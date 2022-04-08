Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    1717   TW0001717007

ETERNAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.

(1717)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
36.05 TWD   -2.83%
04/06ETERNAL MATERIALS : Announcement of "Epidemic Prevention and Control Execution"on behalf of subsidiary Eternal Chemical (China) Co., Ltd in Kunshan region
PU
03/22ETERNAL MATERIALS : On behalf of the subsidiary,Eternal Chemical (China) Co., Ltd. announces cumulative acquisition and disposal of financial products
PU
03/11ETERNAL MATERIALS : The Board of Directors resolved to issue 2022 1st secured Corporate Bonds
PU
Eternal Materials : Announcement of "Epidemic Prevention and Control Execution"on behalf of subsidiary Eternal Chemical (China) Co., Ltd in Kunshan region

04/08/2022 | 03:39am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ETERNAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 15:26:07
Subject 
 Announcement of "Epidemic Prevention and Control
Execution"on behalf of subsidiary Eternal Chemical
(China) Co., Ltd in Kunshan region
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name: Eternal Chemical (China) Co., Ltd
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"): Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: 100%
5.Cause of occurrence: Epidemic Prevention and
Control Execution in Kunshan region
6.Countermeasures: The company cooperate with the local
government in the prevention and control of
the COVID-19, extending temporarily shutdown and adjusting
leaves until 4/12 to ensure the safety and
health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No significant
impact on financial business of the Company.

Disclaimer

Eternal Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
