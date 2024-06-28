(Alliance News) - Estrima Spa announced Friday that its board of directors has chosen Matteo Maestri as chairman and charged him with drafting the company's business plan.

Ludovico Maggiore will be the investor relations manager while Ermes Fornasier will be responsible for the company's debt payments and financing.

Estrima's stock closed Friday up 2.1 percent at EUR0.50 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

