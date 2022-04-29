Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Eterna Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETERNA   NGETERNAOIL1

ETERNA PLC

(ETERNA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-27
6.500 NGN   -3.27%
04/19ETERNA : Notification on proposed mandatory takeover bid
PU
04/19ETERNA : Notice of board meeting
PU
04/14ETERNA : Appointment of acting md/ceo eterna plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ETERNA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/29/2022 | 11:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eterna Plc

IFRS Financial Statements for first Quarter ended 31 March 2022

Eterna Plc

Consolidated Financial Statements For First Quarter Ended 31st March 2022

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for first quarter ended 31st March 2022

Group

Company

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

6

26,823,002

14,389,978

26,779,338

14,461,577

Cost of sales

7.1

(24,522,387)

(13,007,247)

(24,522,367)

(13,172,451)

Gross profit

2,300,615

1,382,731

2,256,971

1,289,126

Selling and distribution expenses

7.2

(33,491)

(36,931)

(33,491)

(36,257)

General and administrative expenses

7.3

(1,103,056)

(795,197)

(1,035,953)

(739,328)

Other income

11

40,703

113,262

40,663

112,772

Foreign exchange gain / (Loss)

12.1

-

-

-

-

Operating profit

1,204,771

663,865

1,228,190

626,313

Finance income

12

22,424

-

22,424

-

Finance cost

13

(215,616)

(289,669)

(215,616)

(289,660)

(Loss)/Profit before tax

1,011,579

374,196

1,034,998

336,653

Taxation

14

(134,115)

(119,743)

(133,897)

(107,729)

(Loss)/Profit for the year

877,464

254,453

901,101

228,924

Other comprehensive income net of tax

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

for the year

877,464

254,453

901,101

228,924

877,468

254,446

901,101

228,924

(5)

8

-

-

877,464

254,453

901,101

228,924

877,468

254,468

901,101

228,924

(5)

(15)

-

-

877,464

254,453

901,101

228,924

0.67

0.20

0.69

0.18

0.67

0.20

0.69

0.18

(Loss)/profit for the year attributable to: - Owners of the parent - Non-controlling interests

Other comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to: - Owners of the parent - Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income for the yearEarnings per share:

Basic 28

Diluted 28

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements

Eterna Plc

Consolidated Financial Statements For First Quarter Ended 31st March 2022

Consolidated and separate statement of financial position

Notes

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

15

Intangible assets

15

Right of Use

16

Other investments

18.2

Investment in subsidiaries

18.1

Current assets

Inventories

20

Trade and other receivables

21

Prepayments

17

Cash and bank balances

22

Total assets

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

23

Lease Liability

26

Deferred tax liability

19

Decomissioning liability

24

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

25

Borrowings

23

Tax payable

14.3

Total liabilities

0.00

2022

N'000

12,366,377

58,945

1,965,192

625,382

-

15,015,896

9,246,131

12,802,684

107,548

11,941,273

34,097,636

49,113,532

1,060,374

147,664

951,211

170,866

2,330,115

16,172,770

17,233,673

381,132

33,787,575

36,117,690

Share capital

27

652,072

Share premium

27

5,796,053

Retained earnings

6,547,676

12,995,801

Non -controlling interest

38

Total equity

12,995,839

Total equity and liabilities

49,113,532

Equity attributable to shareholders

Group

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2021

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

12,401,291

11,750,885

11,779,193

64,451

58,945

64,451

2,065,088

1,965,192

2,065,088

625,382

625,382

625,382

-

50,990

50,990

15,156,212

14,451,394

14,585,104

12,037,556

9,217,771

12,019,495

12,367,815

13,422,128

12,960,123

94,560

120,165

94,233

6,426,159

11,937,077

6,422,003

30,926,090

34,697,141

31,495,854

46,082,304

49,148,537

46,080,958

1,060,374

1,060,374

1,060,374

147,664

147,664

147,664

951,211

992,212

992,212

170,866

157,020

157,020

2,330,115

2,357,270

2,357,270

11,329,921

16,147,649

11,292,725

20,056,872

17,228,736

20,051,081

247,017

380,117

246,220

31,633,810

33,756,502

31,590,026

33,963,925

36,113,772

33,947,296

652,072

652,072

652,072

5,796,053

5,796,053

5,796,053

5,670,208

6,586,641

5,685,540

12,118,333

13,034,766

12,133,665

46

-

-

12,118,379

13,034,765

12,133,665

46,082,304

49,148,537

46,080,958

Company

The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 28th April, 2022. They were signed on its behalf by:

______________________________ Benjamin Nwaezeigwe

Ag. Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/23332

________________________________________ _____ Abudukerimu Sule

Chief Financial Officer FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/00000023899

Eterna Plc

Consolidated Financial Statements For First Quarter Ended 31st March 2022

Consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

Group

Retained

Share CapitalShare premium

Earnings Other Reservesattributable to equity holders

Total amountNon - controlling interest

Total EquityN'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2021

Comprehensive income Profit/Loss for the year

Other Comprehensive income Dividend paid

Total comprehensive income

652,072

5,796,053

6,900,750

-

13,348,875

46

13,348,921

- - -- - -

(1,100,128)

(1,100,128)

(4)

(1,100,132)

(130,414)

-

(130,414)

-

(130,414)

(1,230,543)

-

(1,230,543)

(4)

(1,230,547)

