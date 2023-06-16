Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Estrima S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIRO   IT0005468191

ESTRIMA S.P.A.

(BIRO)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-16 am EDT
1.400 EUR   -2.10%
12:40pEstrima, agreement with Swedish entrepreneurs to create Birò Stockholm
AN
06/13Business Square down slightly; MFE bullish on Mid
AN
06/13Piazza Affari in green; banks suffer on Mib.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Estrima, agreement with Swedish entrepreneurs to create Birò Stockholm

06/16/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Estrima Spa, manufacturer of Birò, the smallest four-wheeled electric vehicle, announced Friday that it has entered into an agreement with Swedish entrepreneurs, Casbar Agriwill and Rikard Bahrke, to establish Birò Stockholm, based in Stockholm.

Under the partnership, Casbar Agriwill and Rikard Bahrke will be responsible for selling, renting, and servicing Birò in the Swedish market, including through the installation of strategic Temporary Stores, a note said.

These Stores will be located in various urban areas of Sweden, starting with Stockholm, with the aim of reaching as many people as possible and offering customers an innovative and efficient way to appreciate the smallest four-wheeled electric vehicle, which is ideal for providing access to micro-mobility in areas where the climate hinders travel by bike, motorcycle or scooter for many months of the year.

The initiative is part of Estrima's strategic expansion plan, as stated at the IPO and also subsequently, which includes the opening of new European markets and cities, including Sweden itself, following recent openings in Germany, Belgium, Spain, Slovenia and Croatia.

Estrima on Friday closed 2.1 percent in the red at EUR1.40 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about ESTRIMA S.P.A.
12:40pEstrima, agreement with Swedish entrepreneurs to create Birò Stockholm
AN
06/13Business Square down slightly; MFE bullish on Mid
AN
06/13Piazza Affari in green; banks suffer on Mib.
AN
06/13Europeans in green; wait for U.S. inflation
AN
06/12Mib closes up; MFE soars on Berlusconi's farewell
AN
06/12Matteo Maestri named new CEO of Estrima; Maggiore remains on the board of directors
AN
06/12Milan up in central bank week
AN
06/09Europeans in the red; oil stocks hurt on Mib.
AN
06/09ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Good Illa; Wells Milan trai..
AN
06/09Mib flat; de Nora Industries on yearly highs
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 38,0 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
Net income 2022 -4,00 M -4,37 M -4,37 M
Net Debt 2022 2,00 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,20 M 7,87 M 7,87 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart ESTRIMA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Estrima S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESTRIMA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,43 €
Average target price 2,75 €
Spread / Average Target 92,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo Maestri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESTRIMA S.P.A.-21.86%8
TESLA, INC.108.47%811 076
LI AUTO INC.68.92%33 766
NIO INC.0.41%16 346
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-17.31%14 315
LUCID GROUP, INC.-3.51%13 226
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer