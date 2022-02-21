Log in
    EHE   AU000000EHE2

ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED

(EHE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/21 07:54:44 pm
2.14 AUD   +4.39%
04:51pESTIA HEALTH : Appendix 4D & Interim Financial Statements
PU
2021ESTIA HEALTH : Appendix 3C
PU
2021ESTIA HEALTH : Appendix 3C
PU
Transcript : Estia Health Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022

02/21/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Estia Health Limited H1 FY '22 half year results. [Operator Instructions] We have with us today on the call, Mr. Ian Thorley, CEO...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 652 M 470 M 470 M
Net income 2022 -3,67 M -2,65 M -2,65 M
Net Debt 2022 106 M 76,8 M 76,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 90,4x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 534 M 385 M 385 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 83,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,05 AUD
Average target price 2,47 AUD
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Thorley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Steve Lemlin Chief Financial Officer
Gary Hilton Weiss Chairman
Fiona Caldwell Chief Information Officer
Sean Bilton Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED-11.30%382
AMEDISYS, INC.-12.86%4 599
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION-23.17%1 133
PT MEDIKALOKA HERMINA TBK-0.47%1 119
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.-38.78%402
SAINT-CARE HOLDING CORPORATION3.05%176