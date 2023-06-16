Estrima, agreement with Swedish entrepreneurs to create Birò Stockholm

(Alliance News) - Estrima Spa, manufacturer of Birò, the smallest four-wheeled electric vehicle, announced Friday that it has entered into an agreement with Swedish entrepreneurs, Casbar Agriwill and Rikard Bahrke, to establish Birò Stockholm, based in Stockholm.

Under the partnership, Casbar Agriwill and Rikard Bahrke will be responsible for selling, renting, and servicing Birò in the Swedish market, including through the installation of strategic Temporary Stores, a note said.

These Stores will be located in various urban areas of Sweden, starting with Stockholm, with the aim of reaching as many people as possible and offering customers an innovative and efficient way to appreciate the smallest four-wheeled electric vehicle, which is ideal for providing access to micro-mobility in areas where the climate hinders travel by bike, motorcycle or scooter for many months of the year.

The initiative is part of Estrima's strategic expansion plan, as stated at the IPO and also subsequently, which includes the opening of new European markets and cities, including Sweden itself, following recent openings in Germany, Belgium, Spain, Slovenia and Croatia.

Estrima on Friday closed 2.1 percent in the red at EUR1.40 per share.

