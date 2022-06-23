Eternal Materials : Announcement the members & Convener of 3rd Audit Committee of the Company

|
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Hung, Lee-Jung (2)Chen, I-Heng (3)Lo, Li-Chun
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Hung, Lee-Jung, Accountant of PwC Taiwan
Lo, Li-Chun,CEO of Protrend Management Consulting Co., Ltd.
Chen, I-Heng, Professor of Institute of HR Management of National
Sun Yat-Sen University
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Hung, Lee-Jung (2)Chen, I-Heng (3)Lo, Li-Chun (4)Lu, Chun-Cheng
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Hung, Lee-Jung, Accountant of PwC Taiwan
Lo, Li-Chun,CEO of Protrend Management Consulting Co., Ltd.
Chen, I-Heng, Professor of Institute of HR Management of National
Sun Yat-Sen University
Lu, Chun-Cheng, Partner lawer of Huili International Law Firm
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired of Independent Directors
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/26~2022/06/25
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/23
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Hung, Lee-Jung was elected as the convener of 3rd Audit Committee
of the Company