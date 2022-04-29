|
ETERNA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Eterna Plc
IFRS Financial Statements for first Quarter ended 31 March 2022
Eterna Plc
Consolidated Financial Statements For First Quarter Ended 31st March 2022
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for first quarter ended 31st March 2022
|
Group
|
Company
|
31 March
|
31 March
|
31 March
|
31 March
|
Notes
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Revenue
|
6
|
26,823,002
|
14,389,978
|
26,779,338
|
14,461,577
|
Cost of sales
|
7.1
|
(24,522,387)
|
(13,007,247)
|
(24,522,367)
|
(13,172,451)
|
Gross profit
|
2,300,615
|
1,382,731
|
2,256,971
|
1,289,126
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
7.2
|
(33,491)
|
(36,931)
|
(33,491)
|
(36,257)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
7.3
|
(1,103,056)
|
(795,197)
|
(1,035,953)
|
(739,328)
|
Other income
|
11
|
40,703
|
113,262
|
40,663
|
112,772
|
Foreign exchange gain / (Loss)
|
12.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating profit
|
1,204,771
|
663,865
|
1,228,190
|
626,313
|
Finance income
|
12
|
22,424
|
-
|
22,424
|
-
|
Finance cost
|
13
|
(215,616)
|
(289,669)
|
(215,616)
|
(289,660)
|
(Loss)/Profit before tax
|
1,011,579
|
374,196
|
1,034,998
|
336,653
|
Taxation
|
14
|
(134,115)
|
(119,743)
|
(133,897)
|
(107,729)
|
(Loss)/Profit for the year
|
877,464
|
254,453
|
901,101
|
228,924
|
Other comprehensive income net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
|
for the year
|
877,464
|
254,453
|
901,101
|
228,924
|
877,468
|
254,446
|
901,101
|
228,924
|
(5)
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
877,464
|
254,453
|
901,101
|
228,924
|
877,468
|
254,468
|
901,101
|
228,924
|
(5)
|
(15)
|
-
|
-
|
877,464
|
254,453
|
901,101
|
228,924
|
0.67
|
0.20
|
0.69
|
0.18
|
0.67
|
0.20
|
0.69
|
0.18
(Loss)/profit for the year attributable to: - Owners of the parent - Non-controlling interests
Other comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to: - Owners of the parent - Non-controlling interests
Total comprehensive income for the yearEarnings per share:
Basic 28
Diluted 28
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements
Eterna Plc
Consolidated Financial Statements For First Quarter Ended 31st March 2022
Consolidated and separate statement of financial position
|
Notes
|
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
15
|
Intangible assets
|
15
|
Right of Use
|
16
|
Other investments
|
18.2
|
Investment in subsidiaries
|
18.1
|
|
Current assets
|
Inventories
|
20
|
Trade and other receivables
|
21
|
Prepayments
|
17
|
Cash and bank balances
|
22
|
|
Total assets
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Borrowings
|
23
|
Lease Liability
|
26
|
Deferred tax liability
|
19
|
Decomissioning liability
|
24
|
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade and other payables
|
25
|
Borrowings
|
23
|
Tax payable
|
14.3
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
0.00
|
2022
|
N'000
|
12,366,377
|
58,945
|
1,965,192
|
625,382
|
-
|
15,015,896
|
9,246,131
|
12,802,684
|
107,548
|
11,941,273
|
34,097,636
|
49,113,532
|
1,060,374
|
147,664
|
951,211
|
170,866
|
2,330,115
|
16,172,770
|
17,233,673
|
381,132
|
33,787,575
|
36,117,690
|
Share capital
|
27
|
652,072
|
Share premium
|
27
|
5,796,053
|
Retained earnings
|
6,547,676
|
12,995,801
