|
ETERNA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Eterna Plc
IFRS Financial Statements for Half Year ended 30 June 2022
Eterna Plc
Consolidated Financial Statements For Half Year Ended 30th June 2022
Consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for half year ended 3oth June 2022
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
30 June
|
30 June
|
|
30 June
|
30 June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
N'000
|
|
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
|
|
N'000
|
Revenue
|
6
|
57,215,910
|
|
|
37,990,881
|
57,215,910
|
|
|
37,819,160
|
Cost of sales
|
7.1
|
(53,080,692)
|
|
|
(35,373,265)
|
|
(53,183,112)
|
|
|
(35,358,305)
|
Gross profit
|
|
4,135,218
|
|
|
2,617,616
|
4,032,798
|
|
|
2,460,855
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
7.2
|
(75,291)
|
|
|
(70,465)
|
(75,291)
|
|
|
(69,791)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
7.3
|
(2,245,884)
|
|
|
(1,845,475)
|
(2,103,296)
|
|
|
(1,729,207)
|
Other income
|
11
|
168,486
|
|
|
113,933
|
168,392
|
|
|
113,443
|
Foreign exchange gain / (Loss)
|
12.1
|
(76,146)
|
|
|
-
|
(76,146)
|
|
|
-
|
Operating profit
|
|
1,906,383
|
|
|
815,609
|
|
1,946,457
|
|
|
775,300
|
Finance income
|
12
|
27,220
|
|
|
-
|
27,220
|
|
|
-
|
Finance cost
|
13
|
(354,624)
|
|
|
(289,669)
|
(354,624)
|
|
|
(289,660)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/Profit before tax
|
|
1,578,979
|
|
|
525,940
|
1,619,053
|
|
|
485,640
|
Taxation
|
14
|
(326,399)
|
|
|
(92,905)
|
(326,399)
|
|
|
(92,475)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/Profit for the year
|
|
1,252,580
|
|
|
433,035
|
1,292,654
|
|
|
393,165
|
Other comprehensive income net of tax
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the year
|
|
1,252,580
|
|
|
433,035
|
1,292,654
|
|
|
393,165
|
(Loss)/profit for the year attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Owners of the parent
|
|
1,252,585
|
|
|
433,050
|
1,292,654
|
|
|
393,165
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(15)
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,252,580
|
|
|
433,035
|
|
1,292,654
|
|
|
393,165
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Owners of the parent
|
|
1,252,585
|
|
|
433,050
|
1,292,654
|
|
|
393,165
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(15)
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
1,252,580
|
|
|
433,035
|
|
1,292,654
|
|
|
393,165
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
28
|
0.96
|
|
|
0.33
|
0.99
|
|
|
0.30
|
Diluted
|
28
|
0.96
|
|
|
0.33
|
0.99
|
|
|
0.30
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements
Eterna Plc
Consolidated Financial Statements For Half Year Ended 3oth June 2022
Consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for second quarter ended 3oth June 2022
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
Notes
|
Q2 2022
|
Q2 2021
|
|
Q2 2022
|
Q2 2021
|
|
|
N'000
|
|
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
|
|
N'000
|
Revenue
|
6
|
30,392,908
|
|
|
23,600,903
|
30,436,572
|
|
|
23,357,583
|
Cost of sales
|
7.1
|
(28,558,304)
|
|
|
(22,366,018)
|
|
(28,660,744)
|
|
|
(22,185,854)
|
Gross profit
|
|
1,834,604
|
|
|
1,234,885
|
1,775,828
|
|
|
1,171,729
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
7.2
|
(41,800)
|
|
|
(33,534)
|
(41,800)
|
|
|
(33,534)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
7.3
|
(1,046,855)
|
|
|
(1,049,605)
|
(971,367)
|
|
|
(989,207)
|
Other income
|
11
|
127,707
|
|
|
163,515
|
127,653
|
|
|
162,993
|
Foreign exchange gain / (Loss)
|
12.1
|
(76,146)
|
|
|
-
|
