Estia Health : Becoming a substantial holder from WAM,WAX

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 603 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001 Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder For personal use only ToCompany Name/Scheme Estia Health Ltd (ASX:EHE) ACN/ARSN ACN: 160 986 201 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Wilson Asset Management Group (refer entities listed in Annexure A) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder became a substantial holder on 25/11/2021 2. Details of voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Shares 14,769,364 14,769,364 5.65% 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Annexure C 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number of securities interest securities registered as holder (8) Annexure C 5. Consideration The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: Holder of relevant Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities interest Cash Non-cash Annexure B 603 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001 6. Associates The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association n/a only 7. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Refer Annexure A use Signature print name Martyn McCathie capacity Head of Operations sign here date 29/11/2021 DIRECTIONS (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form. (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. (5) The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in. (6) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. (7) Include details of: personal (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person ( eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write For "unknown". (9) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. Annexure A Wilson Asset Management Group 1. Details of Wilson Asset Management Group Name ACN / ARSN Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited (ACN 081 047 118) MAM Pty Limited (ACN 100 276 542) WAM Capital Limited (ACN 086 587 395) only (ACN 100 504 541) WAM Research Limited WAM Active Limited (ACN 126 420 719) Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund (ACN 081 032 000) WAM Leaders Limited (ACN 611 053 751) WAM Microcap Limited (ACN 617 838 418) WAM Global Limited (ACN 624 572 925) WAM Strategic Value Limited (ACN 649 096 220) WAM Alternative Assets Limited (ACN 168 941 704) 7. Addresses use Name Address Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 MAM Pty Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Capital Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Research Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Active Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Leaders Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Microcap Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Alternative Assets Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Strategic Value Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Global Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 Citigroup Pty Limited Level 21, 2 Park Street, Sydney NSW 2000 personalFor Signed: _______________________ Date: 29/11/2021 For personal use only ANNEXURE B Date of Change Persons whose relevant interest changed 09-Aug-21 WAM Research Limited 09-Aug-21 WAM Capital Limited 13-Aug-21 WAM Research Limited 13-Aug-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 13-Aug-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 16-Aug-21 WAM Research Limited 16-Aug-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 16-Aug-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 17-Aug-21 WAM Research Limited 17-Aug-21 WAM Capital Limited 18-Aug-21 WAM Research Limited 18-Aug-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 18-Aug-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 19-Aug-21 WAM Research Limited 19-Aug-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 19-Aug-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 24-Aug-21 WAM Research Limited 24-Aug-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 24-Aug-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 25-Aug-21 WAM Research Limited 25-Aug-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 25-Aug-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 26-Aug-21 WAM Research Limited 26-Aug-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 26-Aug-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 07-Sep-21 WAM Research Limited 07-Sep-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 07-Sep-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 08-Sep-21 WAM Research Limited 08-Sep-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 08-Sep-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 09-Sep-21 WAM Research Limited 09-Sep-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 09-Sep-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 10-Sep-21 WAM Research Limited 