|
Non -controlling interest
|
38
|
Total equity
|
12,995,839
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
49,113,532
Equity attributable to shareholders
|
Group
|
31 March
|
31 December
|
31 March
|
31 December
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
12,401,291
|
11,750,885
|
11,779,193
|
64,451
|
58,945
|
64,451
|
2,065,088
|
1,965,192
|
2,065,088
|
625,382
|
625,382
|
625,382
|
-
|
50,990
|
50,990
|
15,156,212
|
14,451,394
|
14,585,104
|
12,037,556
|
9,217,771
|
12,019,495
|
12,367,815
|
13,422,128
|
12,960,123
|
94,560
|
120,165
|
94,233
|
6,426,159
|
11,937,077
|
6,422,003
|
30,926,090
|
34,697,141
|
31,495,854
|
46,082,304
|
49,148,537
|
46,080,958
|
1,060,374
|
1,060,374
|
1,060,374
|
147,664
|
147,664
|
147,664
|
951,211
|
992,212
|
992,212
|
170,866
|
157,020
|
157,020
|
2,330,115
|
2,357,270
|
2,357,270
|
11,329,921
|
16,147,649
|
11,292,725
|
20,056,872
|
17,228,736
|
20,051,081
|
247,017
|
380,117
|
246,220
|
31,633,810
|
33,756,502
|
31,590,026
|
33,963,925
|
36,113,772
|
33,947,296
|
652,072
|
652,072
|
652,072
|
5,796,053
|
5,796,053
|
5,796,053
|
5,670,208
|
6,586,641
|
5,685,540
|
12,118,333
|
13,034,766
|
12,133,665
|
46
|
-
|
-
|
12,118,379
|
13,034,765
|
12,133,665
|
46,082,304
|
49,148,537
|
46,080,958
Company
The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 28th April, 2022. They were signed on its behalf by:
______________________________ Benjamin Nwaezeigwe
Ag. Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/23332
________________________________________ _____ Abudukerimu Sule
Chief Financial Officer FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/00000023899
Eterna Plc
Consolidated Financial Statements For First Quarter Ended 31st March 2022
Consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
Group
Retained
Share CapitalShare premium
Earnings Other Reservesattributable to equity holders
Total amountNon - controlling interest
Total EquityN'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 January 2021
Comprehensive income Profit/Loss for the year
Other Comprehensive income Dividend paid
Total comprehensive income
652,072
5,796,053
6,900,750
-
13,348,875
46
13,348,921
- - -- - -
(1,100,128)
(1,100,128)
(4)
(1,100,132)
(130,414)
-
(130,414)
-
(130,414)
(1,230,543)
-
(1,230,543)
(4)
(1,230,547)
At 31 December 2021
652,072
5,796,053
5,670,208
-
12,118,333
42
12,118,375
Balance at 1 January 2022
Comprehensive income
Profit/loss for the year
Other Comprehensive income Dividend paid
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
At 31 March 2022
Balance at 1 January 2021
Comprehensive income Profit/loss for the year
Other Comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income
652,072
5,796,053
5,670,208
-
12,118,333
42
12,118,375
- -- -877,468
- -
877,468
(5)
877,464
-
- 877,468 12,995,801
-
-
- 652,072
- 5,796,053
877,468 6,547,676
- -
38
(5)
877,464 12,995,839
CompanyShare capital N'000
Share premiumRetained earningsOther Reserves
N'000
N'000
N'000
Total Equity N'000
652,072
5,796,053
6,894,501
-
13,342,626 -
-
-
(1,078,546)
-
(1,078,546)
(130,414)
(130,414)
- 652,072
- 5,796,053
(1,208,961)
- -
(1,208,961)
At 31 December 2021
5,685,540
12,133,665
Balance at 1 January 2022
Comprehensive income Loss for the year
Other Comprehensive income
Dividend paid
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
652,072
5,796,053
5,685,540
-
12,133,665
-
-
901,101
-
901,101
-
-
-
-
901,101
