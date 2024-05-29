(Alliance News) - Estrima Spa has approved consolidated financial statements as of Dec. 31, reporting a group net loss of EUR11.9 million from a loss of EUR3.1 million in 2022.

Value of production was EUR44.5 million, down from EUR39.7 million in 2022. "The result for the year 2023 was mainly affected by write-downs and value adjustments made, which affected the value of the Birò brand, the value of investee companies, related receivables, and costs capitalized in previous years for a combined total of EUR8.0 million," reads the note released by the company.

Ebitda was negative EUR2.0 million from negative EUR2.1 million in 2022.

Ebit was negative EUR11.0 million from negative EUR3.8 million in 2022.

Net financial position was negative EUR6.8 million from negative EUR6.2 million as of June 30, 2023.

The company's new business plan, approved together with the consolidated financial statements, covers the period 2024-2028, and focuses on a series of strategic measures designed to stabilize Estrima's economic situation.

"Among the main actions is a prudent reduction in sales volumes of the electric vehicle Birò, accompanied by a significant cut in corporate costs and a financial maneuver to be shared with the banking class. On the revenue side, the plan is to maintain sales volumes of the Birò at prudential levels," reads the released note.

On the cost front, Estrima is committed to a reduction in personnel, administrative and general costs. As for investments, the plan does not envisage any new investments in the short term. On the working capital management front, it aims to

improve the utilization of working capital by reducing the stock of new Biros and gradually selling the stock of used Biros.

"Thanks to Estrima's new plan and the confirmation of the positive final and forecast results of the subsidiary Brieda, management aims to keep the group on a path of financial stability," the note said.

Estrima closed Tuesday's session 3.5 percent in the red at EUR0.55 per share.

