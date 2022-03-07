Estrella Resources : Excellent Massive Sulphides Assay Results Received

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX: ESR) (Estrella or the Company) is pleased to announce the receipt of assays from CBDD064 (Figure 1, Table 1)1, a diamond drillhole targeted below the existing workings at the Company's 100% owned flagship Carr Boyd Nickel and Copper Project, located approximately 80km NNE of the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia.

Estrella Managing Director Chris Daws commented:

"The Carr Boyd project continues to produce some exceptional results, with numerous intersections of massive nickel sulphide and some very high nickel and copper assays associated with these drill hits.

Our understanding of this large mineralised system is gaining with every drill hole. The high-grade results received from hole CBDD064 beneath the historic Carr Boyd mine not only sees our geological model intact but also bolsters our confidence to unlock further massive nickel sulphides.

With nickel prices now reacting to strong demand from the global EV and battery revolution, Estrella is in an enviable position owning numerous quality nickel sulphide projects with scope for significant discoveries. The Ukraine War with Russia has seen nickel prices reach extraordinary levels overnighton the London Metal Exchange in excess of US$21.80/lb. These are prices that haven't been seen since the resource boom in 2007 and in Australian dollar terms we haven't seen such prices ever. As much as the nickel price rise is welcomed the war in Ukraine is not and I very much pray that peace is restored to the people of Ukraine.

We are also well funded to continue our drilling efforts to locate what we believe could be a world class nickel sulphide discovery at Carr Boyd and I look forward in providing further news as we push forward."

Table 1: Significant Assay Compilation from CBDD064

Hole m From m To Interval Ni% Cu% Co% 3PGE's* Ag g/t Main Zone 192.35 208.55 16.2 3.12 0.60 0.09 0.33 1.02 Including 199.85 207.92 8.07 4.31 0.75 0.13 0.40 1.41 Mid Zone 242.8 244.25 1.45 1.57 0.75 0.05 0.47 1.68 Lower Zone 256 268.97 12.97 1.07 0.25 0.04 0.17 0.41 Including 256.77 260.75 3.98 1.25 0.41 0.04 0.19 0.84 and 263.97 268.97 5.00 1.37 0.21 0.04 0.20 0.31

* 3PGE refers to Pt + Pd + Au in g/t

The assays confirm high-grade mineralisation continues below the old workings. The intersections coincide with a Downhole Electromagnetic (DHEM) response modelled from CBDD056A which was drilled by Estrella into the basal contact in October 2021 (Figure 2). A full assay list can be found in Table 2.

1 See ASX Announcement dated 24 January 2022