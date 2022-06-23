Eternal Materials : Announcement of the directors election results (inc. independent directors)and the change in one-third or more of directors for 2022 Shareholders Meeting

|
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Juristic-person director,
independent director and natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director:
(1)Kao, Kuo-Lun (2)Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd.,Representative:Ko, Chun-Ping
(3)Kao, Ying-Chih (4)Yang, Huai-Kung
(5)Hsieh, Chin-Kun (6)Shiao, Tzu-Fei (7)Yen, Shu-Fen
Independent Director:
(1)Hung, Lee-Jung (2)Lo, Li-Chun (3)Chen, I-Heng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director:Kao, Kuo-Lun (Master at University of Southern
California, Chairman & CEO of the Company)
Director:Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd.,Representative:
Ko, Chun-Ping(Master of Tamkang University, CEO of Kwang
Yang Motor Co., Ltd., Director of New E Materials Co., Ltd.)
Director:Kao, Ying-Chih, (Bachelor of Chung Yuan
Christian University, Chairman of Orchard Corporation of
Taiwan, Director of the Company)
Director:Yang, Huai-Kung, (Bachelor of Soochow
University, VP & Director of the Company)
Direcor:Hsieh, Chin-Kun, (Master of National Sun Yat-Sen University,
Consultant,Vice-Chairman, President, COO, Co-CEO of the Company)
Director:Shiao, Tzu-Fei, (Master of National Chengchi University,
Consultant, Chief Strategy Officer and director of the Company)
Director:Yen, Shu-Fen, (Bachelor of National Cheng Kung University,
VP, Consultant of the Company)
Independent Director:Hung, Lee-Jung, (Bachelor of Accounting of National
Cheng Kung University, Fulfilled Accountant of Higher Exam of ROC Taiwan,
Partner of PwC Taiwan)
Independent Director:Lo, Li-Chun (Ph.D of Management, Hong Kong
Polytechnic University, CEO of Protrend Global Financial Information
Co., Ltd., & Protrend Management Consulting Co., Ltd.)
Independent Director:Chen, I-Heng, (PH.D of HR Management & Organization
Development of New York University, Professor of Institute of HR
Management of National Sun Yat-Sen University)
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director:
(1)Kao, Kuo-Lun (2)Kwang Yang Motor Co.Ltd.,Representative:Ko, Chun-Ping
(3)Yang, Huai-Kung (4)Chen, Jau-Shiuh (5)Kao, Kuo-Hsun
(6)Huang, Shun-Jen (7)Chen, Chin-Yuan (8)Liao, Heng-Ning
Independent Director:
(1) Hung, Lee-Jung (2)Lo, Li-Chun (3)Chen, I-Heng (4)Lu, Chun-Cheng
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director:Kao, Kuo-Lun (MBA, University of Southern California,
Chairman & CEO of the Company)
Director:Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd.,Representative:
Ko, Chun-Ping(Master of Management Science, Tamkang University,
CEO of Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd., Director of the Board of New E
Materials Co., Ltd.)
Director:Yang, Huai-Kung, (Bachelor of Accounting, Soochow University,
VP, Director of the Company)
Director:Chen, Jau-Shiuh, (Bachelor of Medicine, National Taiwan
University, Visiting Physician at Dept. of Dermatology at NTU Hospital)
Director:Kao, Kuo-Hsun, (MBA, City University of Seattle, Director of
Chengfu International Investment Co., Ltd.)
Director:Huang, Shun-Jen, (Master of Chemistry, National Tsing Hua
University, VP, CTO of the Company)
Director:Chen, Chin-Yuan, (Bachelor of Chemical Engineering, National
Taiwan University, Consultant, VP, CTO, COO of BU of the Company)
Director:Liao, Heng-Ning, (Bachelor of Chemical Engineering, National
Taiwan University, Consultant, VP, CTO, COO of BU of the Company)
Independent Director:Hung, Lee-Jung, (Bachelor of Accounting of National
Cheng Kung University, Fulfilled Accountant of Higher Exam of ROC Taiwan,
Partner of PwC Taiwan)
Independent Director:Lo, Li-Chun (Ph.D of Management, Hong Kong
Polytechnic University, CEO of Protrend Global Financial Information
Co., Ltd., & Protrend Management Consulting Co., Ltd.)
Independent Director:Chen, I-Heng, (PH.D of HR Management & Organization
Development of New York University, Professor of Institute of HR
Management of National Sun Yat-Sen University)
Independent Director:Lu, Chun-Cheng, (Master of Law, National Chengchi
University, Partner of Huili International Law firm)
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election for term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director:
Kao, Kuo-Lun:54,005,856 Shares ; Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd:124,000,000 Shares
Yang, Huai-Kung:15,575,900 Shares ; Chen, Jau-Shiuh:1,241,167 Shares
Kao, Kuo-Hsun:802,752 Shares ; Huang, Shun-Jen:829,686 Shares
Chen-Chin-Yuan:254,530 Shares ; Liao, Heng-Ning:253,392 Shares
Independent Director:
Hung, Lee-Jung: 0 Share ; Lo, Li-chun:0 Share ; Chen, I-Heng:145,771 Shares
Lu, Chun-Cheng:973 Shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/26~2022/06/25
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/23
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None