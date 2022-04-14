Estrella Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ESR

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ESTRELLA RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement Thursday April 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be

code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code Unquoted options exercisable at $0.06 and 20,000,000 14/04/2022 to be confirmed expiring 13 April 2025

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ESTRELLA RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code ESR

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022

Registration number 39151155207

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Please specify

Unquoted options issued pursuant to a corporate advisory mandate with LoftusLane Capital Partners

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

New +securitiesASX +security code

New class - code to be confirmed

+Security type Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 14/4/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Options Details

+Security description

ISIN code

+Security currency Exercise price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.06000000 13/4/2025

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description

Fully paid ordinary share (ASX: ESR)

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notificationPlease provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

N/A

Issue details

Number of +securities

20,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Corporate advisory services

Purpose of the issue

To pay for services rendered

Additional Details