End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
31.60 TWD   -2.77%
Eternal Materials : Announcement the members & Convener of 3rd Audit Committee of the Company

06/23/2022 | 06:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ETERNAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 18:19:44
Subject 
 Announcement the members & Convener of 3rd Audit
Committee of the Company
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1)Hung, Lee-Jung (2)Chen, I-Heng (3)Lo, Li-Chun
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Hung, Lee-Jung, Accountant of PwC Taiwan
Lo, Li-Chun,CEO of Protrend Management Consulting Co., Ltd.
Chen, I-Heng, Professor of Institute of HR Management of National
Sun Yat-Sen University
5.Name of the new position holder:
(1)Hung, Lee-Jung (2)Chen, I-Heng (3)Lo, Li-Chun (4)Lu, Chun-Cheng
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Hung, Lee-Jung, Accountant of PwC Taiwan
Lo, Li-Chun,CEO of Protrend Management Consulting Co., Ltd.
Chen, I-Heng, Professor of Institute of HR Management of National
Sun Yat-Sen University
Lu, Chun-Cheng, Partner lawer of Huili International Law Firm
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired of Independent Directors
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/26~2022/06/25
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/23
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Hung, Lee-Jung was elected as the convener of 3rd Audit Committee
of the Company

Disclaimer

Eternal Materials Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
