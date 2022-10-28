|
ETERNA : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Eterna Plc
IFRS Financial Statements for the Period & Third Quarter
Ended 30 September 2022
Eterna Plc
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Period and
Third Quarter Ended 30th September 2022
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for period ended 30th September 2022
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
30 September
|
30 September
|
|
30 September
|
30 September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
N'000
|
|
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
|
|
N'000
|
Revenue
|
1
|
91,934,485
|
|
|
61,372,220
|
91,934,485
|
|
|
61,135,135
|
Cost of sales
|
2.1
|
(85,714,402)
|
|
|
(57,049,187)
|
(85,872,456)
|
|
|
(57,027,760)
|
Gross profit
|
|
6,220,083
|
|
|
4,323,033
|
|
6,062,029
|
|
|
4,107,375
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
2.2
|
(178,614)
|
|
|
(160,895)
|
(178,614)
|
|
|
(159,190)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
2.3
|
(3,801,948)
|
|
|
(3,264,890)
|
(3,561,085)
|
|
|
(3,069,207)
|
Other income
|
6
|
225,858
|
|
|
294,947
|
225,280
|
|
|
293,787
|
Foreign exchange gains
|
7.1
|
(83,043)
|
|
|
(93,029)
|
(83,043)
|
|
|
(93,029)
|
Operating profit
|
|
2,382,336
|
|
|
1,099,167
|
|
2,464,566
|
|
|
1,079,736
|
Finance income
|
7
|
32,780
|
|
|
5,487
|
32,780
|
|
|
5,487
|
Finance cost
|
8
|
(518,003)
|
|
|
(537,769)
|
(518,003)
|
|
|
(537,740)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
1,897,113
|
|
|
566,886
|
1,979,343
|
|
|
547,483
|
Taxation
|
9
|
(459,672)
|
|
|
(150,897)
|
|
(459,672)
|
|
|
(212,955)
|
Profit for the year
|
|
1,437,440
|
|
|
415,988
|
1,519,670
|
|
|
334,529
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Owners of the parent
|
|
1,437,440
|
|
|
415,988
|
1,519,670
|
|
|
334,529
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,437,440
|
|
|
415,988
|
|
1,519,670
|
|
|
334,529
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,437,440
|
|
|
415,988
|
|
1,519,670
|
|
|
334,529
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Owners of the parent
|
|
1,437,440
|
|
|
415,988
|
1,519,670
|
|
|
334,529
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
1,437,440
|
|
|
415,988
|
|
1,519,670
|
|
|
334,529
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
22
|
1.10
|
|
|
0.32
|
1.17
|
|
|
0.26
|
Diluted
|
22
|
1.10
|
|
|
0.32
|
1.17
|
|
|
0.26
Eterna Plc
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Period and
Third Quarter Ended 30th September 2022
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for third quarter ended 30th September 2022
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
Q3 2022
|
Q3 2021
|
|
Q3 2022
|
Q3 2021
|
|
Note
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N'000
|
|
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
|
|
N'000
|
Revenue
|
10
|
34,718,575
|
|
|
23,381,339
|
34,718,575
|
|
|
23,315,975
|
Cost of sales
|
11.1
|
(32,633,711)
|
|
|
(21,675,922)
|
(32,689,345)
|
|
|
(21,669,455)
|
Gross profit
|
|
2,084,864
|
|
|
1,705,417
|
|
2,029,230
|
|
|
1,646,518
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
11.2
|
(103,324)
|
|
|
(90,430)
|
(103,324)
|
|
|
(89,399)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
11.3
|
(1,556,064)
|
|
|
(1,184,633)
|
(1,457,793)
|
|
|
(1,107,431)
|
Other income
|
15
|
57,373
|
|
|
18,172
|
56,889
|
|
|
18,021
|
Foreign exchange gains
|
16.1
|
(6,897)
|
|
|
(93,029)
|
(6,897)
|
|
|
(93,029)
|
Operating profit
|
|
475,951
|
|
|
355,497
|
|
518,105
|
|
|
374,682
|
Finance income
|
16
|
5,560
|
|
|
5,487
|
5,560
|
|
|
5,487
|
Finance cost
|
17
|
(163,379)
|
|
|
(195,360)
|
|
(163,379)
|
|
|
(195,359)
|
Profit before tax
|
|
318,132
|
|
|
165,623
|
360,286
|
|
|
184,810
|
Taxation
|
18
|
(173,593)
|
|
|
(58,453)
|
|
(173,593)
|
|
|
(58,290)
|
Profit for the year
|
|
144,539
|
|
|
107,170
|
186,693
|
|
|
126,520
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Owners of the parent
|
|
144,539
|
|
|
107,170
|
186,693
|
|
|
126,520
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
144,539
|
|
|
107,170
|
|
186,693
|
|
|
126,520
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
144,539
|
|
|
107,170
|
|
186,693
|
|
|
126,520
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Owners of the parent
|
|
144,539
|
|
|
107,170
|
186,693
|
|
|
126,520
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
144,539
|
|
|
107,170
|
|
186,693
|
|
|
126,520
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
22
|
0.11
|
|
|
0.08
|
0.14
|
|
|
0.10
|
Diluted
|
22
|
0.11
|
|
|
0.08
|
0.14
|
|
|
0.10
Eterna Plc
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Period and
Third Quarter Ended 30th September 2022
Consolidated statement of financial position
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
Company
|
|
|
Note
|
30 September
|
|
31 December
|
|
30 September
|
31 December
|
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
10
|
12,321,094
|
12,401,291
|
11,728,977
|
|
|
11,779,193
|
Intangible assets
|
10
|
47,933
|
64,452
|
47,933
|
|
|
64,451
|
Right of Use Assets
|
11
|
1,872,923
|
2,065,088
|
1,872,923
|
|
|
2,065,088
|
Other investments
|
13
|
645,382
|
625,382
|
645,382
|
|
|
625,382
|
Investment in subsidiaries
