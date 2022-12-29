Advanced search
ETERNA PLC

(ETERNA)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-27
6.250 NGN    0.00%
05:04aEterna : Livestreaming link to eterna plc egm
PU
12/07Eterna : Notice of closed period
PU
11/01Eterna : Notification of completion of mandatory takeover
PU
ETERNA : LIVESTREAMING LINK TO ETERNA PLC EGM

12/29/2022 | 05:04am EST
Lagos, Nigeria, 29th December 2022

LIVE STREAMING LINKS FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF ETERNA PLC

Subsequent to our earlier published Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') wherein we informed you of the live streaming of our EGM holding today 29th December 2022 at 11:00am, kindly find below the livestreaming link for the meeting:

YouTube - https://youtu.be/oPMqoC7HFjs

The EGM can also be followed live on our website: www.eternaplc.com

Thank you.

Mandella Golkus

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

Disclaimer

Eterna plc published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 82 198 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2021 -1 100 M -2,46 M -2,46 M
Net Debt 2021 14 839 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 151 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 35,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mahmud Bamanga Tukur Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kudi Badmus Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lamis Shehu Dikko Chairman
Nnamdi Obiagwu General Manager-Lubes
Adebode Obafemi Adefioye Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ETERNA PLC23.76%18
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS-12.22%8 179
PETRONAS DAGANGAN6.80%4 942
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.("WOQOD")-1.70%4 908
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED16.60%2 856
RUBIS-5.79%2 704