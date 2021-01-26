Log in
ETALON : Reports Changes in Ownership Structure
PU
01/19Etalon's New Contract Sales Grow 21% on Higher Average Prices
MT
ETALON : FY 2020 Operating Results
PU
Etalon : Reports Changes in Ownership Structure

01/26/2021 | 02:12am EST
ETALON GROUP PLC ('Etalon Group' or the 'Company'), one of Russia's largest and longest-established development and construction companies, announces that Prosperity Capital Management Limited has notified the Company about the acquisition of a 5.34% stake in Etalon Group.

Prosperity Capital Management Limited has bought 15.7 mln GDRs of Etalon Group, crossing the 5% voting right threshold. As a result of the transaction, Prosperity Capital Management Limited holds 5.34% of the Company's share capital.

The notification from Prosperity Capital Management Limited in accordance with Form 190-01-01: Notification Form For Major Holdings is available at the link below:

https://www.etalongroup.com/fileadmin/user_upload/pdf/Notification_Forms/Prosperity.pdf

This and other recent announcements are available on the Etalon Group website: https://www.etalongroup.com/investor-relations/investor-news/

Contact Information

Etalon Group

IR Team
T: +44 (0) 20 8123 1328
E: ir@etalongroup.com

EM

Sam VanDerlip
T.: +44 207 002 7859
E: vanderlip@em-comms.com

About Etalon Group

Founded in 1987, Etalon Group is one of Russia's largest development and construction companies. The Company focuses on middle class residential real estate in the Moscow and St Petersburg metropolitan areas. With a more than 30-year history, Etalon Group has one of the longest and most successful track records in the Russian real estate industry. Since its foundation, Etalon Group has commissioned 7.5 million sqm of real estate.

The Company is vertically integrated, which helps it to control costs, quality and timing, as well as maintain best-in-class profitability. Etalon Group employs over 5,000 people, and its nationwide sales and marketing network covers 57 Russian cities.

In 2019, Etalon Group acquired and consolidated 100% in Leader-Invest, one of Moscow's largest residential developers by size of land bank and number of projects currently available for sale.

Etalon Group's total assets comprise 33 projects under development, unsold inventory at completed residential complexes and commercial properties, with total unsold NSA of 3.3 million sqm, as well as a construction and maintenance division. Colliers International valued the Company's total assets at RUB 188 billion as of 31 December 2019.

For the year ended 31 December 2020, Etalon Group's new contract sales totalled 538 ths sqm, or RUB 79.9 billion. Deliveries in 2020 amounted to 540 ths sqm.

The Company recorded a record revenue of RUB 84.3 billion and EBITDA of RUB 8.9 billion for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Etalon Group's GDRs have been traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 20 April 2011 and on the Level 1 List of Moscow Exchange since 31 January 2020 under the ticker ETLN.

Disclaimer

Etalon Group plc published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 07:11:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
