End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-28
6.020 NGN   -7.38%
ETERNA : Nccg compliance report of eterna plc for quarter 4ed 31st december 2021
PU
04/29ETERNA : Resolutions passed at the board meeting of eterna plc
PU
04/29ETERNA : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
ETERNA : NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORT OF ETERNA PLC FOR QUARTER 4ED 31ST DECEMBER 2021

04/30/2022 | 03:57pm EDT
FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN

CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

  • i. Every line item and indicator must be completed.

  • ii. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.

  • iii. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.

  • iv. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

Section B - General Information

S/No.

Items

Details

i.

Company Name

Eterna Plc

ii.

Date of Incorporation

13th January 1989

iii.

RC Number

RC 124136

iv.

License Number

v.

Company Physical Address

5a Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue Ikoyi Lagos

vi.

Company Website Address

www.eternaplc.com

vii.

Financial Year End

31st December

viii.

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?

Yes/No

If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company

No

ix.

Name and Address of Company Secretary

Bunmi Agagu/ 5a Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue Ikoyi Lagos

x.

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

Deloitte & Touche/ Civic Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos

xi.

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions/ 247 Murtala Muhammed Way, Yaba, Lagos

xii.

Investor Relations Contact Person (E-mail and Phone No.)

Bunmi Agagu bunmi.agagu@eternaplc.com

xiii.

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

DCSL Corporate Services Limited

xiv.

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

DCSL Corporate Services Limited

Bunmi Agagu/ 5a Oba Adeyinka

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

Designation (Chairman, MD, INED, NED,

ED)

Gender

Date First Appointed/ Elected

Remark

1.

Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie

Chairman

Male

20th October 2021

2.

Mr. Nnamdi Obiagwu

MD/CEO

Male

9th January 2020

3.

Mrs. Phoebean Ifeadi

ED - Corporate Services

Female

20th October 2021

4.

Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie

Non-Executive Director

Female

20th October 2021

5.

Mr. Emmanuel Omuojine

Non-Executive Director

Male

20th October 2021

6.

Mr. Anibor Kragha

Independent Non-Executive Director

Male

20th October 2021

7.

Mr. Okechukwu Omezi

Independent Non-Executive Director

Male

20th October 2021

8.

Mr. Lamis Shehu Dikko

Chairman

Male

7th October 2016

Resigned 20th October 2021

9.

Kudi Badmus

ED/CFO

Female

7th October 2016

Resigned 1st April 2021

10.

Adebode Adefioye

Independent NED

Male

7th October 2016

Resigned 20th October 2021

11.

Michael Ade Ojo

Non-Executive Director

Male

7th October 2016

Resigned 20th October 2021

12.

Afolake Lawal

Non-Executive Director

Female

28th September 2010

Resigned 20th October 2021

13.

Oluwole Abegunde

Non-Executive Director

Male

7th October 2016

Resigned 20th October 2021

14.

Farouk Ahmed

Non-Executive Director

Male

1st September 2020

Resigned 4th October 2021

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

No. of Board Meetings Held in the Reporting Year

No. of Board Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year

Membership of Board Committees

Designation (Member or Chairman)

Number of Committee Meetings Held in the Reporting Year

Number of Committee Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year

1.

Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie

6

2

Nil

Chairman

Nil

Nil

2.

Mr. Lamis Shehu Dikko

6

4

Nil

Chairman

Nil

Nil

3.

Mr. Nnamdi Obiagwu

6 Board Meetings meetings

6

Strategy, Finance & Investment Committee;

Risk Management & HSSE Committee

MD/CEO

3 Strategy Finance and Investment Committee Meetings

4 Audit Committee Meetings

3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meeting

3 Strategy Finance and Investment Committee Meetings

4 Audit Committee Meetings

3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meeting

4.

Mrs. Phoebean Ifeadi

6 Board Meetings meetings

2

Strategy, Finance & Investment Committee;

Risk Management & HSSE Committee

ED/CS

3 Strategy Finance and Investment Committee Meetings

4 Audit Committee Meetings

3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meetings

1 Strategy Finance and Investment Committee Meeting.

5.

Kudi Badmus

6 Board Meetings meetings

1

Strategy, Finance & Investment

ED/CFO

3 Strategy Finance and Investment

1 Strategy Finance and

Committee;

Risk Management & HSSE Committee

Committee Meetings

4 Audit Committee Meetings

3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meetings

Investment Committee Meeting.

1 Audit Committee Meeting

6.

Mr. Adebode Adefioye

6 Board Meetings meetings

4

Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Audit Committee.

Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee.

Independent Non-Executive Director

3 Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings

4 Audit Committee Meetings

3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meeting

3 Governance and Remuneration Committee Meetings

3 Audit Committee Meetings

3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meetings

7.

Mr. Anibor Kragha

6 Board Meetings meetings

2

Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Audit Committee.

Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee.

Independent Non-Executive Director

3 Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings

4 Audit Committee Meetings

3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meeting

1 Audit Committee Meeting

8.

Mr. Okechukwu Omezi

6 Board Meetings meetings

2

Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Audit Committee.

Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee.

Independent Non-Executive Director

3 Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings

4 Audit Committee Meetings

3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meeting

9.

Mr. Oluwole Abegunde

6 Board Meetings meetings

4

Strategy, Finance & Investment Committee.

Risk Management,

Non-Executive Director

3 Strategy, Finance & Investment Committee Meetings.

3 Risk Management,

2 Strategy Finance & Investment Committee Meetings.

3 Risk

Health, Safety & Environment Committee.

Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meetings.

Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meetings.

10.

Mrs. Afolake Lawal

6 Board Meetings meetings

4

Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee

Non-Executive Director

3 Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings.

3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meetings

3 Governance and Remuneration Committee Meetings.

3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meetings

11.

Mr. Emmanuel Omuojine

6 Board Meetings meetings

2

Strategy Finance and Investment Committee

Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee

Non-Executive Director

3 Strategy Finance and Investment Committee Meetings.

4 Audit Committee Meetings.

3 Risk Management, Health, Safety & Environment Committee Meetings.

3 Strategy Finance and Investment Committee Meetings.

1 Audit Committee Meeting.

12.

Farouk Ahmed

6 Board Meetings meetings

3

Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Strategy Finance and Investment Committee

Non-Executive Director

3 Strategy Finance and Investment Committee Meetings

3 Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings.

2 Strategy Finance and Investment Committee Meetings

3 Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee

13.

Chief (Dr) Michael Ade Ojo

6 Board Meetings meetings

4

Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Audit Committee.

Non-Executive Director

3 Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings

4 Audit

Committee Meetings Committee Meeting

3 Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings

3 Audit Committee Meeting

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eterna plc published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 19:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
