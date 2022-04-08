Eternal Materials : Announcement of "Epidemic Prevention and Control Execution"on behalf of subsidiary Eternal Chemical (China) Co., Ltd in Kunshan region

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08 2.Company name: Eternal Chemical (China) Co., Ltd 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"): Subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: 100% 5.Cause of occurrence: Epidemic Prevention and Control Execution in Kunshan region 6.Countermeasures: The company cooperate with the local government in the prevention and control of the COVID-19, extending temporarily shutdown and adjusting leaves until 4/12 to ensure the safety and health of employees. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No significant impact on financial business of the Company.