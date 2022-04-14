Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Estrella Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESR   AU000000ESR1

ESTRELLA RESOURCES LIMITED

(ESR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/14 02:10:58 am EDT
0.0250 AUD    0.00%
Estrella Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ESR

04/14/2022 | 02:35am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

ESTRELLA RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement Thursday April 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Unquoted options exercisable at $0.06 and

20,000,000

14/04/2022

to be confirmed

expiring 13 April 2025

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ESTRELLA RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code ESR

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022

Registration number 39151155207

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Please specify

Unquoted options issued pursuant to a corporate advisory mandate with LoftusLane Capital Partners

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

onlyFor personal use

New +securitiesASX +security code

New class - code to be confirmed

+Security type Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 14/4/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Options Details

+Security description

ISIN code

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.06000000

13/4/2025

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description

Fully paid ordinary share (ASX: ESR)

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notificationPlease provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

N/A

Issue details

Number of +securities

20,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Corporate advisory services

Purpose of the issue

To pay for services rendered

Additional Details

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Estrella Resources Limited published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02  0,01  0,01 
Net income 2021 -0,54 M -0,40 M -0,40 M
Net cash 2021 3,34 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 -67,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,0 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2 238 851 282x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart ESTRELLA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Estrella Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESTRELLA RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher John Daws Managing Director & Director
Leslie Pereira Non-Executive Chairman
John Kingswood Non-Executive Director
Stephen Michael Brockhurst Secretary
Steve Warriner Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESTRELLA RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%22
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.15.03%69 829
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION20.89%56 737
NORILSK NICKEL-8.34%37 638
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-18.09%14 794
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.39.84%13 354