10-Sep-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 10-Sep-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 13-Sep-21 WAM Research Limited 13-Sep-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 13-Sep-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 14-Sep-21 WAM Research Limited 14-Sep-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 14-Sep-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 17-Sep-21 WAM Capital Limited 20-Sep-21 WAM Research Limited 20-Sep-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 20-Sep-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 21-Sep-21 WAM Research Limited 21-Sep-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 21-Sep-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 22-Sep-21 WAM Research Limited 22-Sep-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 22-Sep-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 24-Sep-21 WAM Research Limited 24-Sep-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 24-Sep-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 27-Sep-21 WAM Research Limited 27-Sep-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 27-Sep-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 28-Sep-21 WAM Research Limited 28-Sep-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 28-Sep-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 29-Sep-21 WAM Research Limited 29-Sep-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 29-Sep-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 30-Sep-21 WAM Research Limited 30-Sep-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 30-Sep-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 04-Oct-21 WAM Research Limited 04-Oct-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 04-Oct-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 05-Oct-21 WAM Research Limited 05-Oct-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 05-Oct-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 08-Oct-21 WAM Research Limited 08-Oct-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 08-Oct-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 11-Oct-21 WAM Research Limited 13-Oct-21 WAM Research Limited 13-Oct-21 WAM Capital Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 13-Oct-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 18-Oct-21 WAM Research Limited Consideration given in Number of Securities Class of Securities Persons votes Nature of Change relation to change (9) affected affected affected On Market Purchase (38,901.86) 16,224 Ordinary Shares 16,224 On Market Purchase (95,242.91) 39,721 Ordinary Shares 39,721 On Market Purchase (18,074.85) 7,745 Ordinary Shares 7,745 On Market Purchase (83,433.69) 35,751 Ordinary Shares 35,751 On Market Purchase (1,180.88) 506 Ordinary Shares 506 On Market Purchase (41,041.10) 17,466 Ordinary Shares 17,466 On Market Purchase (189,440.86) 80,621 Ordinary Shares 80,621 On Market Purchase (2,681.09) 1,141 Ordinary Shares 1,141 On Market Purchase (36,137.06) 15,593 Ordinary Shares 15,593 On Market Purchase (205,950.84) 88,867 Ordinary Shares 88,867 On Market Purchase (48,131.28) 20,557 Ordinary Shares 20,557 On Market Purchase (274,306.35) 117,157 Ordinary Shares 117,157 On Market Purchase (2.34) 1 Ordinary Shares 1 On Market Purchase (99,116.58) 43,055 Ordinary Shares 43,055 On Market Purchase (440,604.33) 191,393 Ordinary Shares 191,393 On Market Purchase (14,569.94) 6,329 Ordinary Shares 6,329 On Market Purchase (240,380.80) 106,551 Ordinary Shares 106,551 On Market Purchase (798,519.23) 353,951 Ordinary Shares 353,951 On Market Purchase (29,420.71) 13,041 Ordinary Shares 13,041 On Market Purchase (105,861.58) 45,002 Ordinary Shares 45,002 On Market Purchase (351,656.55) 149,490 Ordinary Shares 149,490 On Market Purchase (12,956.88) 5,508 Ordinary Shares 5,508 On Market Purchase (148,250.98) 62,736 Ordinary Shares 62,736 On Market Purchase (492,475.61) 208,403 Ordinary Shares 208,403 On Market Purchase (18,146.18) 7,679 Ordinary Shares 7,679 On Market Purchase (298,642.83) 130,177 Ordinary Shares 130,177 On Market Purchase (1,037,600.18) 452,285 Ordinary Shares 452,285 On Market Purchase (40,234.43) 17,538 Ordinary Shares 17,538 On Market Purchase (10,720.87) 4,679 Ordinary Shares 4,679 On Market Purchase (32,295.51) 14,095 Ordinary Shares 14,095 On Market Purchase (1,287.70) 562 Ordinary Shares 562 On Market Purchase (44,506.37) 19,519 Ordinary Shares 19,519 On Market Purchase (134,075.45) 58,801 Ordinary Shares 58,801 On Market Purchase (5,344.68) 2,344 Ordinary Shares 2,344 On Market Purchase (35,491.44) 15,411 Ordinary Shares 15,411 On Market Purchase (106,918.78) 46,426 Ordinary Shares 46,426 On Market Purchase (4,262.84) 1,851 Ordinary Shares 1,851 On Market Purchase (6,959.76) 3,021 Ordinary Shares 3,021 On Market Purchase (20,964.54) 9,100 Ordinary Shares 9,100 On Market Purchase (836.28) 363 Ordinary Shares 363 On Market Purchase (14,128.35) 6,146 Ordinary Shares 6,146 On Market Purchase (42,564.33) 18,516 Ordinary Shares 18,516 On Market Purchase (1,696.50) 738 Ordinary Shares 738 On Market Purchase (71,028.31) 28,077 Ordinary Shares 28,077 On Market Sale 368,632.99 148,888 Ordinary Shares 148,888 On Market Sale 1,311,414.18 529,670 Ordinary Shares 529,670 On Market Sale 53,088.42 21,442 Ordinary Shares 21,442 On Market Purchase (51,375.49) 21,851 Ordinary Shares 21,851 On Market Purchase (177,022.17) 75,291 Ordinary Shares 75,291 On Market Purchase (6,719.65) 2,858 Ordinary Shares 2,858 On Market Purchase (49,902.93) 21,715 Ordinary Shares 21,715 On Market Purchase (173,227.39) 75,379 Ordinary Shares 75,379 On Market Purchase (6,678.24) 2,906 Ordinary Shares 2,906 On Market Purchase (114,496.90) 51,041 Ordinary Shares 51,041 On Market Purchase (318,640.19) 142,045 Ordinary Shares 142,045 On Market Purchase (7,837.85) 3,494 Ordinary Shares 3,494 On Market Purchase (37,689.89) 16,648 Ordinary Shares 16,648 On Market Purchase (188,650.97) 83,329 Ordinary Shares 83,329 On Market Purchase (4,939.90) 2,182 Ordinary Shares 2,182 On Market Purchase (28,567.06) 12,400 Ordinary Shares 12,400 On Market Purchase (142,985.03) 62,065 Ordinary Shares 62,065 On Market Purchase (3,743.67) 1,625 Ordinary Shares 1,625 On Market Purchase (25,367.06) 11,157 Ordinary Shares 11,157 On Market Purchase (126,974.00) 55,846 Ordinary Shares 55,846 On Market Purchase (3,324.07) 1,462 Ordinary Shares 1,462 On Market Purchase (70,409.26) 30,677 Ordinary Shares 30,677 On Market Purchase (157,440.22) 68,596 Ordinary Shares 68,596 On Market Purchase (8,909.89) 3,882 Ordinary Shares 3,882 On Market Purchase (50,877.65) 22,091 Ordinary Shares 22,091 On Market Purchase (113,768.23) 49,398 Ordinary Shares 49,398 On Market Purchase (6,439.45) 2,796 Ordinary Shares 2,796 On Market Purchase (83,389.05) 36,940 Ordinary Shares 36,940 On Market Purchase (186,462.77) 82,600 Ordinary Shares 82,600 On Market Purchase (10,553.43) 4,675 Ordinary Shares 4,675 On Market Purchase (88,646.23) 40,158 Ordinary Shares 40,158 On Market Purchase (198,218.95) 89,796 Ordinary Shares 89,796 On Market Purchase (11,218.19) 5,082 Ordinary Shares 5,082 On Market Purchase (28,758.56) 13,117 Ordinary Shares 13,117 On Market Sale 302,558.75 140,305 Ordinary Shares 140,305 On Market Sale 999,756.08 463,615 Ordinary Shares 463,615 On Market Sale 43,758.40 20,292 Ordinary Shares 20,292 On Market Sale 13,603.47 6,247 Ordinary Shares 6,247 For personal use only 18-Oct-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Sale 41,365.71 18,996 Ordinary Shares 18,996 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 18-Oct-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Sale 1,866.21 857 Ordinary Shares 857 19-Oct-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Sale 232,217.73 105,253 Ordinary Shares 105,253 19-Oct-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Sale 706,104.88 320,043 Ordinary Shares 320,043 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 19-Oct-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Sale 31,874.14 14,447 Ordinary Shares 14,447 26-Oct-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (45,966.90) 21,947 Ordinary Shares 21,947 26-Oct-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (157,481.70) 75,190 Ordinary Shares 75,190 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 26-Oct-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (5,996.41) 2,863 Ordinary Shares 2,863 27-Oct-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (27,577.02) 13,308 Ordinary Shares 13,308 27-Oct-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (411,829.65) 198,739 Ordinary Shares 198,739 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 27-Oct-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (10,149.70) 4,898 Ordinary Shares 4,898 29-Oct-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (23,964.79) 11,353 Ordinary Shares 11,353 29-Oct-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (73,631.62) 34,882 Ordinary Shares 34,882 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 29-Oct-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (7,947.45) 3,765 Ordinary Shares 3,765 05-Nov-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (9,354.61) 4,457 Ordinary Shares 4,457 05-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (30,116.50) 14,349 Ordinary Shares 14,349 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 05-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (1,236.23) 589 Ordinary Shares 589 08-Nov-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (81,641.80) 38,813 Ordinary Shares 38,813 08-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (258,940.75) 123,102 Ordinary Shares 123,102 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 08-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (10,656.16) 5,066 Ordinary Shares 5,066 09-Nov-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (13,426.42) 6,383 Ordinary Shares 6,383 09-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (42,582.55) 