At 31 December 2021

652,072

5,796,053

5,670,208

-

12,118,333

42

12,118,375

Balance at 1 January 2022

Comprehensive income

Profit/loss for the year

Other Comprehensive income Dividend paid

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

At 31 March 2022

Balance at 1 January 2021

Comprehensive income Profit/loss for the year

Other Comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income

652,072

5,796,053

5,670,208

-

12,118,333

42

12,118,375

- -- -877,468

- -

877,468

(5)

877,464

-

- 877,468 12,995,801

-

-

- 652,072

- 5,796,053

877,468 6,547,676

- -

38

(5)

877,464 12,995,839

CompanyShare capital N'000

Share premiumRetained earningsOther Reserves

N'000

N'000

N'000

Total Equity N'000

652,072

5,796,053

6,894,501

-

13,342,626 -

-

-

(1,078,546)

-

(1,078,546)

(130,414)

(130,414)

- 652,072

- 5,796,053

(1,208,961)

- -

(1,208,961)

At 31 December 2021

5,685,540

12,133,665

Balance at 1 January 2022

Comprehensive income Loss for the year

Other Comprehensive income

Dividend paid

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

652,072

5,796,053

5,685,540

-

12,133,665

-

-

901,101

-

901,101

-

-

-

-

901,101

-

-

-

- 901,101

At 31 March 2022

652,072

5,796,053

6,586,641

-

13,034,766

Eterna Plc

Consolidated Financial Statements For First Quarter Ended 31st March 2022

Consolidated and separate statement of cash flows

Notes

Group

Company

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2022

2021

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

(Loss)/Profit before taxation

1,011,579

(936,415)

1,034,998

(914,829)

Adjustments for non-cash items:

Depreciation

15

205,111

768,984

186,841

695,856

Amortisation of Intangible Assets

15

5,506

21,473

5,506

21,473

Amortisation of prepayments

17

8,564

28,028

8,564

28,028

Amortisation of right of use assets

16

99,896

393,185

99,896

393,185

Bad Debt written off

7.3

-

110,682

-

110,682

Provision no longer required

11

-

(12,111)

-

(12,111)

Property, plant & equipment written off

15

-

-

-

-

Finance cost

13

162,417

1,037,332

162,417

1,033,986

Finance Income

(22,424)

(9,091)

(22,424)

(9,091)

Finance cost on trading

23

203,876

606,302

203,871

607,712

Increase in accrued payables

25,602

223,400

25,602

223,761

Allowance for impairment

21

-

8,761

-

8,761

(Profit)/loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment

11

-

(804)

-

(804)

1,700,127

2,239,726

1,705,271

2,186,609

Changes in working capital:

(Increase) in inventory

20

2,791,425

(5,137,848)

2,801,724

(5,161,483)

(Increase) / decrease in debtors

21

(434,869)

101,102

(462,005)

124,101

(Increase)/decrease in prepayment

17

(15,237)

15,442

(28,181)

13,817

Increase in payables

25

4,817,247

2,815,073

4,829,322

2,774,751

7,158,566

(2,206,231)

7,140,860

(2,248,814)

Cash flows generated from (used in) operating

activities

8,858,693

33,495

8,846,131

(62,205)

Tax paid

14

-

(203,026)

-

(203,026)

Net cash (used in)/generated from operating

activities

8,858,693

(169,532)

8,846,131

(265,231)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

15

(210,723)

(1,777,199)

(192,453)

(1,655,551)

Proceeds on disposal of Property, plant and equipment

15

5,613

6,111

5,612

4,791

Purchase of Intangible assets

15

-

(9,680)

-

(9,680)

Investment in JUHI-2

18.2

-

(56,000)

-

(56,000)

Interest received

12

22,424

9,091

22,424

9,091

Net cash used in investing activities

(182,686)

(1,827,677)

(164,417)

(1,707,349)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Proceeds from borrowings

23

13,193,107

69,475,461

13,193,107

69,475,461

Repayment of borrowings and interest

23

(16,233,181)

(62,454,743)

(16,239,781)

(62,454,743)

Payments for leasehold properties

16

(6,315)

(441,486)

(6,315)

(441,486)

Payments for lease liability

26

-

(65,610)

-

(65,610)

Dividend Paid

-

(130,414)

-

(130,414)

Net cash generated from financing activities

(3,046,389)

6,383,208

(3,052,989)

6,383,208

NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

5,629,618

4,385,999

5,628,725

4,410,627

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE

BEGINNING OF THE YEAR

5,236,519

850,518

5,238,155

827,526

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS AT 31 MARCH

2022

22

10,866,139

5,236,519

10,866,881

5,238,155

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eterna plc published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 15:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ETERNA PLC
04/19ETERNA : Notification on proposed mandatory takeover bid
PU
04/19ETERNA : Notice of board meeting
PU
04/14ETERNA : Appointment of acting md/ceo eterna plc
PU
04/07ETERNA : Appointment of company secretary
PU
03/31ETERNA : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
03/28ETERNA : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/09ETERNA : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/01ETERNA : Appointment of directors
PU
01/31Eterna Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/31Eterna Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 8 477 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart ETERNA PLC
Duration : Period :
Eterna Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,50 NGN
Average target price 5,97 NGN
Spread / Average Target -8,15%
Managers and Directors
Mahmud Bamanga Tukur Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kudi Badmus Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lamis Shehu Dikko Chairman
Nnamdi Obiagwu General Manager-Lubes
Adebode Obafemi Adefioye Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ETERNA PLC28.71%20
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION42.51%368 479
CHEVRON CORPORATION37.87%317 895
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD19.07%248 827
BP PLC17.41%93 903
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.89%74 913