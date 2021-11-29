Estia Health : Becoming a substantial holder from WAM,WAX
11/29/2021 | 01:40am EST
603 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001
Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
Estia Health
Ltd (ASX:EHE)
ACN/ARSN
ACN: 160 986
201
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Wilson Asset
Management Group (refer entities listed in Annexure A)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
The holder became a substantial holder on 25/11/2021
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary Shares
14,769,364
14,769,364
5.65%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
Annexure C
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Class and number of securities
interest
securities
registered as holder (8)
Annexure C
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number of securities
interest
Cash
Non-cash
Annexure B
603 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
n/a
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Refer Annexure A
Signature
print name
Martyn McCathie
capacity
Head of Operations
sign here
date
29/11/2021
Annexure A
Wilson Asset Management Group
1. Details of Wilson Asset Management Group
Name
ACN / ARSN
Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited
(ACN 081 047 118)
MAM Pty Limited
(ACN 100 276 542)
WAM Capital Limited
(ACN 086 587 395)
(ACN 100 504 541)
WAM Research Limited
WAM Active Limited
(ACN 126 420 719)
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
(ACN 081 032 000)
WAM Leaders Limited
(ACN 611 053 751)
WAM Microcap Limited
(ACN 617 838 418)
WAM Global Limited
(ACN 624 572 925)
WAM Strategic Value Limited
(ACN 649 096 220)
WAM Alternative Assets Limited
(ACN 168 941 704)
7. Addresses
Name
Address
Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
MAM Pty Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Capital Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Research Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Active Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Leaders Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Microcap Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Alternative Assets Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Strategic Value Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
WAM Global Limited
Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
Citigroup Pty Limited
Level 21, 2 Park Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Signed: _______________________
Date: 29/11/2021
ANNEXURE B
Date of Change
Persons whose relevant interest changed
09-Aug-21
WAM Research Limited
09-Aug-21
WAM Capital Limited
13-Aug-21
WAM Research Limited
13-Aug-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
13-Aug-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
16-Aug-21
WAM Research Limited
16-Aug-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
16-Aug-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
17-Aug-21
WAM Research Limited
17-Aug-21
WAM Capital Limited
18-Aug-21
WAM Research Limited
18-Aug-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
18-Aug-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
19-Aug-21
WAM Research Limited
19-Aug-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
19-Aug-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
24-Aug-21
WAM Research Limited
24-Aug-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
24-Aug-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
25-Aug-21
WAM Research Limited
25-Aug-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
25-Aug-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
26-Aug-21
WAM Research Limited
26-Aug-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
26-Aug-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
07-Sep-21
WAM Research Limited
07-Sep-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
07-Sep-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
08-Sep-21
WAM Research Limited
08-Sep-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
08-Sep-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
09-Sep-21
WAM Research Limited
09-Sep-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
09-Sep-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
10-Sep-21
WAM Research Limited
10-Sep-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
10-Sep-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
13-Sep-21
WAM Research Limited
13-Sep-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
13-Sep-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
14-Sep-21
WAM Research Limited
14-Sep-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
14-Sep-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
17-Sep-21
WAM Capital Limited
20-Sep-21
WAM Research Limited
20-Sep-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
