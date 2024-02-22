(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Matica Fintec rises nearly 12 percent after gaining 10 percent over the past month. In the six-month period, the stock left 14 percent on the parterre and has lost 36 percent in the past year.

Visibilia Editore is in the green 8.9% after losing 52% in the last month and 90% in the last six.

LOSERS

Estrima gives up nearly 11% after falling 20% in the last month. The stock has lost 64% in the last year.

International Care Co is down 6.0% after falling 1.6% in the last month and 19% in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has left 31% on the parterre.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

