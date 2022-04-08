Eternal Materials : Announcement of "Epidemic Prevention and Control Execution"on behalf of subsidiary Eternal Chemical (China) Co., Ltd in Kunshan region
04/08/2022
Provided by: ETERNAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/04/08
Announcement of "Epidemic Prevention and Control
Execution"on behalf of subsidiary Eternal Chemical
(China) Co., Ltd in Kunshan region
Date of events
2022/04/08
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name: Eternal Chemical (China) Co., Ltd
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"): Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: 100%
5.Cause of occurrence: Epidemic Prevention and
Control Execution in Kunshan region
6.Countermeasures: The company cooperate with the local
government in the prevention and control of
the COVID-19, extending temporarily shutdown and adjusting
leaves until 4/12 to ensure the safety and
health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No significant
impact on financial business of the Company.
