    ETLN   US29760G1031

ETALON GROUP PLC

(ETLN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/18 05:31:10 am
1.606 USD   +0.63%
03:42aETALON : 9M 2021 Operating Results
PU
10/15Etalon Group Buys Land Plot in Russia
MT
10/04Etalon Launches Sales at Project on Letnikovskaya
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Etalon : 9M 2021 Operating Results

10/18/2021 | 03:42am EDT
9M 2021 OPERATING

  • 1H 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

18 OCTOBER 2021

DISCLAIMER

The text hereinafter contained applies to the presentation (the "Presentation") following this important notice, and you are, therefore, advised to consider it carefully before reading, assessing or making any other use of the

Presentation. In assessing the Presentation,

you unconditionally agree to be bound by the

following terms, conditions and restrictions,

including any modifications to them any time

that you receive any information from ETALON

GROUP PLC ("Etalon Group" or the

"Company"). This Presentation has been

prepared by the Company for informational

purposes only and does not constitute or form

part of, and should not be construed as

solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or

purchase any securities of Company in any

1

jurisdiction or an inducement, an offer or

invitation to sell or issue, or any to enter into

investment activity in any jurisdiction and under

any applicable legislation, including, but not

RESULTS

limited to the United States, the UK, any

member state of the European Union, Australia,

Canada, South Africa, Japan, Hong Kong

Special Administrative Region of the People's

OPERATING

Republic of China.

This Presentation (i) is not intended to form the

basis for any investment decision and (ii) does

not purport to contain all the information that

may be necessary or desirable to evaluate the

'21

Company fully and accurately, and (iii) is not to

be considered as recommendation by the

9M

Company or any of its affiliates that any person

&

(including a recipient of this Presentation)

participate in any transaction involving the

IFRS1H'21

Company or its securities.

The Company has prepared this Presentation based on information available to it as at the date of this Presentation, including information derived from public sources that have not been independently verified. The information contained in this document may be updated, amended or superseded by subsequent disclosures, or may become outdated and inaccurate over time and is subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, shareholders, affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the Presentation or undertake any duty or obligation to supplement, amend, update or revise any information contained in this Presentation.

This Presentation contains certain unaudited half- and full- year financial information which

has been prepared based on the Company's

reviewed management accounts (hereinafter - Management accounts). If not specifically noted otherwise, this Presentation contains also certain full- and half- year financial information based on the Company's audited consolidated IFRS accounts. It also includes certain non- IFRS financial information, such as Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), pre-PPA EBITDA, EBITDA margin, pre-PPA EBITDA margin,

Working capital, free cash flow ("FCF"), Operating Cash flow ("OCF"), Net corporate debt and Net project debt which has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Any "forward-looking statements", which include all statements other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, forecasts, projections and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: our construction programme and future construction and development projects (information concerning which is being provided solely on an indicative basis for information purposes only and is subject to change without notice); strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; liquidity, capital resources and capital expenditures; growth in demand for products; economic outlook and industry trends; developments of markets; the impact of regulatory initiatives; and the strength of competitors. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions by management regarding present and future business strategies and the environment operating in the future. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control.

Neither the Company, nor any of its agents, employees or advisors undertake or have any duty or obligation to supplement, amend, update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation.

You may download Presentation only for your own personal use, provided that all copyright and other proprietary notices are kept intact.

You may not otherwise copy, reproduce, republish, upload, post, retransmit, distribute, commercially exploit or otherwise transfer the Presentation or any part of it without Company's prior written consent. The burden of determining that use of any Information is permissible rests with you.

This Presentation is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require registration of licensing within such jurisdiction.

By receiving and reading this Presentation, you agree to be bound by the restrictions in this disclaimer, and acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market, the market position of the Company and any securities of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

RESULTS

SUMMARY

2

RESULTS

9M&'21 OPERATING

184 sqm

ths

IFRS

OF NSA DELIVERED IN 9M 2021

1H'21

IN ST PETERSBURG AND

MOSCOW

59.5 RUB

60.2 RUB

245 RUB

bln

bln

ths

9M 2021 NEW CONTRACT

9M 2021 TOTAL CASH

APARTMENT PRICE PER SQM

SALES

COLLECTIONS

+31% Y-O-Y

+11% Y-O-Y

+14% Y-O-Y

1.9 sqm

35%

0.03x

mln

NSA OF NEW PROJECTS

1H 2021 GROSS PROFIT

NET CORPORATE DEBT TO LTM

ACQUIRED YTD, INCLUDING

MARGIN

PRE-PPA EBITDA DECREASED

IN NEW REGIONS

+10 p.p. Y-O-Y

FROM 1.8x TO 0.03x

CONTENTS

1

OPERATING RESULTS

2

FINANCIAL RESULTS

3

TRANSFORMATION

4

SELECTED PROJECTS

3

5

APPENDIX

IFRS & 9M'21 OPERATING RESULTS

4

17

27

32

47

1H'21

9M 2021 OPERATING RESULTS

4

1H'21 IFRS & 9M'21 OPERATING RESULTS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Etalon Group plc published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
