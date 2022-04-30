ETERNA : NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORT OF ETERNA PLC FOR QUARTER 4ED 31ST DECEMBER 2021

FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN

CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

i. Every line item and indicator must be completed.

ii. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.

iii. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.

iv. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

Section B - General Information

S/No. Items Details i. Company Name Eterna Plc ii. Date of Incorporation 13th January 1989 iii. RC Number RC 124136 iv. License Number v. Company Physical Address 5a Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue Ikoyi Lagos vi. Company Website Address www.eternaplc.com vii. Financial Year End 31st December viii. Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company? Yes/No If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company No ix. Name and Address of Company Secretary Bunmi Agagu/ 5a Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue Ikoyi Lagos x. Name and Address of External Auditor(s) Deloitte & Touche/ Civic Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos xi. Name and Address of Registrar(s) Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions/ 247 Murtala Muhammed Way, Yaba, Lagos xii. Investor Relations Contact Person (E-mail and Phone No.) Bunmi Agagu bunmi.agagu@eternaplc.com xiii. Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant DCSL Corporate Services Limited xiv. Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant DCSL Corporate Services Limited Bunmi Agagu/ 5a Oba Adeyinka

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/No. Names of Board Members Designation (Chairman, MD, INED, NED, ED) Gender Date First Appointed/ Elected Remark 1. Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie Chairman Male 20th October 2021 2. Mr. Nnamdi Obiagwu MD/CEO Male 9th January 2020 3. Mrs. Phoebean Ifeadi ED - Corporate Services Female 20th October 2021 4. Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie Non-Executive Director Female 20th October 2021 5. Mr. Emmanuel Omuojine Non-Executive Director Male 20th October 2021 6. Mr. Anibor Kragha Independent Non-Executive Director Male 20th October 2021 7. Mr. Okechukwu Omezi Independent Non-Executive Director Male 20th October 2021 8. Mr. Lamis Shehu Dikko Chairman Male 7th October 2016 Resigned 20th October 2021 9. Kudi Badmus ED/CFO Female 7th October 2016 Resigned 1st April 2021 10. Adebode Adefioye Independent NED Male 7th October 2016 Resigned 20th October 2021 11. Michael Ade Ojo Non-Executive Director Male 7th October 2016 Resigned 20th October 2021 12. Afolake Lawal Non-Executive Director Female 28th September 2010 Resigned 20th October 2021 13. Oluwole Abegunde Non-Executive Director Male 7th October 2016 Resigned 20th October 2021 14. Farouk Ahmed Non-Executive Director Male 1st September 2020 Resigned 4th October 2021

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings: