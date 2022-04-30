ETERNA : NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORT OF ETERNA PLC FOR QUARTER 4ED 31ST DECEMBER 2021
FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA
(F ederal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)
FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN
CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section A: Introduction
Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.
The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.
This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.
This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principl es in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.
Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:
i. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
ii. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.
iii. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
iv. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.
Section B - General Information
S/No.
Items
Details
i.
Company Name
Eterna Plc
ii.
Date of Incorporation
13 th January 1989
iii.
RC Number
RC 124136
iv.
License Number
v.
Company Physical Address
5a Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue Ikoyi Lagos
vi.
Company Website Address
www.eternaplc.com
vii.
Financial Year End
31 st December
viii.
Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?
Yes/No
If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company
No
ix.
Name and Address of Company Secretary
Bunmi Agagu/ 5a Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue Ikoyi Lagos
x.
Name and Address of External Auditor(s)
Deloitte & Touche/ Civic Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos
xi.
Name and Address of Registrar(s)
Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions/ 247 Murtala Muhammed Way, Yaba, Lagos
xii.
Investor Relations Contact Person (E-mail and Phone No.)
Bunmi Agagu bunmi.agagu@eternaplc.com
xiii.
Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant
DCSL Corporate Services Limited
xiv.
Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant
DCSL Corporate Services Limited
Bunmi Agagu/ 5a Oba Adeyinka
Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings
1. Board Details:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
Designation (Chairman, MD, INED, NED,
ED)
Gender
Date First Appointed/ Elected
Remark
1.
Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie
Chairman
Male
20 th October 2021
2.
Mr. Nnamdi Obiagwu
MD/CEO
Male
9 th January 2020
3.
Mrs. Phoebean Ifeadi
ED - Corporate Services
Female
20 th October 2021
4.
Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie
Non-Executive Director
Female
20 th October 2021
5.
Mr. Emmanuel Omuojine
Non-Executive Director
Male
20 th October 2021
6.
Mr. Anibor Kragha
Independent Non-Executive Director
Male
20 th October 2021
7.
Mr. Okechukwu Omezi
Independent Non-Executive Director
Male
20 th October 2021
8.
Mr. Lamis Shehu Dikko
Chairman
Male
7 th October 2016
Resigned 20 th October 2021
9.
Kudi Badmus
ED/CFO
Female
7 th October 2016
Resigned 1 st April 2021
10.
Adebode Adefioye
Independent NED
Male
7 th October 2016
Resigned 20 th October 2021
11.
Michael Ade Ojo
Non-Executive Director
Male
7 th October 2016
Resigned 20 th October 2021
12.
Afolake Lawal
Non-Executive Director
Female
28 th September 2010
Resigned 20 th October 2021
13.
Oluwole Abegunde
Non-Executive Director
Male
7 th October 2016
Resigned 20 th October 2021
14.
Farouk Ahmed
Non-Executive Director
Male
1 st September 2020
Resigned 4 th October 2021
2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
No. of Board Meetings Held in the Reporting Year
No. of Board Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year
Membership of Board Committees
Designation (Member or Chairman)
Number of Committee Meetings Held in the Reporting Year
Number of Committee Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year
1.
Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie
6
2
Nil
Chairman
Nil
Nil
2.
Mr. Lamis Shehu Dikko
6
4
Nil
Chairman
Nil
Nil
3.
Mr. Nnamdi Obiagwu
6 Board Meetings meetings
6
Strategy, Finance & Investment Committee;
Risk Management & HSSE Committee
MD/CEO
3 Strategy Finance and Investment Committee Meetings
4 Audit Committee Meetings
3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meeting
3 Strategy Finance and Investment Committee Meetings
4 Audit Committee Meetings
3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meeting
4.
Mrs. Phoebean Ifeadi
6 Board Meetings meetings
2
Strategy, Finance & Investment Committee;
Risk Management & HSSE Committee
ED/CS
3 Strategy Finance and Investment Committee Meetings
4 Audit Committee Meetings
3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meetings
1 Strategy Finance and Investment Committee Meeting.
5.
Kudi Badmus
6 Board Meetings meetings
1
Strategy, Finance & Investment
ED/CFO
3 Strategy Finance and Investment
1 Strategy Finance and
Committee;
Risk Management & HSSE Committee
Committee Meetings
4 Audit Committee Meetings
3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meetings
Investment Committee Meeting.
1 Audit Committee Meeting
6.
Mr. Adebode Adefioye
6 Board Meetings meetings
4
Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
Audit Committee.
Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee.
Independent Non-Executive Director
3 Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings
4 Audit Committee Meetings
3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meeting
3 Governance and Remuneration Committee Meetings
3 Audit Committee Meetings
3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meetings
7.
Mr. Anibor Kragha
6 Board Meetings meetings
2
Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
Audit Committee.
Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee.
Independent Non-Executive Director
3 Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings
4 Audit Committee Meetings
3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meeting
1 Audit Committee Meeting
8.
Mr. Okechukwu Omezi
6 Board Meetings meetings
2
Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
Audit Committee.
Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee.
Independent Non-Executive Director
3 Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings
4 Audit Committee Meetings
3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meeting
9.
Mr. Oluwole Abegunde
6 Board Meetings meetings
4
Strategy, Finance & Investment Committee.
Risk Management,
Non-Executive Director
3 Strategy, Finance & Investment Committee Meetings.
3 Risk Management,
2 Strategy Finance & Investment Committee Meetings.
3 Risk
Health, Safety & Environment Committee.
Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meetings.
Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meetings.
10.
Mrs. Afolake Lawal
6 Board Meetings meetings
4
Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee
Non-Executive Director
3 Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings.
3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meetings
3 Governance and Remuneration Committee Meetings.
3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meetings
11.
Mr. Emmanuel Omuojine
6 Board Meetings meetings
2
Strategy Finance and Investment Committee
Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee
Non-Executive Director
3 Strategy Finance and Investment Committee Meetings.
4 Audit Committee Meetings.
3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meetings.
3 Strategy Finance and Investment Committee Meetings.
1 Audit Committee Meeting.
12.
Farouk Ahmed
6 Board Meetings meetings
3
Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Strategy Finance and Investment Committee
Non-Executive Director
3 Strategy Finance and Investment Committee Meetings
3 Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings.
2 Strategy Finance and Investment Committee Meetings
3 Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee
13.
Chief (Dr) Michael Ade Ojo
6 Board Meetings meetings
4
Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
Audit Committee.
Non-Executive Director
3 Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings
4 Audit
Committee Meetings Committee Meeting
3 Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings
3 Audit Committee Meeting
