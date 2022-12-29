ETERNA : LIVESTREAMING LINK TO ETERNA PLC EGM

Lagos, Nigeria, 29th December 2022
LIVE STREAMING LINKS FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF ETERNA PLC
Subsequent to our earlier published Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') wherein we informed you of the live streaming of our EGM holding today 29th December 2022 at 11:00am, kindly find below the livestreaming link for the meeting:
YouTube - https://youtu.be/oPMqoC7HFjs
The EGM can also be followed live on our website: www.eternaplc.com
Thank you.
Mandella Golkus
Company Secretary/Legal Adviser
