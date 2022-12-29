ETERNA : LIVESTREAMING LINK TO ETERNA PLC EGM

Lagos, Nigeria, 29th December 2022

LIVE STREAMING LINKS FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF ETERNA PLC

Subsequent to our earlier published Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') wherein we informed you of the live streaming of our EGM holding today 29th December 2022 at 11:00am, kindly find below the livestreaming link for the meeting:

YouTube - https://youtu.be/oPMqoC7HFjs

The EGM can also be followed live on our website: www.eternaplc.com

Thank you.

Mandella Golkus

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser