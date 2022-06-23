Log in
    1717   TW0001717007

ETERNAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.

(1717)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
31.60 TWD   -2.77%
06:35aETERNAL MATERIALS : The 5th Members of Remuneration Committee was appointed by the Company's Board
PU
06:35aETERNAL MATERIALS : Announcement the members & Convener of 3rd Audit Committee of the Company
PU
06:35aETERNAL MATERIALS : The 2022 Shareholders' meeting of the Company resolved to release the elected Directors from non-compete restrictions
PU
Eternal Materials : Announcement of the directors election results (inc. independent directors)and the change in one-third or more of directors for 2022 Shareholders Meeting

06/23/2022 | 06:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ETERNAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 18:18:48
Subject 
 Announcement of the directors election results
(inc. independent directors)and the change in one-third
or more of directors for 2022 Shareholders Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Juristic-person director,
independent director and natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director:
(1)Kao, Kuo-Lun (2)Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd.,Representative:Ko, Chun-Ping
(3)Kao, Ying-Chih (4)Yang, Huai-Kung
(5)Hsieh, Chin-Kun (6)Shiao, Tzu-Fei (7)Yen, Shu-Fen
Independent Director:
(1)Hung, Lee-Jung (2)Lo, Li-Chun (3)Chen, I-Heng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director:Kao, Kuo-Lun (Master at University of Southern
California, Chairman & CEO of the Company)
Director:Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd.,Representative:
Ko, Chun-Ping(Master of Tamkang University, CEO of Kwang
Yang Motor Co., Ltd., Director of New E Materials Co., Ltd.)
Director:Kao, Ying-Chih, (Bachelor of Chung Yuan
Christian University, Chairman of Orchard Corporation of
Taiwan, Director of the Company)
Director:Yang, Huai-Kung, (Bachelor of Soochow
University, VP & Director of the Company)
Direcor:Hsieh, Chin-Kun, (Master of National Sun Yat-Sen University,
Consultant,Vice-Chairman, President, COO, Co-CEO of the Company)
Director:Shiao, Tzu-Fei, (Master of National Chengchi University,
Consultant, Chief Strategy Officer and director of the Company)
Director:Yen, Shu-Fen, (Bachelor of National Cheng Kung University,
VP, Consultant of the Company)
Independent Director:Hung, Lee-Jung, (Bachelor of Accounting of National
Cheng Kung University, Fulfilled Accountant of Higher Exam of ROC Taiwan,
Partner of PwC Taiwan)
Independent Director:Lo, Li-Chun (Ph.D of Management, Hong Kong
Polytechnic University, CEO of Protrend Global Financial Information
Co., Ltd., & Protrend Management Consulting Co., Ltd.)
Independent Director:Chen, I-Heng, (PH.D of HR Management & Organization
Development of New York University, Professor of Institute of HR
Management of National Sun Yat-Sen University)
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director:
(1)Kao, Kuo-Lun (2)Kwang Yang Motor Co.Ltd.,Representative:Ko, Chun-Ping
(3)Yang, Huai-Kung (4)Chen, Jau-Shiuh (5)Kao, Kuo-Hsun
(6)Huang, Shun-Jen (7)Chen, Chin-Yuan (8)Liao, Heng-Ning
Independent Director:
(1) Hung, Lee-Jung (2)Lo, Li-Chun (3)Chen, I-Heng (4)Lu, Chun-Cheng
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director:Kao, Kuo-Lun (MBA, University of Southern California,
Chairman & CEO of the Company)
Director:Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd.,Representative:
Ko, Chun-Ping(Master of Management Science, Tamkang University,
CEO of Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd., Director of the Board of New E
Materials Co., Ltd.)
Director:Yang, Huai-Kung, (Bachelor of Accounting, Soochow University,
VP, Director of the Company)
Director:Chen, Jau-Shiuh, (Bachelor of Medicine, National Taiwan
University, Visiting Physician at Dept. of Dermatology at NTU Hospital)
Director:Kao, Kuo-Hsun, (MBA, City University of Seattle, Director of
Chengfu International Investment Co., Ltd.)
Director:Huang, Shun-Jen, (Master of Chemistry, National Tsing Hua
University, VP, CTO of the Company)
Director:Chen, Chin-Yuan, (Bachelor of Chemical Engineering, National
Taiwan University, Consultant, VP, CTO, COO of BU of the Company)
Director:Liao, Heng-Ning, (Bachelor of Chemical Engineering, National
Taiwan University, Consultant, VP, CTO, COO of BU of the Company)
Independent Director:Hung, Lee-Jung, (Bachelor of Accounting of National
Cheng Kung University, Fulfilled Accountant of Higher Exam of ROC Taiwan,
Partner of PwC Taiwan)
Independent Director:Lo, Li-Chun (Ph.D of Management, Hong Kong
Polytechnic University, CEO of Protrend Global Financial Information
Co., Ltd., & Protrend Management Consulting Co., Ltd.)
Independent Director:Chen, I-Heng, (PH.D of HR Management & Organization
Development of New York University, Professor of Institute of HR
Management of National Sun Yat-Sen University)
Independent Director:Lu, Chun-Cheng, (Master of Law, National Chengchi
University, Partner of Huili International Law firm)
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election for term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director:
Kao, Kuo-Lun:54,005,856 Shares ; Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd:124,000,000 Shares
Yang, Huai-Kung:15,575,900 Shares ; Chen, Jau-Shiuh:1,241,167 Shares
Kao, Kuo-Hsun:802,752 Shares ; Huang, Shun-Jen:829,686 Shares
Chen-Chin-Yuan:254,530 Shares ; Liao, Heng-Ning:253,392 Shares
Independent Director:
Hung, Lee-Jung: 0 Share ; Lo, Li-chun:0 Share ; Chen, I-Heng:145,771 Shares
Lu, Chun-Cheng:973 Shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/26~2022/06/25
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/23
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Eternal Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