-
-
-
- 901,101
At 31 March 2022
652,072
5,796,053
6,586,641
-
13,034,766
Eterna Plc
Consolidated Financial Statements For First Quarter Ended 31st March 2022
Consolidated and separate statement of cash flows
Notes
Group
Company
|
31 March
|
31 December
|
31 March
|
31 December
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
(Loss)/Profit before taxation
|
1,011,579
|
(936,415)
|
1,034,998
|
(914,829)
|
Adjustments for non-cash items:
|
Depreciation
|
15
|
205,111
|
768,984
|
186,841
|
695,856
|
Amortisation of Intangible Assets
|
15
|
5,506
|
21,473
|
5,506
|
21,473
|
Amortisation of prepayments
|
17
|
8,564
|
28,028
|
8,564
|
28,028
|
Amortisation of right of use assets
|
16
|
99,896
|
393,185
|
99,896
|
393,185
|
Bad Debt written off
|
7.3
|
-
|
110,682
|
-
|
110,682
|
Provision no longer required
|
11
|
-
|
(12,111)
|
-
|
(12,111)
|
Property, plant & equipment written off
|
15
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Finance cost
|
13
|
162,417
|
1,037,332
|
162,417
|
1,033,986
|
Finance Income
|
(22,424)
|
(9,091)
|
(22,424)
|
(9,091)
|
Finance cost on trading
|
23
|
203,876
|
606,302
|
203,871
|
607,712
|
Increase in accrued payables
|
25,602
|
223,400
|
25,602
|
223,761
|
Allowance for impairment
|
21
|
-
|
8,761
|
-
|
8,761
|
(Profit)/loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment
|
11
|
-
|
(804)
|
-
|
(804)
|
1,700,127
|
2,239,726
|
1,705,271
|
2,186,609
|
Changes in working capital:
|
(Increase) in inventory
|
20
|
2,791,425
|
(5,137,848)
|
2,801,724
|
(5,161,483)
|
(Increase) / decrease in debtors
|
21
|
(434,869)
|
101,102
|
(462,005)
|
124,101
|
(Increase)/decrease in prepayment
|
17
|
(15,237)
|
15,442
|
(28,181)
|
13,817
|
Increase in payables
|
25
|
4,817,247
|
2,815,073
|
4,829,322
|
2,774,751
|
7,158,566
|
(2,206,231)
|
7,140,860
|
(2,248,814)
|
Cash flows generated from (used in) operating
|
activities
|
8,858,693
|
33,495
|
8,846,131
|
(62,205)
|
Tax paid
|
14
|
-
|
(203,026)
|
-
|
(203,026)
|
Net cash (used in)/generated from operating
|
activities
|
8,858,693
|
(169,532)
|
8,846,131
|
(265,231)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
15
|
(210,723)
|
(1,777,199)
|
(192,453)
|
(1,655,551)
|
Proceeds on disposal of Property, plant and equipment
|
15
|
5,613
|
6,111
|
5,612
|
4,791
|
Purchase of Intangible assets
|
15
|
-
|
(9,680)
|
-
|
(9,680)
|
Investment in JUHI-2
|
18.2
|
-
|
(56,000)
|
-
|
(56,000)
|
Interest received
|
12
|
22,424
|
9,091
|
22,424
|
9,091
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(182,686)
|
(1,827,677)
|
(164,417)
|
(1,707,349)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
23
|
13,193,107
|
69,475,461
|
13,193,107
|
69,475,461
|
Repayment of borrowings and interest
|
23
|
(16,233,181)
|
(62,454,743)
|
(16,239,781)
|
(62,454,743)
|
Payments for leasehold properties
|
16
|
(6,315)
|
(441,486)
|
(6,315)
|
(441,486)
|
Payments for lease liability
|
26
|
-
|
(65,610)
|
-
|
(65,610)
|
Dividend Paid
|
-
|
(130,414)
|
-
|
(130,414)
|
Net cash generated from financing activities
|
(3,046,389)
|
6,383,208
|
(3,052,989)
|
6,383,208
|
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
5,629,618
|
4,385,999
|
5,628,725
|
4,410,627
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE
|
BEGINNING OF THE YEAR
|
5,236,519
|
850,518
|
5,238,155
|
827,526
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS AT 31 MARCH
|
2022
|
22
|
10,866,139
|
5,236,519
|
10,866,881
|
5,238,155
