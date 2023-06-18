Qatari companies partner with Iraq on $9.5 bln worth of projects

DOHA June 18 (Reuters) - Three Qatari companies and
Iraq's National Investment Commission have agreed to develop
$9.5 billion worth of projects in Iraq, including the
construction of a pair of power plants that will generate a
total of 2,400 megawatts, according to statements issued on
Sunday.
UCC Holding and the investment commission on Thursday signed
a 25-year public-private partnership linked to the two power
plants, which will cost $2.5 billion to build, a statement
issued by UCC Holding said.
The power plants will help reduce Iraq's reliance on
neighbouring Iran for its energy needs.
Iraq imports electricity and gas from Iran, which in total
makes up between a third and 40% of its power supply, especially
crucial in the sweltering summer months when temperatures can
top 50 degrees Celsius (122°F) and power consumption peaks.
Iraq's investment commission and Doha-based Estithmar
Holding also signed deals worth $7 billion to manage hospitals,
develop two "new comprehensive cities" and to build a series of
new 5-star hotels totaling 10,000 rooms, a statement issued by
Estithmar said.
"The cities ... will include residential complexes, villas,
schools, commercial complexes, entertainment centers, and other
facilities and services, in addition to all the infrastructure
needed to build these cities," Estithmar vice-chairman Ramez
Al-Khayyat said in the statement.
It is unclear how much money either the Qatari companies or
Iraq's investment commission will commit to these projects.
The agreements were signed during a visit to Baghdad by
Qatar's ruling emir on Thursday, when he pledged to make a $5
billion investment in Iraq.
(Reporting and writing by Andrew Mills
Editing by Mark Potter)