ordinary Shares

8,386

22-Nov-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(18,635.00)

8,538

Ordinary Shares

8,538

22-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(66,080.26)

30,276

Ordinary Shares

30,276

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

22-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(2,588.56)

1,186

Ordinary Shares

1,186

23-Nov-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(2,743.06)

1,262

Ordinary Shares

1,262

23-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(9,722.43)

4,473

Ordinary Shares

4,473

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

23-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(380.38)

175

Ordinary Shares

175

24-Nov-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(43,338.51)

20,361

Ordinary Shares

20,361

24-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(153,667.51)

72,195

Ordinary Shares

72,195

24-Nov-21

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(6,017.29)

2,827

Ordinary Shares

2,827

25-Nov-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(532,232.14)

246,529

Ordinary Shares

246,529

25-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(1,826,008.61)

845,804

Ordinary Shares

845,804

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

25-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(70,524.87)

32,667

Ordinary Shares

32,667

26-Nov-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(283,603.67)

129,626

Ordinary Shares

129,626

26-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(1,687,560.63)

771,329

Ordinary Shares

771,329

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

26-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(66,040.58)

30,185

Ordinary Shares

30,185

29-Nov-21

WAM Research Limited

On Market Purchase

(56,989.29)

26,365

Ordinary Shares

26,365

29-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(63,761.42)

29,498

Ordinary Shares

29,498

Signed: _______________________

Date: 29/11/2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Estia Health Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 06:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
