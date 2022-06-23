Eternal Materials : Announcement the members & Convener of 3rd Audit Committee of the Company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)Hung, Lee-Jung (2)Chen, I-Heng (3)Lo, Li-Chun 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Hung, Lee-Jung, Accountant of PwC Taiwan Lo, Li-Chun,CEO of Protrend Management Consulting Co., Ltd. Chen, I-Heng, Professor of Institute of HR Management of National Sun Yat-Sen University 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Hung, Lee-Jung (2)Chen, I-Heng (3)Lo, Li-Chun (4)Lu, Chun-Cheng 6.Resume of the new position holder: Hung, Lee-Jung, Accountant of PwC Taiwan Lo, Li-Chun,CEO of Protrend Management Consulting Co., Ltd. Chen, I-Heng, Professor of Institute of HR Management of National Sun Yat-Sen University Lu, Chun-Cheng, Partner lawer of Huili International Law Firm 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired of Independent Directors 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/26~2022/06/25 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/23 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: Hung, Lee-Jung was elected as the convener of 3rd Audit Committee of the Company