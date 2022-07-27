Log in
    ETERNA   NGETERNAOIL1

ETERNA PLC

(ETERNA)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
6.120 NGN   -10.00%
ETERNA : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
08:54aETERNA : Resolutions passed at the board meeting of eterna plc
PU
07/14ETERNA : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
ETERNA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/27/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
Eterna Plc

IFRS Financial Statements for Half Year ended 30 June 2022

Eterna Plc

Consolidated Financial Statements For Half Year Ended 30th June 2022

Consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for half year ended 3oth June 2022

Group

Company

30 June

30 June

30 June

30 June

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

6

57,215,910

37,990,881

57,215,910

37,819,160

Cost of sales

7.1

(53,080,692)

(35,373,265)

(53,183,112)

(35,358,305)

Gross profit

4,135,218

2,617,616

4,032,798

2,460,855

Selling and distribution expenses

7.2

(75,291)

(70,465)

(75,291)

(69,791)

General and administrative expenses

7.3

(2,245,884)

(1,845,475)

(2,103,296)

(1,729,207)

Other income

11

168,486

113,933

168,392

113,443

Foreign exchange gain / (Loss)

12.1

(76,146)

-

(76,146)

-

Operating profit

1,906,383

815,609

1,946,457

775,300

Finance income

12

27,220

-

27,220

-

Finance cost

13

(354,624)

(289,669)

(354,624)

(289,660)

(Loss)/Profit before tax

1,578,979

525,940

1,619,053

485,640

Taxation

14

(326,399)

(92,905)

(326,399)

(92,475)

(Loss)/Profit for the year

1,252,580

433,035

1,292,654

393,165

Other comprehensive income net of tax

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

for the year

1,252,580

433,035

1,292,654

393,165

(Loss)/profit for the year attributable to:

- Owners of the parent

1,252,585

433,050

1,292,654

393,165

- Non-controlling interests

(4)

(15)

-

-

1,252,580

433,035

1,292,654

393,165

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

attributable to:

- Owners of the parent

1,252,585

433,050

1,292,654

393,165

- Non-controlling interests

(4)

(15)

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

1,252,580

433,035

1,292,654

393,165

Earnings per share:

Basic

28

0.96

0.33

0.99

0.30

Diluted

28

0.96

0.33

0.99

0.30

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements

Eterna Plc

Consolidated Financial Statements For Half Year Ended 3oth June 2022

Consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for second quarter ended 3oth June 2022

Group

Company

Notes

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

6

30,392,908

23,600,903

30,436,572

23,357,583

Cost of sales

7.1

(28,558,304)

(22,366,018)

(28,660,744)

(22,185,854)

Gross profit

1,834,604

1,234,885

1,775,828

1,171,729

Selling and distribution expenses

7.2

(41,800)

(33,534)

(41,800)

(33,534)

General and administrative expenses

7.3

(1,046,855)

(1,049,605)

(971,367)

(989,207)

Other income

11

127,707

163,515

127,653

162,993

Foreign exchange gain / (Loss)

12.1

(76,146)

-

(76,146)

-

Operating profit

797,510

315,260

814,168

311,981

Finance income

12

6,334

-

6,334

-

Finance cost

13

(236,442)

(285,981)

(236,442)

(285,981)

(Loss)/Profit before tax

567,402

29,279

584,060

26,000

Taxation

14

(192,284)

(8,784)

(192,502)

(7,806)

(Loss)/Profit for the year

375,119

20,495

391,558

18,194

Other comprehensive income net of tax

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for

the year

375,119

20,495

391,558

18,194

(Loss)/profit for the year attributable to:

- Owners of the parent

375,123

20,510

391,558

18,194

- Non-controlling interests

(4)

(15)

-

-

375,119

20,495

391,558

18,194

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

attributable to:

- Owners of the parent

375,123

20,510

391,558

18,194

- Non-controlling interests

(4)

(15)

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

375,119

20,495

391,558

18,194

Earnings per share:

Basic

28

0.29

0.02

0.30

0.01

Diluted

28

0.29

0.02

0.30

0.01

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements

Eterna Plc

Consolidated Financial Statements For Half Year Ended 30th June 2022

Consolidated and separate statement of financial position

Group

Company

Notes

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

2022

2021

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

15

12,331,367

12,401,291

11,725,811

11,779,193

Intangible assets

15

54,998

64,451

53,439

64,451

Right of Use

16

1,970,122

2,065,088

1,970,122

2,065,088

Other investments

18.2

645,382

625,382

645,382

625,382

Investment in subsidiaries

18.1

-

-

50,990

50,990

15,001,869

15,156,212

14,445,744

14,585,104

Current assets

Inventories

20

11,893,995

12,037,556

11,862,767

12,019,495

Trade and other receivables

21

18,658,161

12,367,815

19,375,554

12,960,123

Prepayments

17

120,037

94,560

130,175

94,233

Cash and bank balances

22

13,086,548

6,426,159

13,087,220

6,422,003

43,758,741

30,926,090

44,455,716

31,495,854

Total assets

58,760,610

46,082,303

58,901,462

46,080,960

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

23

1,084,402

1,060,374

1,084,402

1,060,374

Lease Liability

26

148,556

147,664

148,556

147,664

Deferred tax liability

19

951,211

951,211

992,212

992,212

Decomissioning liability

24

170,866

170,866

157,020

157,020

2,355,035

2,330,115

2,382,191

2,357,270

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

25

22,957,481

11,329,921

23,013,567

11,292,725

Borrowings

23

19,712,384

20,056,872

19,712,384

20,051,081

Tax payable

14.3

364,748

247,017

367,002

246,220

43,034,613

31,633,810

43,092,953

31,590,026

Total liabilities

45,389,648

33,963,925

45,475,144

33,947,296

Equity attributable to shareholders

Share capital

27

652,072

652,072

652,072

652,072

Share premium

27

5,796,053

5,796,053

5,796,053

5,796,053

Retained earnings

6,922,792

5,670,208

6,978,194

5,685,540

13,370,917

12,118,333

13,426,319

12,133,665

Non -controlling interest

42

46

-

-

Total equity

13,370,959

12,118,379

13,426,318

12,133,665

Total equity and liabilities

58,760,610

46,082,304

58,901,462

46,080,962

0.05

-0.03

The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 26th July, 2022. They were signed on its behalf by:

______________________________

________________ ______

Benjamin Nwaezeigwe

Abudukerimu Sule

Ag. Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/23332

FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/00000023899

Eterna Plc

Consolidated Financial Statements For Half Year Ended 3oth June 2022

Consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity

Attributable to equity holders

of the parent

Group

Total amount

Non -

Retained

attributable to

controlling

Share Capital

Share premium

Earnings

Other Reserves

equity holders

interest

Total Equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2021

652,072

5,796,053

6,900,750

-

13,348,875

46

13,348,921

Comprehensive income

Profit/Loss for the year

-

-

(1,100,128)

(1,100,128)

(4)

(1,100,132)

Other Comprehensive income

Dividend paid

-

-

-130,414

-

(130,414)

-

(130,414)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

(1,230,543)

-

(1,230,543)

(4)

(1,230,547)

At 31 December 2021

652,072

5,796,053

5,670,208

-

12,118,333

42

12,118,375

Balance at 1 January 2022

652,072

5,796,053

5,670,208

-

12,118,333

42

12,118,375

Comprehensive income

Profit for the period

-

-

1,252,585

-

1,252,585

(4)

1,252,580

Other Comprehensive income

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

-

-

1,252,585

-

1,252,585

(4)

1,252,580

At 30 June 2022

652,072

5,796,053

6,922,792

-

13,370,917

38

13,370,955

Company

Share

Share

Retained

Other

Total

capital

premium

earnings

Reserves

Equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2021

652,072

5,796,053

6,894,501

-

13,342,626

Comprehensive income

-

Profit/loss for the year

-

-

(1,078,546)

-

(1,078,546)

Other Comprehensive income

(130,414)

(130,414)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

(1,208,961)

-

(1,208,961)

At 31 December 2021

652,072

5,796,053

5,685,540

-

12,133,665

Balance at 1 January 2022

652,072

5,796,053

5,685,540

-

12,133,665

Comprehensive income

Profit for the Period

-

-

1,292,654

-

1,292,654

Other Comprehensive income

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

-

-

1,292,654

-

1,292,654

At 30 June 2022

652,072

5,796,053

6,978,194

-

13,426,319

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eterna plc published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 16:37:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