(76,146)
|
|
|
-
|
Operating profit
|
|
797,510
|
|
|
315,260
|
|
814,168
|
|
|
311,981
|
Finance income
|
12
|
6,334
|
|
|
-
|
6,334
|
|
|
-
|
Finance cost
|
13
|
(236,442)
|
|
|
(285,981)
|
(236,442)
|
|
|
(285,981)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/Profit before tax
|
|
567,402
|
|
|
29,279
|
584,060
|
|
|
26,000
|
Taxation
|
14
|
(192,284)
|
|
|
(8,784)
|
(192,502)
|
|
|
(7,806)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/Profit for the year
|
|
375,119
|
|
|
20,495
|
391,558
|
|
|
18,194
|
Other comprehensive income net of tax
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the year
|
|
375,119
|
|
|
20,495
|
391,558
|
|
|
18,194
|
(Loss)/profit for the year attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Owners of the parent
|
|
375,123
|
|
|
20,510
|
391,558
|
|
|
18,194
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(15)
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
375,119
|
|
|
20,495
|
|
391,558
|
|
|
18,194
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Owners of the parent
|
|
375,123
|
|
|
20,510
|
391,558
|
|
|
18,194
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(15)
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
|
375,119
|
|
|
20,495
|
|
391,558
|
|
|
18,194
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
28
|
0.29
|
|
|
0.02
|
0.30
|
|
|
0.01
|
Diluted
|
28
|
0.29
|
|
|
0.02
|
0.30
|
|
|
0.01
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements
Eterna Plc
Consolidated Financial Statements For Half Year Ended 30th June 2022
Consolidated and separate statement of financial position
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
Notes
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
15
|
12,331,367
|
|
|
12,401,291
|
11,725,811
|
|
|
11,779,193
|
Intangible assets
|
15
|
54,998
|
|
|
64,451
|
53,439
|
|
|
64,451
|
Right of Use
|
16
|
1,970,122
|
|
|
2,065,088
|
1,970,122
|
|
|
2,065,088
|
Other investments
|
18.2
|
645,382
|
|
|
625,382
|
645,382
|
|
|
625,382
|
Investment in subsidiaries
|
18.1
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
50,990
|
|
|
50,990
|
|
|
15,001,869
|
|
|
15,156,212
|
14,445,744
|
|
|
14,585,104
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
20
|
11,893,995
|
|
|
12,037,556
|
11,862,767
|
|
|
12,019,495
|
Trade and other receivables
|
21
|
18,658,161
|
|
|
12,367,815
|
19,375,554
|
|
|
12,960,123
|
Prepayments
|
17
|
120,037
|
|
|
94,560
|
130,175
|
|
|
94,233
|
Cash and bank balances
|
22
|
13,086,548
|
|
|
6,426,159
|
|
13,087,220
|
|
|
6,422,003
|
|
|
43,758,741
|
|
|
30,926,090
|
|
44,455,716
|
|
|
31,495,854
|
Total assets
|
|
58,760,610
|
|
|
46,082,303
|
58,901,462
|
|
|
46,080,960
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
23
|
1,084,402
|
|
|
1,060,374
|
1,084,402
|
|
|
1,060,374
|
Lease Liability
|
26
|
148,556
|
|
|
147,664
|
148,556
|
|
|
147,664
|
Deferred tax liability
|
19
|
951,211
|
|
|
951,211
|
992,212
|
|
|
992,212
|
Decomissioning liability
|
24
|
170,866
|
|
|
170,866
|
|
157,020
|
|
|
157,020
|
|
|
2,355,035
|
|
|
2,330,115
|
2,382,191
|
|
|
2,357,270
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
25
|
22,957,481
|
|
|
11,329,921
|
23,013,567
|
|
|
11,292,725
|
Borrowings
|
23
|
19,712,384
|
|
|
20,056,872
|
19,712,384
|
|
|
20,051,081
|
Tax payable
|
14.3
|
364,748
|
|
|
247,017
|
|
367,002
|
|
|
246,220
|
|
|
43,034,613
|
|
|
31,633,810
|
|
43,092,953
|
|
|
31,590,026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
45,389,648
|
|
|
33,963,925
|
45,475,144
|
|
|
33,947,296
|
Equity attributable to shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
