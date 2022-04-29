Log in
    ESON   PTESO0AM0000

ESTORIL SOL - SGPS, S.A.

(ESON)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  04/28 10:30:23 am EDT
4.900 EUR   +2.08%
02:20pESTORIL SOL SGPS S A : - informs about extension of concession contracts regarding gaming areas of Estoril and Póvoa de Varzim
PU
2021Estoril Sol, Sgps, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021ESTORIL SOL - SGPS, S.A. : Half-year report
CO
ESTORIL SOL SGPS S A : - informs about extension of concession contracts regarding gaming areas of Estoril and Póvoa de Varzim

04/29/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
ESTORIL-SOL - SGPS, S.A.

Publicly Traded Company

Registered-Office: Avenida Dr. Stanley Ho, Edifício do Casino Estoril - Estoril, Share Capital: 59,968,420 Euros

Single registration and tax identification number 500.101.221

Registered at the Companies Registry Office of Cascais

INFORMATION

Under the terms and for the purposes of Article 248 of the Securities Market Code, Estoril Sol, SGPS, S.A., hereby informs that:

- In accordance with the provisions of Decree-Law 103/2021 of 24 November, amendments to the concession contracts for the exclusive exploitation of games of fortune and chance in the permanent gaming area of Estoril and Póvoa de Varzim were formalised in 2022, with the concession contracts being extended until 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2025, respectively.

Estoril, 27th April 2022

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Estoril Sol SGPS SA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 18:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 138 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2020 -20,3 M -21,4 M -21,4 M
Net cash 2020 51,6 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,93x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 58,5 M 61,6 M 61,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,10x
EV / Sales 2020 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 940
Free-Float 38,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chao Chiung Ho Chairman
Mário Alberto das Neves Assis Ferreira Vice Chairman
Man Hin Choi Independent Non-Executive Director
António José de Melo Vieira Coelho Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Ming Huen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESTORIL SOL - SGPS, S.A.-11.71%62
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-5.21%27 259
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-6.17%18 332
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.36%8 645
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED-16.82%8 200
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED4.52%7 050