20,244 Ordinary Shares 20,244 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 09-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (1,752.18) 833 Ordinary Shares 833 10-Nov-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (7,521.99) 3,576 Ordinary Shares 3,576 10-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (23,855.39) 11,341 Ordinary Shares 11,341 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 10-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (982.32) 467 Ordinary Shares 467 11-Nov-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (51,309.65) 23,244 Ordinary Shares 23,244 11-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (162,736.61) 73,722 Ordinary Shares 73,722 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 11-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (6,697.36) 3,034 Ordinary Shares 3,034 12-Nov-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (51,637.93) 23,244 Ordinary Shares 23,244 12-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (163,777.81) 73,722 Ordinary Shares 73,722 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 12-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (6,740.21) 3,034 Ordinary Shares 3,034 15-Nov-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (75,388.57) 34,685 Ordinary Shares 34,685 15-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (239,691.55) 110,278 Ordinary Shares 110,278 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 15-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (10,948.03) 5,037 Ordinary Shares 5,037 16-Nov-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (65,824.46) 29,875 Ordinary Shares 29,875 16-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (223,439.65) 101,410 Ordinary Shares 101,410 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 16-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (8,954.33) 4,064 Ordinary Shares 4,064 17-Nov-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (74,484.36) 34,161 Ordinary Shares 34,161 17-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (282,618.02) 129,618 Ordinary Shares 129,618 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 17-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (11,492.84) 5,271 Ordinary Shares 5,271 18-Nov-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (48,977.02) 21,967 Ordinary Shares 21,967 18-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (185,830.43) 83,348 Ordinary Shares 83,348 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 18-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (7,556.03) 3,389 Ordinary Shares 3,389 19-Nov-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (141,456.20) 64,242 Ordinary Shares 64,242 19-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (456,699.52) 207,409 Ordinary Shares 207,409 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 19-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (18,465.36) 8,386 Ordinary Shares 8,386 22-Nov-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (18,635.00) 8,538 Ordinary Shares 8,538 22-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (66,080.26) 30,276 Ordinary Shares 30,276 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 22-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (2,588.56) 1,186 Ordinary Shares 1,186 23-Nov-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (2,743.06) 1,262 Ordinary Shares 1,262 23-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (9,722.43) 4,473 Ordinary Shares 4,473 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 23-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (380.38) 175 Ordinary Shares 175 24-Nov-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (43,338.51) 20,361 Ordinary Shares 20,361 24-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (153,667.51) 72,195 Ordinary Shares 72,195 24-Nov-21 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (6,017.29) 2,827 Ordinary Shares 2,827 25-Nov-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (532,232.14) 246,529 Ordinary Shares 246,529 25-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (1,826,008.61) 845,804 Ordinary Shares 845,804 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 25-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (70,524.87) 32,667 Ordinary Shares 32,667 26-Nov-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (283,603.67) 129,626 Ordinary Shares 129,626 26-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (1,687,560.63) 771,329 Ordinary Shares 771,329 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 26-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (66,040.58) 30,185 Ordinary Shares 30,185 29-Nov-21 WAM Research Limited On Market Purchase (56,989.29) 26,365 Ordinary Shares 26,365 29-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (63,761.42) 29,498 Ordinary Shares 29,498 Signed: _______________________ Date: 29/11/2021 This is an excerpt of the original content. 