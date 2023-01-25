ETERNA : NOTIFICATION OF COMPLETION OF BOARD MEETING

Lagos, Nigeria, 25th January 2023

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE BOARD MEETING OF ETERNA PLC

The Board of Directors of Eterna Plc (the Company) at its meeting held on 24th January 2023, amongst other matters, considered and approved the 4th Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement of the Company for the period ended 31st December 2022 (4th Quarter 2022 UFS). The Board also approved that the 4th Quarter 2022 UFS should be filed with the regulators and be released to the investing public.

The 4th Quarter 2022 UFS will therefore be filed with Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on the 26th day of January 2023.

Consequently, the closed period earlier announced on the trading in the Company's shares by insiders of the Company and their connected persons directly or indirectly, shall remain until 24 hours after the 4th Quarter 2022 UFS; and the 2022 Full Year Audited Financial Statement have been filed.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Mandella Golkus

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser