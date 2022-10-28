Advanced search
    ETERNA   NGETERNAOIL1

ETERNA PLC

(ETERNA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
6.300 NGN    0.00%
11:43aEterna : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
10/06Eterna : Notice of closed period
PU
09/23ETERNA PLC : Half-year report
CO
ETERNA : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/28/2022
Eterna Plc

IFRS Financial Statements for the Period & Third Quarter

Ended 30 September 2022

Eterna Plc

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Period and

Third Quarter Ended 30th September 2022

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for period ended 30th September 2022

Group

Company

30 September

30 September

30 September

30 September

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

1

91,934,485

61,372,220

91,934,485

61,135,135

Cost of sales

2.1

(85,714,402)

(57,049,187)

(85,872,456)

(57,027,760)

Gross profit

6,220,083

4,323,033

6,062,029

4,107,375

Selling and distribution expenses

2.2

(178,614)

(160,895)

(178,614)

(159,190)

General and administrative expenses

2.3

(3,801,948)

(3,264,890)

(3,561,085)

(3,069,207)

Other income

6

225,858

294,947

225,280

293,787

Foreign exchange gains

7.1

(83,043)

(93,029)

(83,043)

(93,029)

Operating profit

2,382,336

1,099,167

2,464,566

1,079,736

Finance income

7

32,780

5,487

32,780

5,487

Finance cost

8

(518,003)

(537,769)

(518,003)

(537,740)

Profit before tax

1,897,113

566,886

1,979,343

547,483

Taxation

9

(459,672)

(150,897)

(459,672)

(212,955)

Profit for the year

1,437,440

415,988

1,519,670

334,529

Attributable to:

- Owners of the parent

1,437,440

415,988

1,519,670

334,529

- Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

1,437,440

415,988

1,519,670

334,529

Total comprehensive income for the year

1,437,440

415,988

1,519,670

334,529

Attributable to:

- Owners of the parent

1,437,440

415,988

1,519,670

334,529

- Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

1,437,440

415,988

1,519,670

334,529

Earnings per share:

Basic

22

1.10

0.32

1.17

0.26

Diluted

22

1.10

0.32

1.17

0.26

Eterna Plc

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Period and

Third Quarter Ended 30th September 2022

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for third quarter ended 30th September 2022

Group

Company

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

10

34,718,575

23,381,339

34,718,575

23,315,975

Cost of sales

11.1

(32,633,711)

(21,675,922)

(32,689,345)

(21,669,455)

Gross profit

2,084,864

1,705,417

2,029,230

1,646,518

Selling and distribution expenses

11.2

(103,324)

(90,430)

(103,324)

(89,399)

General and administrative expenses

11.3

(1,556,064)

(1,184,633)

(1,457,793)

(1,107,431)

Other income

15

57,373

18,172

56,889

18,021

Foreign exchange gains

16.1

(6,897)

(93,029)

(6,897)

(93,029)

Operating profit

475,951

355,497

518,105

374,682

Finance income

16

5,560

5,487

5,560

5,487

Finance cost

17

(163,379)

(195,360)

(163,379)

(195,359)

Profit before tax

318,132

165,623

360,286

184,810

Taxation

18

(173,593)

(58,453)

(173,593)

(58,290)

Profit for the year

144,539

107,170

186,693

126,520

Attributable to:

- Owners of the parent

144,539

107,170

186,693

126,520

- Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

144,539

107,170

186,693

126,520

Total comprehensive income for the year

144,539

107,170

186,693

126,520

Attributable to:

- Owners of the parent

144,539

107,170

186,693

126,520

- Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

144,539

107,170

186,693

126,520

Earnings per share:

Basic

22

0.11

0.08

0.14

0.10

Diluted

22

0.11

0.08

0.14

0.10

Eterna Plc

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Period and

Third Quarter Ended 30th September 2022

Consolidated statement of financial position

Group

Company

Note

30 September

31 December

30 September

31 December

2022

2021

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

10

12,321,094

12,401,291

11,728,977

11,779,193

Intangible assets

10

47,933

64,452

47,933

64,451

Right of Use Assets

11

1,872,923

2,065,088

1,872,923

2,065,088

Other investments

13

645,382

625,382

645,382

625,382

Investment in subsidiaries

13

-

-

50,990

50,990

14,887,332

15,156,213

14,346,206

14,585,104

Current assets

Inventory

14

11,635,941

12,037,556

11,573,546

12,019,495

Trade and other receivables

15

17,444,045

12,367,815

18,215,787

12,960,123

Prepayments

11

205,794

94,560

217,769

94,233

Cash and bank balances

16

10,408,234

6,426,159

10,407,986

6,422,003

39,694,013

30,926,091

40,415,088

31,495,855

Total assets

54,581,347

46,082,304

54,761,294

46,080,960

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

17

912,642

1,060,374

912,642

1,060,374

Lease Liability

20

149,001

147,664

149,001

147,664

Deferred tax liability

14

951,211

951,211

992,212

992,212

Decomissioning liability

18

170,866

170,866

157,020

157,020

2,183,721

2,330,115

2,210,875

2,357,270

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

19

23,845,422

11,329,921

23,894,742

11,292,725

Borrowings

17

14,503,068

20,056,872

14,503,068

20,051,081

Tax payable

9

493,283

247,017

499,275

246,220

38,841,773

31,633,810

38,897,084

31,590,026

Total liabilities

41,025,494

33,963,926

41,107,959

33,947,296

Equity attributable to shareholders

Share capital

21

652,072

652,072

652,072

652,072

Share premium

21

5,796,053

5,796,053

5,796,053

5,796,053

Retained earnings

7,107,648

5,670,207

7,205,210

5,685,540

13,555,773

12,118,332

13,653,336

12,133,665

Non -controlling interest

80

46

-

-

Total equity

13,555,853

12,118,378

13,653,336

12,133,665

Total equity and liabilities

54,581,347

46,082,305

54,761,294

46,080,960

0.44

0

The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 27th October, 2022. They were signed on its behalf by:

Benjamin Nwaezeigwe

Abudukerimu Sule

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/23332

FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/00000023899

Eterna Plc

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Period and

Third Quarter Ended 30th September 2022

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

Attributable to equity holders

of the parent

Group

Total amount

Non -

Retained

attributable to

controlling

Share Capital

Share premium

Earnings

Other Reserves

equity holders

interest

Total Equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2021

652,072

5,796,053

6,900,750

13,348,875

61

13,348,937

Comprehensive income

Profit for the year

-

-

(1,100,128)

(1,100,128)

(15)

(1,100,143)

Other Comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income

-

-

(1,100,128)

-

(1,100,128)

(15)

(1,100,143)

Transaction with owners

-

-

-

Dividend paid

-130,414

(130,414)

-

(130,414)

At 31 December 2021

652,072

5,796,053

5,670,208

-

12,118,333

46

12,118,378

Balance at 1 January 2022

652,072

5,796,053

5,670,208

12,118,333

46

12,118,378

Comprehensive income

Profit for the year

-

-

1,437,440

1,437,440

-

1,437,440

Other Comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income

-

-

1,437,440

-

1,437,440

-

1,437,440

Transaction with owners

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividend Paid

-

-

-

At 30 September 2022

652,072

5,796,053

7,107,648

-

13,555,773

46

13,555,818

Company

Share

Share

Retained

Other

Total

capital

premium

earnings

Reserves

Equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 January 2021

652,072

5,796,053

6,894,501

13,342,626

Comprehensive income

-

Profit for the year

(1,078,546)

(1,078,546)

Other Comprehensive income

-

Total comprehensive income

-

-

(1,078,546)

-

(1,078,546)

Transaction with owners

-

-

-

-

Dividend paid

(130,414)

(130,414)

At 31 December 2021

652,072

5,796,053

5,685,540

-

12,133,665

Balance at 1 January 2022

652,072

5,796,053

5,685,540

12,133,665

Comprehensive income

-

Profit for the year

1,519,670

1,519,670

Other Comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income

-

-

1,519,670

-

1,519,670

Transaction with owners

-

-

-

-

Dividend Paid

-

-

At 30 September 2022

652,072

5,796,053

7,205,210

-

13,653,335

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eterna plc published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 15:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
