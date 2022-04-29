ETERNA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Eterna Plc

IFRS Financial Statements for first Quarter ended 31 March 2022

Eterna Plc

Consolidated Financial Statements For First Quarter Ended 31st March 2022

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for first quarter ended 31st March 2022

Group Company 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March Notes 2022 2021 2022 2021 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Revenue 6 26,823,002 14,389,978 26,779,338 14,461,577 Cost of sales 7.1 (24,522,387) (13,007,247) (24,522,367) (13,172,451) Gross profit 2,300,615 1,382,731 2,256,971 1,289,126 Selling and distribution expenses 7.2 (33,491) (36,931) (33,491) (36,257) General and administrative expenses 7.3 (1,103,056) (795,197) (1,035,953) (739,328) Other income 11 40,703 113,262 40,663 112,772 Foreign exchange gain / (Loss) 12.1 - - - - Operating profit 1,204,771 663,865 1,228,190 626,313 Finance income 12 22,424 - 22,424 - Finance cost 13 (215,616) (289,669) (215,616) (289,660) (Loss)/Profit before tax 1,011,579 374,196 1,034,998 336,653 Taxation 14 (134,115) (119,743) (133,897) (107,729) (Loss)/Profit for the year 877,464 254,453 901,101 228,924 Other comprehensive income net of tax - - - - Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year 877,464 254,453 901,101 228,924 877,468 254,446 901,101 228,924 (5) 8 - - 877,464 254,453 901,101 228,924 877,468 254,468 901,101 228,924 (5) (15) - - 877,464 254,453 901,101 228,924 0.67 0.20 0.69 0.18 0.67 0.20 0.69 0.18 (Loss)/profit for the year attributable to: - Owners of the parent - Non-controlling interests

Other comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to: - Owners of the parent - Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income for the yearEarnings per share:

Basic 28

Diluted 28

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements

Eterna Plc

Consolidated Financial Statements For First Quarter Ended 31st March 2022

Consolidated and separate statement of financial position

Notes Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 15 Intangible assets 15 Right of Use 16 Other investments 18.2 Investment in subsidiaries 18.1 Current assets Inventories 20 Trade and other receivables 21 Prepayments 17 Cash and bank balances 22 Total assets Non-current liabilities Borrowings 23 Lease Liability 26 Deferred tax liability 19 Decomissioning liability 24 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 25 Borrowings 23 Tax payable 14.3 Total liabilities 0.00 2022 N'000 12,366,377 58,945 1,965,192 625,382 - 15,015,896 9,246,131 12,802,684 107,548 11,941,273 34,097,636 49,113,532 1,060,374 147,664 951,211 170,866 2,330,115 16,172,770 17,233,673 381,132 33,787,575 36,117,690 Share capital 27 652,072 Share premium 27 5,796,053 Retained earnings 6,547,676 12,995,801 Non -controlling interest 38 Total equity 12,995,839 Total equity and liabilities 49,113,532

Equity attributable to shareholders

Group 31 March 31 December 31 March 31 December 2021 2022 2021 N'000 N'000 N'000 12,401,291 11,750,885 11,779,193 64,451 58,945 64,451 2,065,088 1,965,192 2,065,088 625,382 625,382 625,382 - 50,990 50,990 15,156,212 14,451,394 14,585,104 12,037,556 9,217,771 12,019,495 12,367,815 13,422,128 12,960,123 94,560 120,165 94,233 6,426,159 11,937,077 6,422,003 30,926,090 34,697,141 31,495,854 46,082,304 49,148,537 46,080,958 1,060,374 1,060,374 1,060,374 147,664 147,664 147,664 951,211 992,212 992,212 170,866 157,020 157,020 2,330,115 2,357,270 2,357,270 11,329,921 16,147,649 11,292,725 20,056,872 17,228,736 20,051,081 247,017 380,117 246,220 31,633,810 33,756,502 31,590,026 33,963,925 36,113,772 33,947,296 652,072 652,072 652,072 5,796,053 5,796,053 5,796,053 5,670,208 6,586,641 5,685,540 12,118,333 13,034,766 12,133,665 46 - - 12,118,379 13,034,765 12,133,665 46,082,304 49,148,537 46,080,958 Company

The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 28th April, 2022. They were signed on its behalf by:

______________________________ Benjamin Nwaezeigwe

Ag. Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/23332

________________________________________ _____ Abudukerimu Sule

Chief Financial Officer FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/00000023899

Eterna Plc

Consolidated Financial Statements For First Quarter Ended 31st March 2022

Consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

Group

Retained

Share CapitalShare premium

Earnings Other Reservesattributable to equity holders

Total amountNon - controlling interest

Total EquityN'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2021

Comprehensive income Profit/Loss for the year

Other Comprehensive income Dividend paid

Total comprehensive income

652,072

5,796,053

6,900,750

-

13,348,875

46

13,348,921

- - -- - -

(1,100,128)

(1,100,128)

(4)

(1,100,132)

(130,414)

-

(130,414)

-

(130,414)

(1,230,543)

-

(1,230,543)

(4)

(1,230,547)

At 31 December 2021

652,072

5,796,053

5,670,208

-

12,118,333

42

12,118,375

Balance at 1 January 2022

Comprehensive income

Profit/loss for the year

Other Comprehensive income Dividend paid

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

At 31 March 2022

Balance at 1 January 2021

Comprehensive income Profit/loss for the year

Other Comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income

652,072

5,796,053

5,670,208

-

12,118,333

42

12,118,375

- -- -877,468

- -

877,468

(5)

877,464

-

- 877,468 12,995,801

-

-

- 652,072

- 5,796,053

877,468 6,547,676

- -

38

(5)

877,464 12,995,839

CompanyShare capital N'000

Share premiumRetained earningsOther Reserves

N'000

N'000

N'000

Total Equity N'000

652,072

5,796,053

6,894,501

-

13,342,626 -

-

-

(1,078,546)

-

(1,078,546)

(130,414)

(130,414)

- 652,072

- 5,796,053

(1,208,961)

- -

(1,208,961)

At 31 December 2021

5,685,540

12,133,665

Balance at 1 January 2022

Comprehensive income Loss for the year

Other Comprehensive income

Dividend paid

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

652,072

5,796,053

5,685,540

-

12,133,665

-

-

901,101

-

901,101

-

-

-

-

901,101

-

-

-

- 901,101

At 31 March 2022

652,072

5,796,053

6,586,641

-

13,034,766

Eterna Plc

Consolidated Financial Statements For First Quarter Ended 31st March 2022

Consolidated and separate statement of cash flows

Notes

Group

Company