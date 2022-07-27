ETERNA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

IFRS Financial Statements for Half Year ended 30 June 2022

Eterna Plc

Consolidated Financial Statements For Half Year Ended 30th June 2022

Consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for half year ended 3oth June 2022

Group Company 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 June Notes 2022 2021 2022 2021 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Revenue 6 57,215,910 37,990,881 57,215,910 37,819,160 Cost of sales 7.1 (53,080,692) (35,373,265) (53,183,112) (35,358,305) Gross profit 4,135,218 2,617,616 4,032,798 2,460,855 Selling and distribution expenses 7.2 (75,291) (70,465) (75,291) (69,791) General and administrative expenses 7.3 (2,245,884) (1,845,475) (2,103,296) (1,729,207) Other income 11 168,486 113,933 168,392 113,443 Foreign exchange gain / (Loss) 12.1 (76,146) - (76,146) - Operating profit 1,906,383 815,609 1,946,457 775,300 Finance income 12 27,220 - 27,220 - Finance cost 13 (354,624) (289,669) (354,624) (289,660) (Loss)/Profit before tax 1,578,979 525,940 1,619,053 485,640 Taxation 14 (326,399) (92,905) (326,399) (92,475) (Loss)/Profit for the year 1,252,580 433,035 1,292,654 393,165 Other comprehensive income net of tax - - - - Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year 1,252,580 433,035 1,292,654 393,165 (Loss)/profit for the year attributable to: - Owners of the parent 1,252,585 433,050 1,292,654 393,165 - Non-controlling interests (4) (15) - - 1,252,580 433,035 1,292,654 393,165 Other comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to: - Owners of the parent 1,252,585 433,050 1,292,654 393,165 - Non-controlling interests (4) (15) - - Total comprehensive income for the year 1,252,580 433,035 1,292,654 393,165 Earnings per share: Basic 28 0.96 0.33 0.99 0.30 Diluted 28 0.96 0.33 0.99 0.30

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements