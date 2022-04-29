ESTORIL SOL SGPS S A : - informs about extension of concession contracts regarding gaming areas of Estoril and Póvoa de Varzim

ESTORIL-SOL - SGPS, S.A.

Publicly Traded Company

Registered-Office: Avenida Dr. Stanley Ho, Edifício do Casino Estoril - Estoril, Share Capital: 59,968,420 Euros

Single registration and tax identification number 500.101.221

Registered at the Companies Registry Office of Cascais

INFORMATION

Under the terms and for the purposes of Article 248 of the Securities Market Code, Estoril Sol, SGPS, S.A., hereby informs that:

- In accordance with the provisions of Decree-Law 103/2021 of 24 November, amendments to the concession contracts for the exclusive exploitation of games of fortune and chance in the permanent gaming area of Estoril and Póvoa de Varzim were formalised in 2022, with the concession contracts being extended until 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2025, respectively.

Estoril, 27th April 2022

The Board of Directors