Eternal Materials : Announcement the members of 2nd Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee of the Company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23 2.Name of the functional committees: Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1)Kao, Kuo-Lun (2)Lo, Li-Chun (3)Hung, Lee-Jung (4)Chen, I-Heng (5)Mao, Hui-Kuan (6)Chu, Jui-Hsin 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Chairman of the Company (2)Independent director of the Company (3)Independent director of the Company (4)Independent director of the Company (5)President of the Company (6)Director of administraction of the Company 5.Name of the new position holder: (1)Kao, Kuo-Lun (2)Lo, Li-Chun (3)Hung, Lee-Jung (4)Chen, I-Heng (5)Lu, Chun-Cheng (6)Mao, Hui-Kuan (7)Chu, Jui-Hsin 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Chairman of the Company (2)Independent director of the Company (3)Independent director of the Company (4)Independent director of the Company (5)Independent director of the Company (6)President of the Company (7)Director of administraction of the Company 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change: term expired of Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/11/05~2022/06/25 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/23 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: Tenure is the same as that of the 19th BOD.