Lagos, Nigeria, 24th June 2024
LIVE STREAMING LINKS FOR THE 31ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ETERNA PLC
Subsequent to our earlier published Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting ('AGM') wherein we informed you of the live streaming of our AGM holding today 24th June 2024, at 11:00am, kindly find below the livestreaming link for the meeting:
YouTube -https://youtube.com/live/Wk0o2EI3uCA?feature=share
The AGM can also be followed live on our website: www.eternaplc.com
Thank you.
Mandella Golkus
Company Secretary/Legal Adviser