27
|
652,072
|
|
|
652,072
|
652,072
|
|
|
652,072
|
Share premium
|
27
|
5,796,053
|
|
|
5,796,053
|
5,796,053
|
|
|
5,796,053
|
Retained earnings
|
|
6,922,792
|
|
|
5,670,208
|
|
6,978,194
|
|
|
5,685,540
|
|
|
13,370,917
|
|
|
12,118,333
|
13,426,319
|
|
|
12,133,665
|
Non -controlling interest
|
|
42
|
|
|
46
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
13,370,959
|
|
|
12,118,379
|
|
13,426,318
|
|
|
12,133,665
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
58,760,610
|
|
|
46,082,304
|
|
58,901,462
|
|
|
46,080,962
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
-0.03
|
|
|
The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 26th July, 2022. They were signed on its behalf by:
|
______________________________
|
________________ ______
|
Benjamin Nwaezeigwe
|
Abudukerimu Sule
|
Ag. Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/23332
|
FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/00000023899
Eterna Plc
Consolidated Financial Statements For Half Year Ended 3oth June 2022
Consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity
|
|
|
|
Attributable to equity holders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount
|
Non -
|
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
attributable to
|
controlling
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
Share premium
|
Earnings
|
Other Reserves
|
equity holders
|
interest
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Balance at 1 January 2021
|
652,072
|
5,796,053
|
6,900,750
|
-
|
13,348,875
|
46
|
13,348,921
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/Loss for the year
|
-
|
-
|
(1,100,128)
|
|
(1,100,128)
|
(4)
|
(1,100,132)
|
Other Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend paid
|
-
|
-
|
-130,414
|
-
|
(130,414)
|
-
|
(130,414)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
(1,230,543)
|
-
|
(1,230,543)
|
(4)
|
(1,230,547)
|
At 31 December 2021
|
652,072
|
5,796,053
|
5,670,208
|
-
|
12,118,333
|
42
|
12,118,375
|
Balance at 1 January 2022
|
652,072
|
5,796,053
|
5,670,208
|
-
|
12,118,333
|
42
|
12,118,375
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
1,252,585
|
-
|
1,252,585
|
(4)
|
1,252,580
|
Other Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend paid
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
|
-
|
-
|
1,252,585
|
-
|
1,252,585
|
(4)
|
1,252,580
|
At 30 June 2022
|
652,072
|
5,796,053
|
6,922,792
|
-
|
13,370,917
|
38
|
13,370,955
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
Share
|
Retained
|
Other
|
Total
|
|
|
|
capital
|
premium
|
earnings
|
Reserves
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Balance at 1 January 2021
|
|
|
652,072
|
5,796,053
|
6,894,501
|
-
|
13,342,626
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Profit/loss for the year
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
(1,078,546)
|
-
|
(1,078,546)
|
Other Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
(130,414)
|
|
(130,414)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
(1,208,961)
|
-
|
(1,208,961)
|
At 31 December 2021
|
|
|
652,072
|
5,796,053
|
5,685,540
|
-
|
12,133,665
|
Balance at 1 January 2022
|
|
|
652,072
|
5,796,053
|
5,685,540
|
-
|
12,133,665
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the Period
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
1,292,654
|
-
|
1,292,654
|
Other Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend paid
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
1,292,654
|
-
|
1,292,654
|
At 30 June 2022
|
|
|
652,072
|
5,796,053
|
6,978,194
|
-
|
13,426,319
|