20-Sep-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
21-Sep-21
WAM Research Limited
21-Sep-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
21-Sep-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
22-Sep-21
WAM Research Limited
22-Sep-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
22-Sep-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
24-Sep-21
WAM Research Limited
24-Sep-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
24-Sep-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
27-Sep-21
WAM Research Limited
27-Sep-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
27-Sep-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
28-Sep-21
WAM Research Limited
28-Sep-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
28-Sep-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
29-Sep-21
WAM Research Limited
29-Sep-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
29-Sep-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
30-Sep-21
WAM Research Limited
30-Sep-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
30-Sep-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
04-Oct-21
WAM Research Limited
04-Oct-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
04-Oct-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
05-Oct-21
WAM Research Limited
05-Oct-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
05-Oct-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
08-Oct-21
WAM Research Limited
08-Oct-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
08-Oct-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
11-Oct-21
WAM Research Limited
13-Oct-21
WAM Research Limited
13-Oct-21
WAM Capital Limited
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
13-Oct-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
18-Oct-21
WAM Research Limited
Consideration given in
Number of Securities
Class of Securities
Persons votes
Nature of Change
relation to change (9)
affected
affected
affected
On Market Purchase
(38,901.86)
16,224
Ordinary Shares
16,224
On Market Purchase
(95,242.91)
39,721
Ordinary Shares
39,721
On Market Purchase
(18,074.85)
7,745
Ordinary Shares
7,745
On Market Purchase
(83,433.69)
35,751
Ordinary Shares
35,751
On Market Purchase
(1,180.88)
506
Ordinary Shares
506
On Market Purchase
(41,041.10)
17,466
Ordinary Shares
17,466
On Market Purchase
(189,440.86)
80,621
Ordinary Shares
80,621
On Market Purchase
(2,681.09)
1,141
Ordinary Shares
1,141
On Market Purchase
(36,137.06)
15,593
Ordinary Shares
15,593
On Market Purchase
(205,950.84)
88,867
Ordinary Shares
88,867
On Market Purchase
(48,131.28)
20,557
Ordinary Shares
20,557
On Market Purchase
(274,306.35)
117,157
Ordinary Shares
117,157
On Market Purchase
(2.34)
1
Ordinary Shares
1
On Market Purchase
(99,116.58)
43,055
Ordinary Shares
43,055
On Market Purchase
(440,604.33)
191,393
Ordinary Shares
191,393
On Market Purchase
(14,569.94)
6,329
Ordinary Shares
6,329
On Market Purchase
(240,380.80)
106,551
Ordinary Shares
106,551
On Market Purchase
(798,519.23)
353,951
Ordinary Shares
353,951
On Market Purchase
(29,420.71)
13,041
Ordinary Shares
13,041
On Market Purchase
(105,861.58)
45,002
Ordinary Shares
45,002
On Market Purchase
(351,656.55)
149,490
Ordinary Shares
149,490
On Market Purchase
(12,956.88)
5,508
Ordinary Shares
5,508
On Market Purchase
(148,250.98)
62,736
Ordinary Shares
62,736
On Market Purchase
(492,475.61)
208,403
Ordinary Shares
208,403
On Market Purchase
(18,146.18)
7,679
Ordinary Shares
7,679
On Market Purchase
(298,642.83)
130,177
Ordinary Shares
130,177
On Market Purchase
(1,037,600.18)
452,285
Ordinary Shares
452,285
On Market Purchase
(40,234.43)
17,538
Ordinary Shares
17,538
On Market Purchase
(10,720.87)
4,679
Ordinary Shares
4,679
On Market Purchase
(32,295.51)
14,095
Ordinary Shares
14,095
On Market Purchase
(1,287.70)
562
Ordinary Shares
562
On Market Purchase
(44,506.37)
19,519
Ordinary Shares
19,519
On Market Purchase
(134,075.45)
58,801
Ordinary Shares
58,801
On Market Purchase
(5,344.68)
2,344
Ordinary Shares
2,344
On Market Purchase
(35,491.44)
15,411
Ordinary Shares
15,411
On Market Purchase
(106,918.78)
46,426
Ordinary Shares
46,426
On Market Purchase
(4,262.84)
1,851
Ordinary Shares
1,851
On Market Purchase
(6,959.76)
3,021
Ordinary Shares
3,021
On Market Purchase
(20,964.54)
9,100
Ordinary Shares
9,100
On Market Purchase
(836.28)
363
Ordinary Shares
363
On Market Purchase
(14,128.35)
6,146
Ordinary Shares
6,146
On Market Purchase
(42,564.33)
18,516
Ordinary Shares
18,516
On Market Purchase
(1,696.50)
738
Ordinary Shares
738
On Market Purchase
(71,028.31)
28,077
Ordinary Shares
28,077
On Market Sale
368,632.99
148,888
Ordinary Shares
148,888
On Market Sale
1,311,414.18
529,670
Ordinary Shares
529,670
On Market Sale
53,088.42
21,442
Ordinary Shares
21,442
On Market Purchase
(51,375.49)
21,851
Ordinary Shares
21,851
On Market Purchase
