ETERNA : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Eterna Plc IFRS Financial Statements for the Period & Third Quarter Ended 30 September 2022

Eterna Plc Consolidated Financial Statements for the Period and Third Quarter Ended 30th September 2022 Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for period ended 30th September 2022 Group Company 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 September Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Revenue 1 91,934,485 61,372,220 91,934,485 61,135,135 Cost of sales 2.1 (85,714,402) (57,049,187) (85,872,456) (57,027,760) Gross profit 6,220,083 4,323,033 6,062,029 4,107,375 Selling and distribution expenses 2.2 (178,614) (160,895) (178,614) (159,190) General and administrative expenses 2.3 (3,801,948) (3,264,890) (3,561,085) (3,069,207) Other income 6 225,858 294,947 225,280 293,787 Foreign exchange gains 7.1 (83,043) (93,029) (83,043) (93,029) Operating profit 2,382,336 1,099,167 2,464,566 1,079,736 Finance income 7 32,780 5,487 32,780 5,487 Finance cost 8 (518,003) (537,769) (518,003) (537,740) Profit before tax 1,897,113 566,886 1,979,343 547,483 Taxation 9 (459,672) (150,897) (459,672) (212,955) Profit for the year 1,437,440 415,988 1,519,670 334,529 Attributable to: - Owners of the parent 1,437,440 415,988 1,519,670 334,529 - Non-controlling interests - - - - 1,437,440 415,988 1,519,670 334,529 Total comprehensive income for the year 1,437,440 415,988 1,519,670 334,529 Attributable to: - Owners of the parent 1,437,440 415,988 1,519,670 334,529 - Non-controlling interests - - - - Total comprehensive income for the year 1,437,440 415,988 1,519,670 334,529 Earnings per share: Basic 22 1.10 0.32 1.17 0.26 Diluted 22 1.10 0.32 1.17 0.26

Eterna Plc Consolidated Financial Statements for the Period and Third Quarter Ended 30th September 2022 Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for third quarter ended 30th September 2022 Group Company Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Note N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Revenue 10 34,718,575 23,381,339 34,718,575 23,315,975 Cost of sales 11.1 (32,633,711) (21,675,922) (32,689,345) (21,669,455) Gross profit 2,084,864 1,705,417 2,029,230 1,646,518 Selling and distribution expenses 11.2 (103,324) (90,430) (103,324) (89,399) General and administrative expenses 11.3 (1,556,064) (1,184,633) (1,457,793) (1,107,431) Other income 15 57,373 18,172 56,889 18,021 Foreign exchange gains 16.1 (6,897) (93,029) (6,897) (93,029) Operating profit 475,951 355,497 518,105 374,682 Finance income 16 5,560 5,487 5,560 5,487 Finance cost 17 (163,379) (195,360) (163,379) (195,359) Profit before tax 318,132 165,623 360,286 184,810 Taxation 18 (173,593) (58,453) (173,593) (58,290) Profit for the year 144,539 107,170 186,693 126,520 Attributable to: - Owners of the parent 144,539 107,170 186,693 126,520 - Non-controlling interests - - - - 144,539 107,170 186,693 126,520 Total comprehensive income for the year 144,539 107,170 186,693 126,520 Attributable to: - Owners of the parent 144,539 107,170 186,693 126,520 - Non-controlling interests - - - - Total comprehensive income for the year 144,539 107,170 186,693 126,520 Earnings per share: Basic 22 0.11 0.08 0.14 0.10 Diluted 22 0.11 0.08 0.14 0.10

Eterna Plc Consolidated Financial Statements for the Period and Third Quarter Ended 30th September 2022 Consolidated statement of financial position Group Company Note 30 September 31 December 30 September 31 December 2022 2021 2022 2021 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 10 12,321,094 12,401,291 11,728,977 11,779,193 Intangible assets 10 47,933 64,452 47,933 64,451 Right of Use Assets 11 1,872,923 2,065,088 1,872,923 2,065,088 Other investments 13 645,382 625,382 645,382 625,382 Investment in subsidiaries 13 - - 50,990 50,990 14,887,332 15,156,213 14,346,206 14,585,104 Current assets Inventory 14 11,635,941 12,037,556 11,573,546 12,019,495 Trade and other receivables 15 17,444,045 12,367,815 18,215,787 12,960,123 Prepayments 11 205,794 94,560 217,769 94,233 Cash and bank balances 16 10,408,234 6,426,159 10,407,986 6,422,003 39,694,013 30,926,091 40,415,088 31,495,855 Total assets 54,581,347 46,082,304 54,761,294 46,080,960 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 17 912,642 1,060,374 912,642 1,060,374 Lease Liability 20 149,001 147,664 149,001 147,664 Deferred tax liability 14 951,211 951,211 992,212 992,212 Decomissioning liability 18 170,866 170,866 157,020 157,020 2,183,721 2,330,115 2,210,875 2,357,270 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 19 23,845,422 11,329,921 23,894,742 11,292,725 Borrowings 17 14,503,068 20,056,872 14,503,068 20,051,081 Tax payable 9 493,283 247,017 499,275 246,220 38,841,773 31,633,810 38,897,084 31,590,026 Total liabilities 41,025,494 33,963,926 41,107,959 33,947,296 Equity attributable to shareholders Share capital 21 652,072 652,072 652,072 652,072 Share premium 21 5,796,053 5,796,053 5,796,053 5,796,053 Retained earnings 7,107,648 5,670,207 7,205,210 5,685,540 13,555,773 12,118,332 13,653,336 12,133,665 Non -controlling interest 80 46 - - Total equity 13,555,853 12,118,378 13,653,336 12,133,665 Total equity and liabilities 54,581,347 46,082,305 54,761,294 46,080,960 0.44 0 The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 27th October, 2022. They were signed on its behalf by: Benjamin Nwaezeigwe Abudukerimu Sule Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/23332 FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/00000023899