Eternal Materials : Announcement of the directors election results (inc. independent directors)and the change in one-third or more of directors for 2022 Shareholders Meeting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Juristic-person director, independent director and natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director: (1)Kao, Kuo-Lun (2)Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd.,Representative:Ko, Chun-Ping (3)Kao, Ying-Chih (4)Yang, Huai-Kung (5)Hsieh, Chin-Kun (6)Shiao, Tzu-Fei (7)Yen, Shu-Fen Independent Director: (1)Hung, Lee-Jung (2)Lo, Li-Chun (3)Chen, I-Heng 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director:Kao, Kuo-Lun (Master at University of Southern California, Chairman & CEO of the Company) Director:Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd.,Representative: Ko, Chun-Ping(Master of Tamkang University, CEO of Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd., Director of New E Materials Co., Ltd.) Director:Kao, Ying-Chih, (Bachelor of Chung Yuan Christian University, Chairman of Orchard Corporation of Taiwan, Director of the Company) Director:Yang, Huai-Kung, (Bachelor of Soochow University, VP & Director of the Company) Direcor:Hsieh, Chin-Kun, (Master of National Sun Yat-Sen University, Consultant,Vice-Chairman, President, COO, Co-CEO of the Company) Director:Shiao, Tzu-Fei, (Master of National Chengchi University, Consultant, Chief Strategy Officer and director of the Company) Director:Yen, Shu-Fen, (Bachelor of National Cheng Kung University, VP, Consultant of the Company) Independent Director:Hung, Lee-Jung, (Bachelor of Accounting of National Cheng Kung University, Fulfilled Accountant of Higher Exam of ROC Taiwan, Partner of PwC Taiwan) Independent Director:Lo, Li-Chun (Ph.D of Management, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, CEO of Protrend Global Financial Information Co., Ltd., & Protrend Management Consulting Co., Ltd.) Independent Director:Chen, I-Heng, (PH.D of HR Management & Organization Development of New York University, Professor of Institute of HR Management of National Sun Yat-Sen University) 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director: (1)Kao, Kuo-Lun (2)Kwang Yang Motor Co.Ltd.,Representative:Ko, Chun-Ping (3)Yang, Huai-Kung (4)Chen, Jau-Shiuh (5)Kao, Kuo-Hsun (6)Huang, Shun-Jen (7)Chen, Chin-Yuan (8)Liao, Heng-Ning Independent Director: (1) Hung, Lee-Jung (2)Lo, Li-Chun (3)Chen, I-Heng (4)Lu, Chun-Cheng 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director:Kao, Kuo-Lun (MBA, University of Southern California, Chairman & CEO of the Company) Director:Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd.,Representative: Ko, Chun-Ping(Master of Management Science, Tamkang University, CEO of Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd., Director of the Board of New E Materials Co., Ltd.) Director:Yang, Huai-Kung, (Bachelor of Accounting, Soochow University, VP, Director of the Company) Director:Chen, Jau-Shiuh, (Bachelor of Medicine, National Taiwan University, Visiting Physician at Dept. of Dermatology at NTU Hospital) Director:Kao, Kuo-Hsun, (MBA, City University of Seattle, Director of Chengfu International Investment Co., Ltd.) Director:Huang, Shun-Jen, (Master of Chemistry, National Tsing Hua University, VP, CTO of the Company) Director:Chen, Chin-Yuan, (Bachelor of Chemical Engineering, National Taiwan University, Consultant, VP, CTO, COO of BU of the Company) Director:Liao, Heng-Ning, (Bachelor of Chemical Engineering, National Taiwan University, Consultant, VP, CTO, COO of BU of the Company) Independent Director:Hung, Lee-Jung, (Bachelor of Accounting of National Cheng Kung University, Fulfilled Accountant of Higher Exam of ROC Taiwan, Partner of PwC Taiwan) Independent Director:Lo, Li-Chun (Ph.D of Management, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, CEO of Protrend Global Financial Information Co., Ltd., & Protrend Management Consulting Co., Ltd.) Independent Director:Chen, I-Heng, (PH.D of HR Management & Organization Development of New York University, Professor of Institute of HR Management of National Sun Yat-Sen University) Independent Director:Lu, Chun-Cheng, (Master of Law, National Chengchi University, Partner of Huili International Law firm) 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Re-election for term expired 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Director: Kao, Kuo-Lun:54,005,856 Shares ; Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd:124,000,000 Shares Yang, Huai-Kung:15,575,900 Shares ; Chen, Jau-Shiuh:1,241,167 Shares Kao, Kuo-Hsun:802,752 Shares ; Huang, Shun-Jen:829,686 Shares Chen-Chin-Yuan:254,530 Shares ; Liao, Heng-Ning:253,392 Shares Independent Director: Hung, Lee-Jung: 0 Share ; Lo, Li-chun:0 Share ; Chen, I-Heng:145,771 Shares Lu, Chun-Cheng:973 Shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/26~2022/06/25 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/23 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None