|
13
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
50,990
|
|
|
50,990
|
|
|
14,887,332
|
15,156,213
|
14,346,206
|
|
|
14,585,104
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory
|
14
|
11,635,941
|
12,037,556
|
11,573,546
|
|
|
12,019,495
|
Trade and other receivables
|
15
|
17,444,045
|
12,367,815
|
18,215,787
|
|
|
12,960,123
|
Prepayments
|
11
|
205,794
|
94,560
|
217,769
|
|
|
94,233
|
Cash and bank balances
|
16
|
10,408,234
|
|
6,426,159
|
|
10,407,986
|
|
|
6,422,003
|
|
|
39,694,013
|
|
30,926,091
|
|
40,415,088
|
|
|
31,495,855
|
Total assets
|
|
54,581,347
|
46,082,304
|
54,761,294
|
|
|
46,080,960
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
17
|
912,642
|
1,060,374
|
912,642
|
|
|
1,060,374
|
Lease Liability
|
20
|
149,001
|
147,664
|
149,001
|
|
|
147,664
|
Deferred tax liability
|
14
|
951,211
|
951,211
|
992,212
|
|
|
992,212
|
Decomissioning liability
|
18
|
170,866
|
|
170,866
|
|
157,020
|
|
|
157,020
|
|
|
2,183,721
|
2,330,115
|
2,210,875
|
|
|
2,357,270
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
19
|
23,845,422
|
11,329,921
|
23,894,742
|
|
|
11,292,725
|
Borrowings
|
17
|
14,503,068
|
20,056,872
|
14,503,068
|
|
|
20,051,081
|
Tax payable
|
9
|
493,283
|
|
247,017
|
|
499,275
|
|
|
246,220
|
|
|
38,841,773
|
|
31,633,810
|
|
38,897,084
|
|
|
31,590,026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
41,025,494
|
33,963,926
|
41,107,959
|
|
|
33,947,296
|
Equity attributable to shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
21
|
652,072
|
652,072
|
652,072
|
|
|
652,072
|
Share premium
|
21
|
5,796,053
|
5,796,053
|
5,796,053
|
|
|
5,796,053
|
Retained earnings
|
|
7,107,648
|
|
5,670,207
|
|
7,205,210
|
|
|
5,685,540
|
|
|
13,555,773
|
12,118,332
|
13,653,336
|
|
|
12,133,665
|
Non -controlling interest
|
|
80
|
46
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
13,555,853
|
|
12,118,378
|
|
13,653,336
|
|
|
12,133,665
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
54,581,347
|
|
46,082,305
|
|
54,761,294
|
|
|
46,080,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.44
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 27th October, 2022. They were signed on its behalf by:
|
Benjamin Nwaezeigwe
|
|
Abudukerimu Sule
|
Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/23332
|
|
FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/00000023899
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eterna Plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Period and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third Quarter Ended 30th September 2022
|
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to equity holders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount
|
Non -
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
attributable to
|
controlling
|
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
Share premium
|
Earnings
|
Other Reserves
|
equity holders
|
interest
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Balance at 1 January 2021
|
652,072
|
5,796,053
|
6,900,750
|
|
13,348,875
|
61
|
13,348,937
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the year
|
-
|
-
|
(1,100,128)
|
|
(1,100,128)
|
(15)
|
(1,100,143)
|
|
Other Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
(1,100,128)
|
-
|
(1,100,128)
|
(15)
|
(1,100,143)
|
|
Transaction with owners
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Dividend paid
|
|
|
-130,414
|
|
(130,414)
|
-
|
(130,414)
|
|
At 31 December 2021
|
652,072
|
5,796,053
|
5,670,208
|
-
|
12,118,333
|
46
|
12,118,378
|
|
Balance at 1 January 2022
|
652,072
|
5,796,053
|
5,670,208
|
|
12,118,333
|
46
|
12,118,378
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the year
|
-
|
-
|
1,437,440
|
|
1,437,440
|
-
|
1,437,440
|
|
Other Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
1,437,440
|
-
|
1,437,440
|
-
|
1,437,440
|
|
Transaction with owners
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Dividend Paid
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
At 30 September 2022
|
652,072
|
5,796,053
|
7,107,648
|
-
|
13,555,773
|
46
|
13,555,818
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
Share
|
Retained
|
Other
|
Total
|
|
|
|
capital
|
premium
|
earnings
|
Reserves
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Balance at 1 January 2021
|
|
|
652,072
|
5,796,053
|
6,894,501
|
|
13,342,626
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Profit for the year
|
|
|
|
|
(1,078,546)
|
|
(1,078,546)
|
|
Other Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
(1,078,546)
|
-
|
(1,078,546)
|
|
Transaction with owners
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Dividend paid
|
|
|
|
|
(130,414)
|
|
(130,414)
|
|
At 31 December 2021
|
|
|
652,072
|
5,796,053
|
5,685,540
|
-
|
12,133,665
|
|
Balance at 1 January 2022
|
|
|
652,072
|
5,796,053
|
5,685,540
|
|
12,133,665
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Profit for the year
|
|
|
|
|
1,519,670
|
|
1,519,670
|
|
Other Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
1,519,670
|
-
|
1,519,670
|
|
Transaction with owners
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Dividend Paid
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
At 30 September 2022
|
|
|
652,072
|
5,796,053
|
7,205,210
|
-
|
13,653,335
|
|
Income Statement Evolution