(177,022.17)
75,291
Ordinary Shares
75,291
On Market Purchase
(6,719.65)
2,858
Ordinary Shares
2,858
On Market Purchase
(49,902.93)
21,715
Ordinary Shares
21,715
On Market Purchase
(173,227.39)
75,379
Ordinary Shares
75,379
On Market Purchase
(6,678.24)
2,906
Ordinary Shares
2,906
On Market Purchase
(114,496.90)
51,041
Ordinary Shares
51,041
On Market Purchase
(318,640.19)
142,045
Ordinary Shares
142,045
On Market Purchase
(7,837.85)
3,494
Ordinary Shares
3,494
On Market Purchase
(37,689.89)
16,648
Ordinary Shares
16,648
On Market Purchase
(188,650.97)
83,329
Ordinary Shares
83,329
On Market Purchase
(4,939.90)
2,182
Ordinary Shares
2,182
On Market Purchase
(28,567.06)
12,400
Ordinary Shares
12,400
On Market Purchase
(142,985.03)
62,065
Ordinary Shares
62,065
On Market Purchase
(3,743.67)
1,625
Ordinary Shares
1,625
On Market Purchase
(25,367.06)
11,157
Ordinary Shares
11,157
On Market Purchase
(126,974.00)
55,846
Ordinary Shares
55,846
On Market Purchase
(3,324.07)
1,462
Ordinary Shares
1,462
On Market Purchase
(70,409.26)
30,677
Ordinary Shares
30,677
On Market Purchase
(157,440.22)
68,596
Ordinary Shares
68,596
On Market Purchase
(8,909.89)
3,882
Ordinary Shares
3,882
On Market Purchase
(50,877.65)
22,091
Ordinary Shares
22,091
On Market Purchase
(113,768.23)
49,398
Ordinary Shares
49,398
On Market Purchase
(6,439.45)
2,796
Ordinary Shares
2,796
On Market Purchase
(83,389.05)
36,940
Ordinary Shares
36,940
On Market Purchase
(186,462.77)
82,600
Ordinary Shares
82,600
On Market Purchase
(10,553.43)
4,675
Ordinary Shares
4,675
On Market Purchase
(88,646.23)
40,158
Ordinary Shares
40,158
On Market Purchase
(198,218.95)
89,796
Ordinary Shares
89,796
On Market Purchase
(11,218.19)
5,082
Ordinary Shares
5,082
On Market Purchase
(28,758.56)
13,117
Ordinary Shares
13,117
On Market Sale
302,558.75
140,305
Ordinary Shares
140,305
On Market Sale
999,756.08
463,615
Ordinary Shares
463,615
On Market Sale
43,758.40
20,292
Ordinary Shares
20,292
On Market Sale
13,603.47
6,247
Ordinary Shares
6,247
18-Oct-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Sale
41,365.71
18,996
Ordinary Shares
18,996
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
18-Oct-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Sale
1,866.21
857
Ordinary Shares
857
19-Oct-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Sale
232,217.73
105,253
Ordinary Shares
105,253
19-Oct-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Sale
706,104.88
320,043
Ordinary Shares
320,043
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
19-Oct-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Sale
31,874.14
14,447
Ordinary Shares
14,447
26-Oct-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(45,966.90)
21,947
Ordinary Shares
21,947
26-Oct-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(157,481.70)
75,190
Ordinary Shares
75,190
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
26-Oct-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(5,996.41)
2,863
Ordinary Shares
2,863
27-Oct-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(27,577.02)
13,308
Ordinary Shares
13,308
27-Oct-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(411,829.65)
198,739
Ordinary Shares
198,739
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
27-Oct-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(10,149.70)
4,898
Ordinary Shares
4,898
29-Oct-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(23,964.79)
11,353
Ordinary Shares
11,353
29-Oct-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(73,631.62)
34,882
Ordinary Shares
34,882
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
29-Oct-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(7,947.45)
3,765
Ordinary Shares
3,765
05-Nov-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(9,354.61)
4,457
Ordinary Shares
4,457
05-Nov-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(30,116.50)
14,349
Ordinary Shares
14,349
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
05-Nov-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(1,236.23)
589
Ordinary Shares
589
08-Nov-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(81,641.80)
38,813
Ordinary Shares
38,813
08-Nov-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(258,940.75)
123,102
Ordinary Shares
123,102
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
08-Nov-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(10,656.16)
5,066
Ordinary Shares
5,066
09-Nov-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(13,426.42)
6,383
Ordinary Shares
6,383
09-Nov-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(42,582.55)
20,244
Ordinary Shares
20,244
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
09-Nov-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(1,752.18)
833
Ordinary Shares
833
10-Nov-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(7,521.99)
3,576
Ordinary Shares
3,576
10-Nov-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(23,855.39)
11,341
Ordinary Shares
11,341
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
10-Nov-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(982.32)
467
Ordinary Shares
467
11-Nov-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(51,309.65)
23,244
Ordinary Shares
23,244
11-Nov-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(162,736.61)
73,722
Ordinary Shares
73,722
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
11-Nov-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(6,697.36)
3,034
Ordinary Shares
3,034
12-Nov-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(51,637.93)
23,244
Ordinary Shares
23,244
12-Nov-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(163,777.81)
73,722
Ordinary Shares
73,722
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
12-Nov-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(6,740.21)
3,034
Ordinary Shares
3,034
15-Nov-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(75,388.57)
34,685
Ordinary Shares
34,685
15-Nov-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(239,691.55)
110,278
Ordinary Shares
110,278
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
15-Nov-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(10,948.03)
5,037
Ordinary Shares
5,037
16-Nov-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(65,824.46)
29,875
Ordinary Shares
29,875
16-Nov-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(223,439.65)
101,410
Ordinary Shares
101,410
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
16-Nov-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(8,954.33)
4,064
Ordinary Shares
4,064
17-Nov-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(74,484.36)
34,161
Ordinary Shares
34,161
17-Nov-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(282,618.02)
129,618
Ordinary Shares
129,618
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
17-Nov-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(11,492.84)
5,271
Ordinary Shares
5,271
18-Nov-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(48,977.02)
21,967
Ordinary Shares
21,967
18-Nov-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(185,830.43)
83,348
Ordinary Shares
83,348
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
18-Nov-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(7,556.03)
3,389
Ordinary Shares
3,389
19-Nov-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(141,456.20)
64,242
Ordinary Shares
64,242
19-Nov-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(456,699.52)
207,409
Ordinary Shares
207,409
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
19-Nov-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(18,465.36)
8,386
Ordinary Shares
8,386
22-Nov-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(18,635.00)
8,538
Ordinary Shares
8,538
22-Nov-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(66,080.26)
30,276
Ordinary Shares
30,276
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
22-Nov-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(2,588.56)
1,186
Ordinary Shares
1,186
23-Nov-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(2,743.06)
1,262
Ordinary Shares
1,262
23-Nov-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(9,722.43)
4,473
Ordinary Shares
4,473
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
23-Nov-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(380.38)
175
Ordinary Shares
175
24-Nov-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(43,338.51)
20,361
Ordinary Shares
20,361
24-Nov-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(153,667.51)
72,195
Ordinary Shares
72,195
24-Nov-21
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(6,017.29)
2,827
Ordinary Shares
2,827
25-Nov-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(532,232.14)
246,529
Ordinary Shares
246,529
25-Nov-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(1,826,008.61)
845,804
Ordinary Shares
845,804
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
25-Nov-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(70,524.87)
32,667
Ordinary Shares
32,667
26-Nov-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(283,603.67)
129,626
Ordinary Shares
129,626
26-Nov-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(1,687,560.63)
771,329
Ordinary Shares
771,329
Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the
26-Nov-21
Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund
On Market Purchase
(66,040.58)
30,185
Ordinary Shares
30,185
29-Nov-21
WAM Research Limited
On Market Purchase
(56,989.29)
26,365
Ordinary Shares
26,365
29-Nov-21
WAM Capital Limited
On Market Purchase
(63,761.42)
29,498
Ordinary Shares
29,498
Signed: _______________________
Date: 29/11/2021
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Estia Health Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 06:39:03 UTC.